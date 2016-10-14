| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

Inspiring Women In Business

BROOKE PALMER KUHL

RSBP EVENTS+PR



She leaves a trail of glitter wherever she goes…and that is certainly true of this PR pro and event maven. Brooke Palmer Kuhl and her team at RSBP Events+PR, will turn an event from ordinary to extraordinary. She will make your business shine. Whether it’s a star-studded VIP grand opening, celebrity gala fundraiser, or dream wedding, RSBP Events+PR creates the magic and newsworthy buzz with diligent planning and execution. A full service event, wedding planning and public relations firm specializing in the details of hospitality and lifestyle brands to take your event or business to the next level.

204 37th Ave. NE #221

St. Petersburg, FL 33703

727.528.9544

www.rsbpevents.com

