Creating An Outdoor Oasis

Transform your outside space into a party place
(Family Features) Creating a perfect outdoor oasis — the first step toward a summer filled with carefree entertaining — requires careful planning for the entire space. While the arrival of tropical heat and sunshine is the perfect time to start thinking about landscape elements, don’t overlook the finer details, such as the furniture and accessories, that truly bring an outdoor space to life.
Whether you’re looking to create a family-friendly space for entertaining, a serene poolside retreat or a secret garden that showcases your green thumb, begin by defining your vision. Having a clear idea of how your finished space will look and feel will help you make the best decisions as you begin designing the retreat of your dreams.
Furniture that fits
Although tastes and trends may change from one season to the next, selecting the right furniture pieces from the start will let you bring fresh new looks to your outdoor space in other ways.
Sectional seating is an attractive option because it allows you to redefine your space in minutes. Hosting a party? Strategically placed sectional seating can open up your space and encourage an evening of mingling. Prefer a more intimate arrangement for poolside conversations or a date-night in? The sectional can be rearranged into a closer configuration.
Look for a versatile collection in neutral colors, such as Pier 1 Imports’ Echo Beach collection. This sectional can be arranged in more than 20 different ways, allowing you to arrange and rearrange to your heart’s content.
To round out your furniture, consider the highly functional but often underrated garden stool. Place one in a quiet corner for meditative moments, pair them to create a one-of-a-kind coffee table, or pull one up when you need an extra seat. As an added bonus, when cooler weather returns, you can pull your garden stool indoors for a sweet reminder of summer.
Investing in the right pieces will save you time and money in the long run. When you’re ready for a new look, you can easily change the feel of your patio with accessories or a new brightly colored accent piece, such as a tiled bistro table or outdoor Papasan chair.
Accent your style
Once your furniture is in place, you’ve got a blank slate to play with and most importantly, to accessorize! Accessorizing is where the decorating happens and your personal style shines through.
Add pillows, cushions, umbrellas, outdoor rugs and even outdoor curtains to your space, and what started as a dull patio will begin to transform into an extension of your home. To mix patterns like a pro, choose pillows and rugs in the same color family, vary the scale of your patterns and introduce textures to ensure that they don’t compete with each other.
Be sure to layer in treasures that are uniquely you — lanterns, wall decor, statues and windchimes — to establish a space bursting with personality.
Remember, small changes can make a big impact. Refresh last year’s patterns with the new trends, or simply add a few new accessories into your existing decor for a budget-friendly way to satisfy your urge to update.
Summer Entertaining
Once your beautiful outdoor space is complete, you’ll undoubtedly be eager to showcase your hard work. Make entertaining a breeze with these tips from the experts at Pier 1 Imports:
Highlight your party’s main attraction — the food.
- If you’re hosting the whole family for a cookout, make memories during a sit-down meal around your outdoor dining table. Freshen up the meal with dinnerware that’s as eye-catching as it is durable. Easy-care melamine and fresh-hued acrylic stemware pieces let your guests enjoy without fear of shattering glasses or the festive mood.
- A less conventional approach that is perfect for drinks and small bites — serving carts. They bring action to the party, whether that’s on the patio, in the garden or poolside.
Create a one-of-a-kind tablescape.
- Combine your favorite accessories, such as handcrafted trays, detailed lanterns and a colorful bouquet, to create a cheerful centerpiece that instantly feels like summer.
- Give your party buffet a personal touch with an eclectic mix of your favorite serving dishes. Think multi-use beverage tubs, cheery cake stands and bold chip and dip trays.
Think about the light, both day and night.
- For a daytime pool party, protect guests from sunburn and the heat by investing in colorful umbrellas to provide a little shade — and the perfect place to sip a cold drink.
- When the sun sets, opt for a more romantic glow that lights up the night. Strategically placed lanterns in a variety of styles, shapes and colors will be the light of your party.
- For mood lighting at the touch of a button, Pier 1 Imports’ outdoor LED candles resemble their melted wax counterparts but offer a bit of added magic. They’re compatible with a remote control (sold separately) that allows you to set a timer with automatic shut-off.
Gifts of Summer
If summer finds you doing more party-going than party-throwing, show your gratitude by bringing along a little something that recognizes all the work that goes into hosting a perfect party.
- Think about items that can be used at the party, such as wine charms or a citronella candle with a lantern for a practical, yet fun gift.
- Everyone loves a good party game. Pier 1 Imports’ Horseshoe Game or Ladder Ball & Bean Bag Game are great hostess gift options.
- If you’re attending a potluck, bring your famous dessert on a serving dish that you know the host will love and leave it behind so it can be enjoyed for parties to come.
Find more tips to transform your boring backyard into a refreshing retreat at www.pier1.com.
© Tampa Bay Metro Magazine
On Exhibit at the Tampa Museum of ArtFebruary 16, 2017
METROHome Tour: From Beach Getaway to a Modern GatewayJanuary 16, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Arts & EntertainmentJanuary 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Health & BeautyJanuary 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & DecorDecember 14, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & SpiritsDecember 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country ExtraordinaireNovember 30, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & FringeNovember 04, 2016
METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic SettingNovember 01, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro PubOctober 25, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon CooperOctober 12, 2016
METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All TimeSeptember 27, 2016
METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the WeekSeptember 26, 2016
Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk ArtSeptember 12, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 BoxsterSeptember 08, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet LifeSeptember 06, 2016
Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South TampaAugust 10, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With ItJuly 29, 2016
Home Details: Outdoor EntertainingJuly 26, 2016
10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer EndsJuly 25, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma KamaliJuly 22, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary BoundariesJuly 21, 2016
Hot Property: Beach Park BeautyJuly 20, 2016
The Noodle CrazeJuly 18, 2016
Summer’s Splash of StyleJuly 16, 2016
Metro Pix: Tampa Bay Heart Ball 2016July 05, 2016
Weekender: Paddle Into ParadiseJuly 05, 2016
METRO ART: Canvassing The BayMay 18, 2016
HOME TOUR: Tampa Resident Reveals True ColorsMay 13, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand TastingMay 11, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard AwardMay 04, 2016
Exploring the Evolution of Portraiture ArtMay 03, 2016
Hot Property: Westshore Yacht Club EstateApril 21, 2016
DRIVE: Discover The UndiscoveredApril 20, 2016
SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2016April 15, 2016
Metro Pix: 2016 White PartyApril 08, 2016
Mexico For Romance and Family MemoriesApril 04, 2016
Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey SaltMarch 29, 2016
Colors of the Year: A Compliment to Spring in Tampa BayMarch 25, 2016
Hot Property: Serenity is CallingMarch 23, 2016
METROHome Tour: Fine LinesMarch 09, 2016
Weekender: B Central To All Things DisneyFebruary 26, 2016
New Cirque du Soleil Show Comes To TampaFebruary 22, 2016
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in TampaFebruary 19, 2016
Sneak Peek of Opal Sands Resort on Clearwater BeachFebruary 17, 2016
Hot Property: Stunning Waterfront BeautyJanuary 14, 2016
Family Profiles: Choosing A Private SchoolJanuary 12, 2016
Social Pix: Tuxes & TailsDecember 31, 2015
Social Pix: Pavilion XXXDecember 22, 2015
Holiday Drink RecipesNovember 24, 2015
Sensational Sides for the HolidaysNovember 20, 2015
Work Space Design TourNovember 17, 2015
A New Shopping Experience at RH TampaNovember 16, 2015
Waterfront Living in South TampaNovember 12, 2015
Sip and SavorNovember 10, 2015
Great Wines For The Holiday SeasonNovember 09, 2015
Share
About Author
(1) Reader Comment
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
March 16, 2015
Morean Arts Center Celebrates 100 Years
March 03, 2017
SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2017
February 24, 2017
Celebrate Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa Theatre
February 22, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.
Pingback: Creating An Outdoor Oasis | Florida Scoop