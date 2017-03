For the remainder of May, Zoominations will continue nightly, opening at 6 p.m. The elaborate exhibition of colossal lanterns sprawling over 26 acres, it’s an unforgettable journey through the ancient Chinese art of lantern sculpture. Wander past giant glowing pandas, zebras and mythical creatures. Marvel at millions of LED lights and lanterns constructed in a variety of styles and materials that range from silk to dinnerware.

Starting in June, Zoominations will operate Wednesday through Sunday nights only, with an opening time of 7 p.m. to adjust for longer daylight. During the month of June, Mondays and Tuesdays will be dark.

This is the only chance you’ll have to see the festival that’s been a smash in Toronto, London and Beijing, so don’t miss it!

Zoominations is a nighttime event that carries a separate ticket from Zoo daytime admission. Combination tickets for daytime admission and Zoominations are also available, saving guests $10 per ticket. The festival runs nightly at 6 p.m. through May 31, then select nights (Wednesdays through Sundays) at 7 p.m. in June. (Specific dates are June 3-7, 10-14, 17-21 & 24-28.)