Splash Sundays at the Epicurean Hotel

May 31 – September 6

The Epicurean Hotel is once again hosting their epic Splash Sunday pool parties 15 weekends in a row beginning May 31. Each week Splash sponsors – Appleton Estate Rum, Heineken Light and Just Grillin – will present a variety of rotating entertainment and activities ranging from poolside fashion shows and DJs to live music and craft cocktail specials. Scheduled entertainment for the first four weeks includes:

May 31 – DJ LeSage, with fashion show from Don Me Now

June 7 – Tribal Style – Reggae

June 14 – The Sunsetters – Reggae/R&B/Jazzy Rock

June 21 – Tidal Wave – Retro Surf

Food and drinks, including craft cocktails will be available.

Special overnight Florida resident rates at the Epicurean Hotel that include admission to Splash Sunday are available starting at $139.

Where: Epicurean Hotel

South Tampa | 1207 South Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

When: Every Sunday – May 31 – September 6

Noon-5 p.m.

Cost: $10 in advance / $15 at the door

There are six SPLASH VIP reserved areas available for up to 10 guests. Includes a select location bordering the swimming pool, along with comfortable seating, sun umbrellas, a personal outdoor cooling system by Portacool, dedicated service and a pitcher of the hotel’s Crafted Skyy “Cocktail of the Week.” Cost is $275.

Parking: Complimentary valet parking is provided until 5 p.m.

Tickets

To purchase tickets for the Splash Sundays, please visit www.EpicureanHotel.com/events. Tickets also available at the door.

