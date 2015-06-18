Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Spice Up Your Next Summer Event

RECIPES — 18 June 2015
Create A Signature Summer Drink – The Cardamom Moscow Mule

Lemonade and sweet tea have their rightful place in the summer entertaining drink rotation, but if you really want to make an impression, create a signature drink just for your event. Have fun experimenting with fresh fruit and distinctive spices to create fantastic flavor. According to the spice experts at Simply Organic, Cardamom – a rich, intensely aromatic spice – is trending right now and a perfect pair for your summer drink menu. Try this cardamom-spiced cocktail recipe at your next Tampa Bay summer gathering:

 

Cardamom Moscow Mule

Prep Time: 15 minutes
Makes: 2 Moscow Mules

Ingredients:

Simple syrup:
1 cup water
1 cup organic white sugar
1 teaspoon Simply Organic Cardamom (use 1/2 teaspoon for a milder cardamom taste)

Per drink:
2 ounces vodka (potato vodka if GMOs are a concern)
1/2 cup simple syrup
1/2 cup fresh lime juice
1-2 bottles ginger beer

For the syrup: In a small saucepan, bring the water to a boil. Once boiling, whisk in the sugar and cardamom until dissolved. When the sugar is fully dissolved, remove the syrup from the heat and allow it to fully cool before use. Optional for a smooth syrup: Once cool, strain the syrup through a fine mesh sieve to remove any grit from the cardamom. This syrup may be prepared in advance and stored in the fridge.

For the drink: In a copper mug filled halfway with crushed ice, add the vodka, cooled simple cardamom syrup and lime juice. Stir. Top with ginger beer and garnish with mint leaves and a lime wedge.

 

 

 

 

