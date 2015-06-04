Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Creating An Outdoor Oasis

FEATURE HOME — 04 June 2015
Creating An Outdoor Oasis

Transform your outside space into a party place

 

 

(Family Features) Creating a perfect outdoor oasis — the first step toward a summer filled with carefree entertaining — requires careful planning for the entire space. While the arrival of tropical heat and sunshine is the perfect time to start thinking about landscape elements, don’t overlook the finer details, such as the furniture and accessories, that truly bring an outdoor space to life.

Whether you’re looking to create a family-friendly space for entertaining, a serene poolside retreat or a secret garden that showcases your green thumb, begin by defining your vision. Having a clear idea of how your finished space will look and feel will help you make the best decisions as you begin designing the retreat of your dreams.

 

Furniture that fits

Although tastes and trends may change from one season to the next, selecting the right furniture pieces from the start will let you bring fresh new looks to your outdoor space in other ways.

Sectional seating is an attractive option because it allows you to redefine your space in minutes. Hosting a party? Strategically placed sectional seating can open up your space and encourage an evening of mingling. Prefer a more intimate arrangement for poolside conversations or a date-night in? The sectional can be rearranged into a closer configuration.

Look for a versatile collection in neutral colors, such as Pier 1 Imports’ Echo Beach collection. This sectional can be arranged in more than 20 different ways, allowing you to arrange and rearrange to your heart’s content.

To round out your furniture, consider the highly functional but often underrated garden stool. Place one in a quiet corner for meditative moments, pair them to create a one-of-a-kind coffee table, or pull one up when you need an extra seat. As an added bonus, when cooler weather returns, you can pull your garden stool indoors for a sweet reminder of summer.

Investing in the right pieces will save you time and money in the long run. When you’re ready for a new look, you can easily change the feel of your patio with accessories or a new brightly colored accent piece, such as a tiled bistro table or outdoor Papasan chair.

 

Accent your style

Once your furniture is in place, you’ve got a blank slate to play with and most importantly, to accessorize! Accessorizing is where the decorating happens and your personal style shines through.

Add pillows, cushions, umbrellas, outdoor rugs and even outdoor curtains to your space, and what started as a dull patio will begin to transform into an extension of your home. To mix patterns like a pro, choose pillows and rugs in the same color family, vary the scale of your patterns and introduce textures to ensure that they don’t compete with each other.

Be sure to layer in treasures that are uniquely you — lanterns, wall decor, statues and windchimes — to establish a space bursting with personality.

Remember, small changes can make a big impact. Refresh last year’s patterns with the new trends, or simply add a few new accessories into your existing decor for a budget-friendly way to satisfy your urge to update.

 

Summer Entertaining

Once your beautiful outdoor space is complete, you’ll undoubtedly be eager to showcase your hard work. Make entertaining a breeze with these tips from the experts at Pier 1 Imports:

Highlight your party’s main attraction — the food.

  • If you’re hosting the whole family for a cookout, make memories during a sit-down meal around your outdoor dining table. Freshen up the meal with dinnerware that’s as eye-catching as it is durable. Easy-care melamine and fresh-hued acrylic stemware pieces let your guests enjoy without fear of shattering glasses or the festive mood.
  • A less conventional approach that is perfect for drinks and small bites — serving carts. They bring action to the party, whether that’s on the patio, in the garden or poolside.

Create a one-of-a-kind tablescape.

  • Combine your favorite accessories, such as handcrafted trays, detailed lanterns and a colorful bouquet, to create a cheerful centerpiece that instantly feels like summer.
  • Give your party buffet a personal touch with an eclectic mix of your favorite serving dishes. Think multi-use beverage tubs, cheery cake stands and bold chip and dip trays.

Think about the light, both day and night.

  • For a daytime pool party, protect guests from sunburn and the heat by investing in colorful umbrellas to provide a little shade — and the perfect place to sip a cold drink.
  • When the sun sets, opt for a more romantic glow that lights up the night. Strategically placed lanterns in a variety of styles, shapes and colors will be the light of your party.
  • For mood lighting at the touch of a button, Pier 1 Imports’ outdoor LED candles resemble their melted wax counterparts but offer a bit of added magic. They’re compatible with a remote control (sold separately) that allows you to set a timer with automatic shut-off.

 

Gifts of Summer

If summer finds you doing more party-going than party-throwing, show your gratitude by bringing along a little something that recognizes all the work that goes into hosting a perfect party.

  • Think about items that can be used at the party, such as wine charms or a citronella candle with a lantern for a practical, yet fun gift.
  • Everyone loves a good party game. Pier 1 Imports’ Horseshoe Game or Ladder Ball & Bean Bag Game are great hostess gift options.
  • If you’re attending a potluck, bring your famous dessert on a serving dish that you know the host will love and leave it behind so it can be enjoyed for parties to come.

 

 

Find more tips to transform your boring backyard into a refreshing retreat at www.pier1.com.

 

 



 

 © Tampa Bay Metro Magazine

Fashion Inspired by ‘Greenery’

Fashion Inspired by ‘Greenery’

March 01, 2017
The Gasparilla International Film Festival Returns To Tampa

The Gasparilla International Film Festival Returns To Tampa

February 27, 2017
On Exhibit at the Tampa Museum of Art

On Exhibit at the Tampa Museum of Art

February 16, 2017
METROHome Tour: From Beach Getaway to a Modern Gateway

METROHome Tour: From Beach Getaway to a Modern Gateway

January 16, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Arts & Entertainment

BEST OF METRO 2017: Arts & Entertainment

January 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Health & Beauty

BEST OF METRO 2017: Health & Beauty

January 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & Decor

BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & Decor

December 14, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & Spirits

Best of Metro 2017: Dining & Spirits

December 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

November 30, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & Fringe

METRO Style: Floral & Fringe

November 04, 2016
METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic Setting

METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic Setting

November 01, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

October 25, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon Cooper

Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon Cooper

October 12, 2016
METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All Time

METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All Time

September 27, 2016
METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the Week

METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the Week

September 26, 2016
Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk Art

Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk Art

September 12, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster

Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster

September 08, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

September 06, 2016
Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South Tampa

Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South Tampa

August 10, 2016
Where Everything That Happens Around The Table Is Considered Sacred

Where Everything That Happens Around The Table Is Considered Sacred

August 02, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With It

Gettin’ Tiki With It

July 29, 2016
Home Details: Outdoor Entertaining

Home Details: Outdoor Entertaining

July 26, 2016
10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer Ends

10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer Ends

July 25, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma Kamali

Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma Kamali

July 22, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary Boundaries

Foodie: Pushing Culinary Boundaries

July 21, 2016
Hot Property: Beach Park Beauty

Hot Property: Beach Park Beauty

July 20, 2016
The Noodle Craze

The Noodle Craze

July 18, 2016
Summer’s Splash of Style

Summer’s Splash of Style

July 16, 2016
Metro Pix: Tampa Bay Heart Ball 2016

Metro Pix: Tampa Bay Heart Ball 2016

July 05, 2016
Weekender: Paddle Into Paradise

Weekender: Paddle Into Paradise

July 05, 2016
METRO ART: Canvassing The Bay

METRO ART: Canvassing The Bay

May 18, 2016
HOME TOUR: Tampa Resident Reveals True Colors

HOME TOUR: Tampa Resident Reveals True Colors

May 13, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand Tasting

METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand Tasting

May 11, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard Award

Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard Award

May 04, 2016
Exploring the Evolution of Portraiture Art

Exploring the Evolution of Portraiture Art

May 03, 2016
Hot Property: Westshore Yacht Club Estate

Hot Property: Westshore Yacht Club Estate

April 21, 2016
DRIVE: Discover The Undiscovered

DRIVE: Discover The Undiscovered

April 20, 2016
SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2016

SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2016

April 15, 2016
Metro Pix: 2016 White Party

Metro Pix: 2016 White Party

April 08, 2016
Mexico For Romance and Family Memories

Mexico For Romance and Family Memories

April 04, 2016
Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey Salt

Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey Salt

March 29, 2016
Colors of the Year: A Compliment to Spring in Tampa Bay

Colors of the Year: A Compliment to Spring in Tampa Bay

March 25, 2016
Hot Property: Serenity is Calling

Hot Property: Serenity is Calling

March 23, 2016
METROHome Tour: Fine Lines

METROHome Tour: Fine Lines

March 09, 2016
Weekender: B Central To All Things Disney

Weekender: B Central To All Things Disney

February 26, 2016
New Cirque du Soleil Show Comes To Tampa

New Cirque du Soleil Show Comes To Tampa

February 22, 2016
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in Tampa

Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in Tampa

February 19, 2016
Sneak Peek of Opal Sands Resort on Clearwater Beach

Sneak Peek of Opal Sands Resort on Clearwater Beach

February 17, 2016
The American Heart Association Encourages Tampa Bay to Support Heart Month

The American Heart Association Encourages Tampa Bay to Support Heart Month

February 04, 2016
Hot Property: Stunning Waterfront Beauty

Hot Property: Stunning Waterfront Beauty

January 14, 2016
Family Profiles: Choosing A Private School

Family Profiles: Choosing A Private School

January 12, 2016
Social Pix: Tuxes & Tails

Social Pix: Tuxes & Tails

December 31, 2015
Social Pix: Pavilion XXX

Social Pix: Pavilion XXX

December 22, 2015
Holiday Drink Recipes

Holiday Drink Recipes

November 24, 2015
Sensational Sides for the Holidays

Sensational Sides for the Holidays

November 20, 2015
Work Space Design Tour

Work Space Design Tour

November 17, 2015
A New Shopping Experience at RH Tampa

A New Shopping Experience at RH Tampa

November 16, 2015
Waterfront Living in South Tampa

Waterfront Living in South Tampa

November 12, 2015
Sip and Savor

Sip and Savor

November 10, 2015
Great Wines For The Holiday Season

Great Wines For The Holiday Season

November 09, 2015

Share

About Author

Chad Vorbrich

(1) Reader Comment