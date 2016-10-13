Henderson Everett Lee, Toni Everett and Julie Everett

Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

BIZ INSPIRING WOMEN IN BUSINESS — 13 October 2016
Inspiring Tampa Bay area women in business

Inspiring Women In Business
The Toni Everett Company sells one of a kind properties of all kinds, multimillion dollar properties, estates and commercial. The company also specializes in high rise developments of pre-sale of new construction, conversions and single family development which have been and are successfully completed.  Their expert experience spans over 40 years and are executed according to developer’s needs and site themes. The company has broken records in highest dollar per square foot pricing in all areas of pre-sales and resales.

This dynamic trio of Toni Everett, Henderson Everett Lee (her daughter) and Julie Everett (her daughter-in-law) sell individually and sometimes as a team.

 

5000 Bayshore Boulevard
Tampa, Florida 33611
813.839.5000 Office
www.theeverettcompany.com

 

 

 

 

 

Inspiring Women In Business ® 2016

