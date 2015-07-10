From your head to your toes, look stylish at the beach this summer in bold, bright hues of orange, yellow and white.
Hula in Hibiscus Print
Include this tropical and casual dress for a
weekend escape. Catch a sunset in this light Hula Hibiscus
dress from Tommy Bahama. Dress – $98.
Available at www.TommyBahama.com.
Just Add Water
Be beach ready in the Tangelo Seafolly
Block Party Bandeau
and Multi Tab Bikini Bottom.
Top $92, Bottom, $67.
Available at Cerulean Blu,
Southern Comfort
Romantic and casual attire for a
weekend escape include a flowing, maxi dress from
Tommy Bahama. Dress – $168, Hat – $158, Belt – $88.
Available atTommy Bahama,
Beach Chic
Geometric patterns and stripes
pair nicely on the Lei Tote and
Seafolly Espadrille. Each $62.
Available at Cerulean Blu,
Tropical Heat
Hot pink underwire bikini top,
paired with whitetropical print bikini bottoms,
add spice to a steamy summer afternoon.
Bikini top $82. Reversible bikini bottoms $66.
Available at Tommy Bahama,
Glittery Soles
Custom make a pair of sandals
from a variety of colored stones
and three heel heights. From $100.
Available at Tresca Italia;
Made in the Shade
Seafolly Rumor Hat. $42.
Available at Cerulean Blu,
For A Summertime Romp
Relax in this Seafolly Detention Romper in chambray. $122.
Available at Cerulean Blu,
Laidback Style
The stylish boho trend continues
on the sole with these beaded sandals
from Laidback London. $84.
Available at Deborah Kent’s,
Inspired By The Sun
