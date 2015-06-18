Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Backyard Father’s Day Brunch

LIFE RECIPES — 18 June 2015
Dote on Dad with a Backyard Brunch

 

 

(Family Features) Brunch isn’t just for mom. This Father’s Day, make eggs, toast and bacon on the grill for a breakfast that’s sure to spoil the man of the house.

Not sure how to make eggs on the grill? It’s easy! Crack an egg into a cut-out hole in toast set on a cedar plank, then sprinkle with a little cheddar and an Applewood rub for a smoky grilled flavor.

“To complete the meal on dad’s favorite outdoor tool, cook the bacon in a shallow disposable foil pan next to the eggs,” said Chef Kevan Vetter of the McCormick Kitchens. “Once the bacon is almost done, I love to brush it with a honey-cinnamon mixture, then grill it directly on the grates for a few minutes to add a candied crisp.”

 

Candied Grilled Bacon

candied grilled bacon

Ingredients

  • 6 slices thick-cut applewood bacon
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 2 teaspoons McCormick Ground Cinnamon

Preparation

  1. Arrange bacon slices in single layer on bacon grilling rack or shallow disposable foil pan. Grill over medium-high heat 10 to 12 minutes or until bacon edges begin to curl. Remove pan from grill. Drain drippings.
  2. Microwave honey and cinnamon in small microwavable bowl on high 30 seconds, stirring after 15 seconds. Brush bacon with honey mixture. Place bacon directly on grill over low heat. Grill 2 to 3 minutes per side or until crisp.

Serves
Makes 6 servings

Preparation Time:
5

Cook Time:
15

 

Cedar Plank Grilled Egg in Toast

Ingredients

  • 2 cedar planks (about 12×6 inches each)
  • 4 slices bread, such as brioche or challah (3/4-inch thick slices)
  • 7 eggs, divided
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1/2 teaspoon McCormick Grill Mates Applewood Rub, divided
  • 1/2 cup grated smoked Cheddar cheese

Preparation

  1. Soak cedar planks in water for at least 4 hours or overnight. Drain and pat dry.
  2. Remove centers of each slice of bread with 3-inch round cookie cutter. Beat 3 eggs with milk and 2 tablespoons of the Applewood Rub in medium bowl until well blended.
  3. Lightly oil 1 side of each of planks. Place planks, oil side up, on preheated grill over medium heat. Dip bread in egg mixture. Place on planks. Break an egg into each of holes. Sprinkle eggs with remaining 1/2 teaspoon Applewood Rub. Cover grill.
  4. Grill 10 minutes. Sprinkle eggs with cheese and additional Applewood Rub, if desired. Grill, covered, 10 minutes longer.

Serves
Makes 4 servings

Preparation Time:
15 minutes

Cook Time:
20 minutes

 

 

SOURCE: McCormick

 

 

 

