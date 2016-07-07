| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |
The Face of Collaborative Law
MICHAEL LUNDY
OLDER, LUNDY & ALVAREZ
Michael Lundy has been a collaborative divorce professional for nearly a decade. He was recently elected to the Board of the Tampa Bay Academy of Collaborative Professionals, Tampa Bay’s leading collaborative divorce group.
“Collaborative divorce is the most dignified and discreet way for a couple to resolve family law issues,” Lundy said. “The collaborative divorce process is designed to instruct people, including the attorneys, on how to focus on what is truly important – protecting children and their life savings from the most costly and harmful aspects of litigation.”
The collaborative divorce process can be used to resolve any family law issue, even prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.
To learn more, visit www.olalaw.com/collaborative-law or contact Michael Lundy at (813) 254-8998 or mlundy@olalaw.com.
Older, Lundy & Alvarez
3014 W. Palmira Ave., Suite 202
Tampa, FL 33629
www.olalaw.com/Michael-Lundy
Faces of Metro Tampa Bay ® 2016 | © Tampa Bay Metro Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
Gasparilla FashionJanuary 19, 2017
It’s A Sweet, Sweet LifeSeptember 06, 2016
THE FACE OF INTERIOR DESIGNJuly 07, 2016
THE FACE OF WELLNESSJuly 07, 2016
THE FACE OF COSMETIC SURGERYJuly 07, 2016
THE FACE OF PEDIATRIC DENTISTRYJuly 07, 2016
THE FACES OF WAXING PERFECTIONJuly 07, 2016
THE FACE OF PROPERTY APPRAISALJuly 07, 2016
THE FACE OF NONPROFIT CHANGEJuly 07, 2016
THE FACE OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTJuly 07, 2016
THE FACE OF CRIMINAL LAW AND PERSONAL INJURYJuly 07, 2016
THE FACE OF COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATEJuly 07, 2016
THE FACE OF PERSONAL INJURY LITIGATIONFebruary 17, 2016
THE FACE OF FAMILY LAWFebruary 17, 2016
THE FACE OF SOUTH TAMPA’S CUSTOM CLOTHIERFebruary 17, 2016
THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE LAWFebruary 17, 2016
THE FACE OF FASHIONFebruary 17, 2016
THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE TITLE INSURANCEFebruary 17, 2016
THE FACE OF RELAXATIONFebruary 17, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Dining & SpiritsJanuary 05, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Arts & EntertainmentJanuary 05, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Health & BeautyJanuary 05, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Style & DecorJanuary 05, 2016
Get a Healthy GlowOctober 30, 2015
Leslie Minder and Mary Beth ByrdOctober 23, 2015
Megan BubaloOctober 23, 2015
Christina Anton Garcia, Esq.October 23, 2015
Theresa DapasqualeOctober 23, 2015
Brenda MarreroOctober 23, 2015
Michelle Turman, M.A.October 23, 2015
Kerry VoslerOctober 21, 2015
Wendy PepeOctober 21, 2015
Suzanne PerryOctober 21, 2015
Paige Crider and Desiree NoisetteOctober 20, 2015
Leslie Giglio Betts, PharmDOctober 20, 2015
Anna Lucia RichardsonOctober 20, 2015
Jen BinghamOctober 20, 2015
Lan Pratt, MBA, BSRT (T)October 20, 2015
Hope PetersonOctober 20, 2015
Chef Rosana RiveraOctober 20, 2015
Gina Morales & Debbie LastoriaOctober 20, 2015
Jessica RivelliOctober 20, 2015
THE FACE OF CELEBRATIONS & HOSPITALITYSeptember 17, 2015
THE FACE OF FAMILY & MARITAL LAWSeptember 17, 2015
THE FACE OF WOMEN’S HEALTHSeptember 17, 2015
THE FACE OF CONNECTIVITYSeptember 17, 2015
THE FACE OF TAMPA BAY REAL ESTATESeptember 17, 2015
THE FACE OF BEAUTIFUL SMILESSeptember 17, 2015
THE FACE OF FITNESSSeptember 17, 2015
THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE REVITALIZATIONSeptember 17, 2015
THE FACE OF RELAXATIONSeptember 17, 2015
THE FACE OF THE 30 MINUTE WORKOUTSeptember 17, 2015
THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTSeptember 17, 2015
FACES OF METRO TAMPA BAYJune 10, 2015
Best of Dining & SpiritsApril 16, 2015
Best of Health & BeautyJanuary 25, 2015
Share
About Author
(1) Reader Comment
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
March 16, 2015
Morean Arts Center Celebrates 100 Years
March 03, 2017
Fashion Inspired by ‘Greenery’
March 01, 2017
The Gasparilla International Film Festival Returns To Tampa
February 27, 2017
SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2017
February 24, 2017
Celebrate Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa Theatre
February 22, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.
Pingback: dancome