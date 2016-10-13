| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

DESIREE NOISETTE

Cerulean Blu



Desiree is the founder of Cerulean Blu, a retailer and manufacturer located in downtown St. Pete. Desiree has a background as a lawyer, but is thriving in her role as an entrepreneur because it gives her the opportunity to explore possibilities, create jobs and implement industry disruptive business processes. Most recently, Desiree expanded the brand to include the technology-based CBLU Design Kitchen, a “design-to-table” open “kitchen” where she reveals her tricks of print design so that anyone can cook up on-trend custom apparel and home decor to share with friends in just minutes.

Cerulean Blu

400 Beach Drive, Suite 161

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

www.ceruleanblu.com

727.498.8984

