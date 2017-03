Inspired By The Sun

From your head to your toes, look stylish at the beach this summer in bold, bright hues of orange, yellow and white.

Hula in Hibiscus Print

Include this tropical and casual dress for a

weekend escape. Catch a sunset in this light Hula Hibiscus

dress from Tommy Bahama. Dress – $98.

Available at www.TommyBahama.com.

Just Add Water

Be beach ready in the Tangelo Seafolly

Block Party Bandeau

and Multi Tab Bikini Bottom.

Top $92, Bottom, $67.

Available at Cerulean Blu,

www.ceruleanblu.com.

Southern Comfort

Romantic and casual attire for a

weekend escape include a flowing, maxi dress from

Tommy Bahama. Dress – $168, Hat – $158, Belt – $88.

Available atTommy Bahama,



www.TommyBahama.com.

Beach Chic

Geometric patterns and stripes

pair nicely on the Lei Tote and

Seafolly Espadrille. Each $62.

Available at Cerulean Blu,

www.ceruleanblu.com.

Tropical Heat



Hot pink underwire bikini top,

paired with whitetropical print bikini bottoms,

add spice to a steamy summer afternoon.

Bikini top $82. Reversible bikini bottoms $66.

Available at Tommy Bahama,

www.TommyBahama.com.

Glittery Soles

Custom make a pair of sandals

from a variety of colored stones

and three heel heights. From $100.

Available at Tresca Italia;

www.trescaitalia.com.

Made in the Shade



Seafolly Rumor Hat. $42.

Available at Cerulean Blu,

www.ceruleanblu.com.

For A Summertime Romp



Relax in this Seafolly Detention Romper in chambray. $122.

Available at Cerulean Blu,

www.ceruleanblu.com.

Laidback Style

The stylish boho trend continues

on the sole with these beaded sandals

from Laidback London. $84.

Available at Deborah Kent’s,

www.deborahkents.com.

© Tampa Bay Metro | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication