| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |
Inspiring Women In Business
WESLEY SHERRILL WINER
Glow Couture Day Spa
While successfully working with Ford, one of the world’s top modeling agencies, Wesley Sherrill Winer soon realized that her hobbies for overall wellness,homeopathic and organic products, travel and fashion, had progressed into an immense passion. Once back in the states, she yearned to use the knowledge and experience she had obtained overseas, to create a state of the art , meticulously cultivated haven, now known to many as Glow Couture Day Spa. Well over a decade later, Wesley continues to scour the globe to bring the newest, most result oriented treatments and products to the Tampa Bay Area. “My clients are like family and providing them with the best treatments and phenomenal results, are of the utmost importance to me. I do the apprenticeships, travel and legwork, so they don’t have to,” says Winer.
Glow Couture Day Spa
3105 W. Barcelona Ave.
Tampa, FL 33629
813.832.8000
www.glowdayspatampa.com
Inspiring Women In Business ® 2016 | © Tampa Bay Metro Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
Brooke Palmer KuhlOctober 14, 2016
Rebecca Bast, CLU, CHFCOctober 14, 2016
Dr. Susan BlankenshipOctober 14, 2016
Veronica SwiatekOctober 14, 2016
Lindsey TrebianOctober 14, 2016
Renée VaughnOctober 14, 2016
Pia TrujilloOctober 14, 2016
Jessica Chancey, Ingrid Coulon, Laura McGowan and Valerie YostOctober 14, 2016
Robin KingOctober 14, 2016
Hilary Dalton, DMD, MSOctober 14, 2016
Kelli L. Mitchell, Esq.October 14, 2016
Edyta ChylinskiOctober 14, 2016
Monique McLaughlinOctober 14, 2016
Carroll “Bella” CouriOctober 14, 2016
Michele Renee ZerdaOctober 14, 2016
Jessica RivelliOctober 14, 2016
Desiree NoisetteOctober 13, 2016
Henderson Everett Lee, Toni Everett and Julie EverettOctober 13, 2016
Melanie GriffinOctober 13, 2016
Biz: Changing South Tampa One Sweet Bite At A TimeApril 20, 2016
Our Smartphone Obsession Extends to Mobile BankingAugust 24, 2015
7 Tips to Expand Your Small BusinessAugust 07, 2015
‘Hacking’ a Major Concern for Bay Area BusinessesAugust 07, 2015
Basics for Bay Area BusinesswomenAugust 03, 2015
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
Spice Up Your Next Summer Event
June 18, 2015
Backyard Father’s Day Brunch
June 18, 2015
5 Festive Cocktail Recipes
December 24, 2016
93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2016
December 18, 2016
BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & Decor
December 14, 2016
Two New Art Leaders in St. Petersburg
December 08, 2016
METRO PIX: Pavilion XXXI
December 07, 2016
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.