Design Your Dream Outdoor Kitchen
(Family Features)It often starts as a blank spot on the patio, usually somewhere just outside the back door. Then come the “things” to fill the spot. There’s so much to consider that it gets difficult to make a decision.
According to a 2014 survey of residential landscape architects by the American Society of Landscape Architects, one of the most popular features to fill that space is the outdoor kitchen.
The first two decisions
“Outdoor kitchens expand a homeowner’s opportunities to gather together with family and friends,” said Maria Stapperfenne, certified kitchen designer, certified bath designer and 2015 president of the National Kitchen & Bath Association. “However, just like indoor kitchens, outdoor kitchens must be designed thoughtfully.”
Ken Kelly, a certified kitchen designer and principal at Kitchen Designs by Ken Kelly in Williston Park and Sag Habor, N.Y., said the first decision is to pick a location and pay attention to the prevailing winds. “Wind direction and where the kitchen is located could cause smoke to blow into guests or even into the house through an open window,” he said. “Keep the grill downwind of guests.”
Russ Faulk, vice president of design for Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet, said the second decision has to do with grill placement. “Do you want the cook to face the guests, or look at the scenery?” he asked.
Faulk, who also teaches outdoor kitchen design classes, said it is important to keep the cook in the party. “It makes the outdoor kitchen less of a workplace. When the cook can talk to the guests, the space becomes more social and enjoyable,” he said.
Zoning it out
Maximum enjoyment also comes when everything else is in its proper place, or zone. There are four zones in an outdoor kitchen – wet, cold, hot and dry. Faulk said getting these in the right combination makes prepping food, cooking and cleaning much easier.
“Keep the cold zone next to the wet zone. This makes it easier to move things from the cold zone refrigerator to the wet zone sink to wash them off and get them ready for the grill in the hot zone,” he added.
Zones are especially important when a pool is nearby. “Keep the cold zone nearest to the pool,” said Faulk. “It will keep kids who want a cold drink from running past a hot grill.”
A key to proper zoning is counter space. Grills should have a minimum of 24 inches of uninterrupted space to one side and 12 inches to the other. This gives the cook nearby room to place platters, cooking utensils and more.
If there’s not room for that amount of counter space, “incorporate an open-shelf cabinet below. You get additional ‘counter space’ by being able to put things on shelves,” said Kelly.
An outdoor kitchen is a long-term investment that will enhance a home. With the right planning behind it, homeowners and their guests can enjoy it for many years. For more information, visit kalamazoogourmet.com.
Feature photo courtesy of Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet
SOURCE: Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet
METROHome Tour: From Beach Getaway to a Modern GatewayJanuary 16, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & DecorDecember 14, 2016
METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic SettingNovember 01, 2016
METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All TimeSeptember 27, 2016
Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South TampaAugust 10, 2016
Home Details: Outdoor EntertainingJuly 26, 2016
Hot Property: Beach Park BeautyJuly 20, 2016
HOME TOUR: Tampa Resident Reveals True ColorsMay 13, 2016
Hot Property: Westshore Yacht Club EstateApril 21, 2016
Hot Property: Serenity is CallingMarch 23, 2016
METROHome Tour: Fine LinesMarch 09, 2016
Hot Property: Stunning Waterfront BeautyJanuary 14, 2016
Work Space Design TourNovember 17, 2015
A New Shopping Experience at RH TampaNovember 16, 2015
Waterfront Living in South TampaNovember 12, 2015
State-Of-The-Art Home In Historic Hyde ParkOctober 06, 2015
Home Improvemnet This FallSeptember 22, 2015
Mid Century Modern Home TourSeptember 09, 2015
Defining Lines and Soothing TonesAugust 25, 2015
Lighten & Brighten Your KitchenAugust 12, 2015
Bug Off!August 12, 2015
Connecting Tampa Bay HomesAugust 03, 2015
Get Decked OutJuly 27, 2015
Hot PropertyJuly 20, 2015
5 Kitchen Remodeling TipsJuly 07, 2015
Creating An Outdoor OasisJune 04, 2015
METROHome Hot PropertyApril 15, 2015
Hot PropertyMarch 27, 2015
Elevated Beach ChicDecember 22, 2014
Holiday DecorDecember 01, 2014
Coastal VisionOctober 16, 2014
Property AdviceSeptember 10, 2014
Backyard StyleAugust 22, 2014
Get Grilling.August 22, 2014
Share
About Author
(2) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
March 16, 2015
Morean Arts Center Celebrates 100 Years
March 03, 2017
Fashion Inspired by ‘Greenery’
March 01, 2017
The Gasparilla International Film Festival Returns To Tampa
February 27, 2017
SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2017
February 24, 2017
Celebrate Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa Theatre
February 22, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.
Pingback: METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen | Florida Scoop
Pingback: METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen | Tampa Bay Metro