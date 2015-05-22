7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill This Summer
(Family Features) May is National Burger Month, which means it’s time to grill up burgers that demand attention. Start by seasoning ground meat, then build with bold toppers and unexpected condiments to deliver mouthwatering flavor in every juicy bite.
- Add Asian flair – Take inspiration from the Vietnamese banh mi sandwich and season your patty with ginger and garlic, then top with crisp Asian slaw, fresh cilantro, cool mint and a kick of Sriracha mayo.
Recipe:Vietnamese Banh Mi Burger with Sriracha Mayo
- Take Your Burger South of the Border – Bring smoky heat to your meat with chipotle chili pepper, then top with Mexican cheese for a quick and easy weeknight burger.
Recipe: Easy Chipotle Cheeseburgers
- Go Greek – Opt for chicken instead of beef and season with garlic, oregano and lemon pepper, then top with feta, tomato, cucumber, red onion and a tangy Greek yogurt sauce.
Recipe: Greek Chicken Burgers with Lemon Pepper Yogurt Sauce
- Build a pizza burger – Combine two family favorites – pizza and burgers. Season the meat with Grill Mates Classic Burger Seasoning Mix, then top with pizza sauce, mozzarella and plum tomatoes. Serve on ciabatta rolls.
Recipe: Pizza Burgers
- Go tropical – Season ground turkey with a sweet-smoky Molasses Bacon seasoning and top with a pineapple aioli, perfect for a hot summer cookout.
Recipe: Bacon Turkey Burgers with Pineapple Aioli
- Try an Argentine twist – Argentinians typically serve their grilled meats with Chimichurri, a bright green sauce made from chopped fresh parsley, garlic and olive oil. Serve as a condiment for grilled burgers.
Recipe: Argentinian Beef Burgers with Chimichurri
- Stuff with Heat – Flavor ground beef with smoky Applewood seasoning, then stuff with jalapeño slices and cheddar cheese for a molten spicy center.
Recipe: Jalapeño & Cheddar Stuffed Burgers
For more grilling recipes and tips from the McCormick Grill Mates Flavor Forecast 2015: GRILLING EDITION, visit www.FlavorForecast.com and www.GrillMates.com.
SOURCE: McCormick & Company, Inc.
