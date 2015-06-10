The signature Rays Wives event, the Rays on the Runway Fashion Show to benefit the Children’s Dream Fund, will take place June 24.
The annual event hosts players and coaches who are paired with their significant other, or a child participating from the Children’s Dream Fund, an organization that grants wishes to children with life threatening illnesses. The couples walk the runway and model the season’s newest fashions. Last year’s event raised more than $80,000 for the Children’s Dream Fund.
Join the Rays Wives and the Children’s Dream Fund for the signature event of the year — a meet & greet, cocktails and fashion show featuring the Tampa Bay Rays players, their wives or girlfriends and the dream children.
Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront
Doors Open 6:30pm
Meet & Greet 6:30pm – 7:40pm
Fashion Show 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Champagne and Dessert 9:00pm – 9:15 pm
Fashions by
Patron Tickets, $250
Reserved Seating and Program Listing
Individual Tickets, $125
PURCHASE TICKETS
Tampa Bay METRO is a proud supporter of the Children’s Dream Fund and an official sponsor of the Rays On The Runway event.
For sponsorship information click here.
The Rays Wives Organization participates in community events throughout the baseball season. They plan and coordinate signature events such as the Rays on the Runway Fashion Show to benefit the Children’s Dream Fund, as well as the Mystery Ball sale and silent auction to benefit All Children’s Hospital and several drives that benefit local charities.
The Children’s Dream Fund was founded in 1981 with the single purpose of fulfilling dreams for children ages 3-18 who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.
Referrals are received from several hospitals on Florida’s west coast. Dreams vary greatly – from trips to Disney World, meetings with celebrities, computers, play sets, cruises and shopping sprees. Every child deserves hope and a dream!
The true impact of a child’s dream cannot be measured in dollars and cents. Our desire is to grant every eligible child’s dream. There are many children in our community with life-threatening illnesses, and the Children’s Dream Fund needs your help to reach them.
