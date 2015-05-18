Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

FUN & TEQUILA

EVENTS EVENTS & GALAS FOODIE — 18 May 2015
FUN & TEQUILA

Fun and Tequila at the 3rd Annual 2015 Margarita Festival

 

Tampa Bay Margarita Festival

 

For one day, margarita lovers will take over Curtis Hixon Park and enjoy a day filled with 1,200 bottles of tequila and 20,000 pounds of ice as attendees are expected to consume more than 40,000 margaritas in just one day. New this year is the Extreme Margarita Zone that will have new flavor offerings from sweet to sour to spicy. Great bands and music are on the schedule throughout the day including Lions After Dark, The Black Honkeys, Lovestruck Robot, Phase5, Supros, Mighty Mongo and headliner, Smash Mouth closing the festival, along with a festive fireworks display.

 

“The Extreme Margarita Zone allows us to amp up the flavor with the addition of these unique, hand-crafted margaritas,” said Monica Varner, festival promoter and partner at Big City Events. “We are bringing in creative new recipes alongside fan favorites, guarantying delicious beverage options for every palette.”

 

 

Tampa Bay Margarita Festival

 

Saturday, May 23, 2015; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Curtis Hixon Park, downtown Tampa.

For tickets and information, visit www.TampaMargaritaFest.com.

 

 

 

 

© Tampa Bay Metro Magazine

 

 

The Gasparilla International Film Festival Returns To Tampa

The Gasparilla International Film Festival Returns To Tampa

February 27, 2017
Celebrate Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa Theatre

Celebrate Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa Theatre

February 22, 2017
Sant’ Yago Knight Parade Takes Over Ybor City

Sant’ Yago Knight Parade Takes Over Ybor City

February 07, 2017
Masquerade-Themed Bollywood Nights 2017 Celebration

Masquerade-Themed Bollywood Nights 2017 Celebration

February 06, 2017
Love Is In The Air

Love Is In The Air

February 06, 2017
Delicious Lamb Recipes

Delicious Lamb Recipes

February 02, 2017
The Zombie Pirate: The Perfect Grog For Ye Maties!

The Zombie Pirate: The Perfect Grog For Ye Maties!

January 27, 2017
The Pirates Are Poised To Invade Our Shores!

The Pirates Are Poised To Invade Our Shores!

January 24, 2017
Arrrrrr … Fun For Swashbucklers Of All Ages!

Arrrrrr … Fun For Swashbucklers Of All Ages!

January 19, 2017
Creating A Culinary Destination

Creating A Culinary Destination

January 10, 2017
5 Festive Cocktail Recipes

5 Festive Cocktail Recipes

December 24, 2016
Ring in 2017 Rooftop Style

Ring in 2017 Rooftop Style

December 06, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & Spirits

Best of Metro 2017: Dining & Spirits

December 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

November 30, 2016
Tis the Season to Shop

Tis the Season to Shop

November 11, 2016
Events: Celebrating Cuban Culture At Pavilion XXXI

Events: Celebrating Cuban Culture At Pavilion XXXI

November 01, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

October 25, 2016
Getting A Groove On

Getting A Groove On

October 11, 2016
METRO Sponsored Event: The FARA Energy Ball

METRO Sponsored Event: The FARA Energy Ball

September 12, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

September 06, 2016
Grape Ideas For Heart-Healthy Meals

Grape Ideas For Heart-Healthy Meals

August 04, 2016
EVENT: The Beach Tampa

EVENT: The Beach Tampa

August 03, 2016
Where Everything That Happens Around The Table Is Considered Sacred

Where Everything That Happens Around The Table Is Considered Sacred

August 02, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With It

Gettin’ Tiki With It

July 29, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary Boundaries

Foodie: Pushing Culinary Boundaries

July 21, 2016
The Noodle Craze

The Noodle Craze

July 18, 2016
National Mojito Day Cocktails

National Mojito Day Cocktails

July 11, 2016
Must Try: Cheese and Charcuterie at The Mill

Must Try: Cheese and Charcuterie at The Mill

May 25, 2016
Behind the Bar with Dean Hurst: All About the Spirits

Behind the Bar with Dean Hurst: All About the Spirits

May 19, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand Tasting

METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand Tasting

May 11, 2016
Metro’s Top 5 Cinco de Mayo Drink Recipes

Metro’s Top 5 Cinco de Mayo Drink Recipes

May 05, 2016
What To Do: Got To WaZoo

What To Do: Got To WaZoo

May 04, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard Award

Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard Award

May 04, 2016
Must Try: The Wood-Fired Salsiccia Pizze

Must Try: The Wood-Fired Salsiccia Pizze

April 25, 2016
Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey Salt

Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey Salt

March 29, 2016
Easter Egg Dyeing Guide

Easter Egg Dyeing Guide

March 26, 2016
Make Your Ham Brunch Shine This Spring

Make Your Ham Brunch Shine This Spring

March 25, 2016
Tampa Bay, Raise A Green Glass To St. Patrick!

Tampa Bay, Raise A Green Glass To St. Patrick!

March 17, 2016
Celebrate National Margarita Day

Celebrate National Margarita Day

February 22, 2016
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in Tampa

Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in Tampa

February 19, 2016
Rooftop Eve 2016

Rooftop Eve 2016

February 18, 2016
Aye … Party Like A Pirate!

Aye … Party Like A Pirate!

January 29, 2016
FarmTable Kitchen

FarmTable Kitchen

December 31, 2015
Social Pix: Tuxes & Tails

Social Pix: Tuxes & Tails

December 31, 2015
Social Pix: Pavilion XXX

Social Pix: Pavilion XXX

December 22, 2015
Holiday Drink Recipes

Holiday Drink Recipes

November 24, 2015
Sensational Sides for the Holidays

Sensational Sides for the Holidays

November 20, 2015
Sip and Savor

Sip and Savor

November 10, 2015
Great Wines For The Holiday Season

Great Wines For The Holiday Season

November 09, 2015
Sweet Halloween Cocktails

Sweet Halloween Cocktails

October 30, 2015
Naughty or Nice?

Naughty or Nice?

October 29, 2015
CITY: Fashion + Art + Culture

CITY: Fashion + Art + Culture

October 19, 2015
Tampa Chef Performs In The Big Apple

Tampa Chef Performs In The Big Apple

October 05, 2015
12 German Phrases To ‘Drop’ At Oktoberfest Tampa

12 German Phrases To ‘Drop’ At Oktoberfest Tampa

October 01, 2015
Chef Inspires Passion

Chef Inspires Passion

September 21, 2015
PROST! HOFBRÄUHAUS ST. PETERSBURG OPENS

PROST! HOFBRÄUHAUS ST. PETERSBURG OPENS

September 15, 2015
Celebrate Sinatra

Celebrate Sinatra

September 12, 2015
Must Try: The Rococo Steak Bacon Flight

Must Try: The Rococo Steak Bacon Flight

September 12, 2015
Social Scene: Martinis for Moffitt

Social Scene: Martinis for Moffitt

September 11, 2015
Must Try: The Fabled Rococo Burger

Must Try: The Fabled Rococo Burger

September 11, 2015

Share

About Author

Chad Vorbrich

(1) Reader Comment