Lowry Park Zoo Extends Zoominations Festivities
Due to popular demand, Tampa Lowry Park Zoo has announced that the lights will continue to shine on Zoominations, a dazzling Chinese Lantern Festival of Lights, for an additional month. Previously seen in London, Toronto and Beijing, this international cultural experience is the first of its kind in the Southeast U.S. Zoominations features 30 spectacular scenes across 26 acres of the Zoo representing historical landmarks, nature, folklore and groups of animals.
For the remainder of May, Zoominations will continue nightly, opening at 6 p.m. The elaborate exhibition of colossal lanterns sprawling over 26 acres, it’s an unforgettable journey through the ancient Chinese art of lantern sculpture. Wander past giant glowing pandas, zebras and mythical creatures. Marvel at millions of LED lights and lanterns constructed in a variety of styles and materials that range from silk to dinnerware.
Starting in June, Zoominations will operate Wednesday through Sunday nights only, with an opening time of 7 p.m. to adjust for longer daylight. During the month of June, Mondays and Tuesdays will be dark.
This is the only chance you’ll have to see the festival that’s been a smash in Toronto, London and Beijing, so don’t miss it!
Zoominations is a nighttime event that carries a separate ticket from Zoo daytime admission. Combination tickets for daytime admission and Zoominations are also available, saving guests $10 per ticket. The festival runs nightly at 6 p.m. through May 31, then select nights (Wednesdays through Sundays) at 7 p.m. in June. (Specific dates are June 3-7, 10-14, 17-21 & 24-28.)
Visit www.lowryparkzoo.org/lantern/ for more information or to purchase tickets for this one-of-a-kind illuminating experience at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo. Find updates on Zoominations on Facebook.
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.
