Fun and Tequila at the 3rd Annual 2015 Margarita Festival
For one day, margarita lovers will take over Curtis Hixon Park and enjoy a day filled with 1,200 bottles of tequila and 20,000 pounds of ice as attendees are expected to consume more than 40,000 margaritas in just one day. New this year is the Extreme Margarita Zone that will have new flavor offerings from sweet to sour to spicy. Great bands and music are on the schedule throughout the day including Lions After Dark, The Black Honkeys, Lovestruck Robot, Phase5, Supros, Mighty Mongo and headliner, Smash Mouth closing the festival, along with a festive fireworks display.
“The Extreme Margarita Zone allows us to amp up the flavor with the addition of these unique, hand-crafted margaritas,” said Monica Varner, festival promoter and partner at Big City Events. “We are bringing in creative new recipes alongside fan favorites, guarantying delicious beverage options for every palette.”
Saturday, May 23, 2015; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Curtis Hixon Park, downtown Tampa.
For tickets and information, visit www.TampaMargaritaFest.com.
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.
