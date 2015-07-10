Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Inspired By The Sun

FEATURE STYLE — 10 July 2015
Inspired By The Sun
From your head to your toes, look stylish at the beach this summer in bold, bright hues of orange, yellow and white.

 

Tommy Bahama in Tampa Bay Metro

Hula in Hibiscus Print

Include this tropical and casual dress for a

weekend escape. Catch a sunset in this light Hula Hibiscus

dress from Tommy Bahama. Dress – $98.

Available at www.TommyBahama.com.

 

Swimsuits at Cerulean Blu in Tampa Bay

Just Add Water

Be beach ready in the Tangelo Seafolly

Block Party Bandeau

and Multi Tab Bikini Bottom.

Top $92, Bottom, $67.

Available at Cerulean Blu,

www.ceruleanblu.com.

 

Tommy Bahama in Tampa Bay Metro

Southern Comfort

Romantic and casual attire for a

weekend escape include a flowing, maxi dress from

Tommy Bahama. Dress – $168, Hat – $158, Belt – $88.

Available atTommy Bahama,

www.TommyBahama.com.

 

 

Cerulean Blu in Tampa BayCerulean Blu in Tampa Bay

Beach Chic

Geometric patterns and stripes

pair nicely on the Lei Tote and

Seafolly Espadrille. Each $62.

Available at Cerulean Blu,

www.ceruleanblu.com.

 

 

Tommy Bahama in Tampa Bay Metro

Tropical Heat

Hot pink underwire bikini top,

paired with whitetropical print bikini bottoms,

add spice to a steamy summer afternoon.

Bikini top $82. Reversible bikini bottoms $66.

Available at Tommy Bahama,

www.TommyBahama.com.

 

 

Tresca Italia Rosabella Sandal

Glittery Soles

Custom make a pair of sandals

from a variety of colored stones

and three heel heights. From $100.

Available at Tresca Italia;

www.trescaitalia.com.

 

 

Cerulean Blu in Tampa Bay

Made in the Shade

Seafolly Rumor Hat. $42.

Available at Cerulean Blu,

www.ceruleanblu.com.

 

Cerulean Blu in Tampa BayFor A Summertime Romp

Relax in this Seafolly Detention Romper in chambray. $122.

Available at Cerulean Blu,

www.ceruleanblu.com.

 

Deborah Kent's in Tampa Bay Metro

Laidback Style

The stylish boho trend continues

on the sole with these beaded sandals

from Laidback London. $84.

Available at Deborah Kent’s,

www.deborahkents.com.

 

Chad Vorbrich

(1) Reader Comment

  1. 07/10/2015 at 10:32 pm

    I see ideas for my wife’s birthday!