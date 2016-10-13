Henderson Everett Lee, Toni Everett and Julie Everett

| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |
Inspiring Women In Business
HENDERSON EVERETT LEE, TONI EVERETT, JULIE EVERETT
The Toni Everett Company
The Toni Everett Company sells one of a kind properties of all kinds, multimillion dollar properties, estates and commercial. The company also specializes in high rise developments of pre-sale of new construction, conversions and single family development which have been and are successfully completed. Their expert experience spans over 40 years and are executed according to developer’s needs and site themes. The company has broken records in highest dollar per square foot pricing in all areas of pre-sales and resales.
This dynamic trio of Toni Everett, Henderson Everett Lee (her daughter) and Julie Everett (her daughter-in-law) sell individually and sometimes as a team.
Toni Everett Company
5000 Bayshore Boulevard
Tampa, Florida 33611
813.839.5000 Office
www.theeverettcompany.com
Inspiring Women In Business ® 2016 | © Tampa Bay Metro Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
Brooke Palmer KuhlOctober 14, 2016
Rebecca Bast, CLU, CHFCOctober 14, 2016
Dr. Susan BlankenshipOctober 14, 2016
Veronica SwiatekOctober 14, 2016
Lindsey TrebianOctober 14, 2016
Renée VaughnOctober 14, 2016
Pia TrujilloOctober 14, 2016
Jessica Chancey, Ingrid Coulon, Laura McGowan and Valerie YostOctober 14, 2016
Robin KingOctober 14, 2016
Hilary Dalton, DMD, MSOctober 14, 2016
Kelli L. Mitchell, Esq.October 14, 2016
Edyta ChylinskiOctober 14, 2016
Monique McLaughlinOctober 14, 2016
Carroll “Bella” CouriOctober 14, 2016
Michele Renee ZerdaOctober 14, 2016
Jessica RivelliOctober 14, 2016
Desiree NoisetteOctober 13, 2016
Wesley WinerOctober 13, 2016
Melanie GriffinOctober 13, 2016
Biz: Changing South Tampa One Sweet Bite At A TimeApril 20, 2016
Our Smartphone Obsession Extends to Mobile BankingAugust 24, 2015
7 Tips to Expand Your Small BusinessAugust 07, 2015
‘Hacking’ a Major Concern for Bay Area BusinessesAugust 07, 2015
Basics for Bay Area BusinesswomenAugust 03, 2015
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
Spice Up Your Next Summer Event
June 18, 2015
Backyard Father’s Day Brunch
June 18, 2015
5 Festive Cocktail Recipes
December 24, 2016
93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2016
December 18, 2016
BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & Decor
December 14, 2016
Two New Art Leaders in St. Petersburg
December 08, 2016
METRO PIX: Pavilion XXXI
December 07, 2016
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.