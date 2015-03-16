Raise A Glass To St. Patrick

Five New Cocktail Recipes For St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations
On March 17, St. Patrick’s Day can tempt infrequent drinkers to get out and enjoy the festivities. Don’t settle for dyed-green beer on tap to get in the spirit of the holiday, says Steven Earles, CEO of Portland-based Eastside Distilling (www.EastsideDistilling.com).
Consumers are getting more sophisticated in their beverage choices they want quality and variety,” says Earles, whose company experiments with a variety of flavors in its drinks, such as Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Below Deck Coffee Rum.
Whether St. Patty’s Day merrymakers prefer to be out on the town or staying at home, Earles offers new drink ideas to toast the Irish.
Dropkick Murphy Coffee: Inspired from the popular Celtic punk band, this feisty coffee has the buzz and kick many enjoy in kicking off an extended night of celebration.
- 1 oz. Burnside Bourbon
- 1 oz. Below Deck Coffee Rum
- 2 tsp. vanilla simple syrup
- Coffee
- Whip Cream
- Ground cinnamon
In a coffee glass add Burnside Bourbon, Coffee Rum, and vanilla simple syrup. Fill glass with coffee leaving about 1/4 room. Top with whip cream and then a few dashes of ground cinnamon. You can garnish with lucky clovers!
Blarney Stone Kiss: A popular attraction in Ireland, the Blarney Stone gives those who kiss it which requires an acrobatic, back-bending approach the gift of the gab. The following shooter gives you the same:
- 1 oz. Burnside Bourbon
- 1 oz. Cherry Bomb
- 2 tsp. lime juice
- Lime wedge
Add all ingredients to a shaker, chill hard, and serve in a shot glass. Garnish with lime wedge. Since most people won’t be able to kiss the Blarney Stone on St. Patrick’s day, make sure to take this shot and then kiss (bite) the lime wedge after.
Adult Shamrock Shake: Many of us have fond memories as a child enjoying the McDonalds® Shamrock shake on St. Patty’s Day. Consider an adult version.
- 1.5 oz. Portland Potato Vodka
- 1 oz. Peppermint Bark Liqueur
- .5 oz. Irish Cream
- 1 scoop of vanilla ice cream
- 1 scoop mint chocolate chip ice cream
Add all ingredients in a blender a cup of ice. Blend for 10 seconds and serve immediately.
Irish Mule: Theres a Moscow mule, made with vodka, and a Mexican mule, made with Tequila now, here’s an Irish take:
- 1 oz. Burnside Bourbon
- 2 tsp. mint simple syrup
- Ginger beer
- Lime juice
- Mint leaves
In a tumbler over ice add Burnside Bourbon, mint simple syrup, a splash of lime juice, then fill with ginger beer. Stir together and garnish with mint leaves.
Emerald Elixir: Who says you need a thick and heavy Guinness to raise a glass to St. Patrick? Why not something light, green and refreshing to attract the luck of the Irish?
- 1 oz. Portland Potato Vodka
- 1 oz. Midori
- Lemonade
- Soda water
In a tumbler over ice add Portland Potato Vodka and Midori. Fill to the top with half lemonade and half soda water.
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.
Chad Vorbrich
I can’t wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.