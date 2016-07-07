Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

THE FACE OF COLLABORATIVE LAW

test — 07 July 2016
THE FACE OF COLLABORATIVE LAW

| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

Michael Lundy

The Face of Collaborative Law

MICHAEL LUNDY
OLDER, LUNDY & ALVAREZ

 

Michael Lundy has been a collaborative divorce professional for nearly a decade. He was recently elected to the Board of the Tampa Bay Academy of Collaborative Professionals, Tampa Bay’s leading collaborative divorce group.

“Collaborative divorce is the most dignified and discreet way for a couple to resolve family law issues,” Lundy said.  “The collaborative divorce process is designed to instruct people, including the attorneys, on how to focus on what is truly important – protecting children and their life  savings from the most costly and harmful aspects of litigation.”

The collaborative divorce process can be used to resolve any family law issue, even prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.

To learn more, visit www.olalaw.com/collaborative-law or contact Michael Lundy at (813) 254-8998 or mlundy@olalaw.com.

 

 

 

 

Older, Lundy & Alvarez
3014 W. Palmira Ave., Suite 202
Tampa, FL 33629
www.olalaw.com/Michael-Lundy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Faces of Metro Tampa Bay ® 2016 | © Tampa Bay Metro Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication

 

 

Gasparilla Fashion

Gasparilla Fashion

January 19, 2017
It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

September 06, 2016
THE FACE OF INTERIOR DESIGN

THE FACE OF INTERIOR DESIGN

July 07, 2016
THE FACE OF WELLNESS

THE FACE OF WELLNESS

July 07, 2016
THE FACE OF COSMETIC SURGERY

THE FACE OF COSMETIC SURGERY

July 07, 2016
THE FACE OF PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY

THE FACE OF PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY

July 07, 2016
THE FACES OF WAXING PERFECTION

THE FACES OF WAXING PERFECTION

July 07, 2016
THE FACE OF PROPERTY APPRAISAL

THE FACE OF PROPERTY APPRAISAL

July 07, 2016
THE FACE OF NONPROFIT CHANGE

THE FACE OF NONPROFIT CHANGE

July 07, 2016
THE FACE OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

THE FACE OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

July 07, 2016
THE FACE OF CRIMINAL LAW AND PERSONAL INJURY

THE FACE OF CRIMINAL LAW AND PERSONAL INJURY

July 07, 2016
THE FACE OF COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

THE FACE OF COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

July 07, 2016
THE FACE OF INTERIOR DESIGN

THE FACE OF INTERIOR DESIGN

February 17, 2016
THE FACE OF PERSONAL INJURY LITIGATION

THE FACE OF PERSONAL INJURY LITIGATION

February 17, 2016
THE FACE OF FAMILY LAW

THE FACE OF FAMILY LAW

February 17, 2016
THE FACE OF SOUTH TAMPA’S CUSTOM CLOTHIER

THE FACE OF SOUTH TAMPA’S CUSTOM CLOTHIER

February 17, 2016
THE FACE OF INTERIOR DESIGN

THE FACE OF INTERIOR DESIGN

February 17, 2016
THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE LAW

THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE LAW

February 17, 2016
THE FACE OF FASHION

THE FACE OF FASHION

February 17, 2016
THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE TITLE INSURANCE

THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE TITLE INSURANCE

February 17, 2016
THE FACE OF RELAXATION

THE FACE OF RELAXATION

February 17, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Dining & Spirits

Best of Metro 2016: Dining & Spirits

January 05, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Arts & Entertainment

Best of Metro 2016: Arts & Entertainment

January 05, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Health & Beauty

Best of Metro 2016: Health & Beauty

January 05, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Style & Decor

Best of Metro 2016: Style & Decor

January 05, 2016
Get a Healthy Glow

Get a Healthy Glow

October 30, 2015
Leslie Minder and Mary Beth Byrd

Leslie Minder and Mary Beth Byrd

October 23, 2015
Megan Bubalo

Megan Bubalo

October 23, 2015
Christina Anton Garcia, Esq.

Christina Anton Garcia, Esq.

October 23, 2015
Theresa Dapasquale

Theresa Dapasquale

October 23, 2015
Brenda Marrero

Brenda Marrero

October 23, 2015
Michelle Turman, M.A.

Michelle Turman, M.A.

October 23, 2015
Kerry Vosler

Kerry Vosler

October 21, 2015
Wendy Pepe

Wendy Pepe

October 21, 2015
Suzanne Perry

Suzanne Perry

October 21, 2015
Paige Crider and Desiree Noisette

Paige Crider and Desiree Noisette

October 20, 2015
Leslie Giglio Betts, PharmD

Leslie Giglio Betts, PharmD

October 20, 2015
Anna Lucia Richardson

Anna Lucia Richardson

October 20, 2015
Jen Bingham

Jen Bingham

October 20, 2015
Lan Pratt, MBA, BSRT (T)

Lan Pratt, MBA, BSRT (T)

October 20, 2015
Hope Peterson

Hope Peterson

October 20, 2015
Chef Rosana Rivera

Chef Rosana Rivera

October 20, 2015
Gina Morales & Debbie Lastoria

Gina Morales & Debbie Lastoria

October 20, 2015
Jessica Rivelli

Jessica Rivelli

October 20, 2015
THE FACE OF CELEBRATIONS & HOSPITALITY

THE FACE OF CELEBRATIONS & HOSPITALITY

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF FAMILY & MARITAL LAW

THE FACE OF FAMILY & MARITAL LAW

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF INTERIOR DESIGN

THE FACE OF INTERIOR DESIGN

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF WOMEN’S HEALTH

THE FACE OF WOMEN’S HEALTH

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF CONNECTIVITY

THE FACE OF CONNECTIVITY

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF INTERIOR DESIGN

THE FACE OF INTERIOR DESIGN

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF TAMPA BAY REAL ESTATE

THE FACE OF TAMPA BAY REAL ESTATE

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF BEAUTIFUL SMILES

THE FACE OF BEAUTIFUL SMILES

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF FITNESS

THE FACE OF FITNESS

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE REVITALIZATION

THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE REVITALIZATION

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF RELAXATION

THE FACE OF RELAXATION

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF THE 30 MINUTE WORKOUT

THE FACE OF THE 30 MINUTE WORKOUT

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT

THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT

September 17, 2015
FACES OF METRO TAMPA BAY

FACES OF METRO TAMPA BAY

June 10, 2015
Best of Dining & Spirits

Best of Dining & Spirits

April 16, 2015
Best of Health & Beauty

Best of Health & Beauty

January 25, 2015

Share

About Author

Chad Vorbrich

(1) Reader Comment

  1. Pingback: dancome