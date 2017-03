Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week

June 1- 14, 2015





Calling all Foodies

Now in its 10th year, Savor Sarasota offers more than 40 participating restaurants featuring multi-course menus with lunch priced at $15 and dinner at $29. Get out of the kitchen and make that easy drive to Sarasota to tempt the palette with great restaurant choices. Chef Paul Mattison has been apart of the Restaurant Week since the beginning and extends his menu offerings throughout the summer at the award winning Mattison’s Forty-One or Mattison’s City Grille.

If you like sushi, Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi in downtown Sarasota is serving up special rolls including a Dragon Ball, Tuna Lollipop and Big Fish Tartar.

For the freshest and tastiest Ceviche, try the Peruvian influenced Darwin’s on 4th. The unique gastro brewpub uses local ingredients while reinventing traditional dishes.

With so many restaurants participating, it is time to venture south to Sarasota for a variety of culinary dishes and find a new favorite dining spot.

For more information, visit www.SavorSarasota.com.

––Photography by Eddie Kirsch

© Tampa Bay Metro