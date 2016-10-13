| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

Inspiring Women In Business

WESLEY SHERRILL WINER

Glow Couture Day Spa



While successfully working with Ford, one of the world’s top modeling agencies, Wesley Sherrill Winer soon realized that her hobbies for overall wellness,homeopathic and organic products, travel and fashion, had progressed into an immense passion. Once back in the states, she yearned to use the knowledge and experience she had obtained overseas, to create a state of the art , meticulously cultivated haven, now known to many as Glow Couture Day Spa. Well over a decade later, Wesley continues to scour the globe to bring the newest, most result oriented treatments and products to the Tampa Bay Area. “My clients are like family and providing them with the best treatments and phenomenal results, are of the utmost importance to me. I do the apprenticeships, travel and legwork, so they don’t have to,” says Winer.

