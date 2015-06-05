Splash Sundays at the Epicurean Hotel
May 31 – September 6
The Epicurean Hotel is once again hosting their epic Splash Sunday pool parties 15 weekends in a row beginning May 31. Each week Splash sponsors – Appleton Estate Rum, Heineken Light and Just Grillin – will present a variety of rotating entertainment and activities ranging from poolside fashion shows and DJs to live music and craft cocktail specials. Scheduled entertainment for the first four weeks includes:
May 31 – DJ LeSage, with fashion show from Don Me Now
June 7 – Tribal Style – Reggae
June 14 – The Sunsetters – Reggae/R&B/Jazzy Rock
June 21 – Tidal Wave – Retro Surf
Food and drinks, including craft cocktails will be available.
Special overnight Florida resident rates at the Epicurean Hotel that include admission to Splash Sunday are available starting at $139.
Where: Epicurean Hotel
South Tampa | 1207 South Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
When: Every Sunday – May 31 – September 6
Noon-5 p.m.
Cost: $10 in advance / $15 at the door
There are six SPLASH VIP reserved areas available for up to 10 guests. Includes a select location bordering the swimming pool, along with comfortable seating, sun umbrellas, a personal outdoor cooling system by Portacool, dedicated service and a pitcher of the hotel’s Crafted Skyy “Cocktail of the Week.” Cost is $275.
Parking: Complimentary valet parking is provided until 5 p.m.
Tickets
To purchase tickets for the Splash Sundays, please visit www.EpicureanHotel.com/events. Tickets also available at the door.
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.
