Henderson Everett Lee, Toni Everett and Julie Everett

Inspiring Women In Business

HENDERSON EVERETT LEE, TONI EVERETT, JULIE EVERETT

The Toni Everett Company



The Toni Everett Company sells one of a kind properties of all kinds, multimillion dollar properties, estates and commercial. The company also specializes in high rise developments of pre-sale of new construction, conversions and single family development which have been and are successfully completed. Their expert experience spans over 40 years and are executed according to developer’s needs and site themes. The company has broken records in highest dollar per square foot pricing in all areas of pre-sales and resales.

This dynamic trio of Toni Everett, Henderson Everett Lee (her daughter) and Julie Everett (her daughter-in-law) sell individually and sometimes as a team.

