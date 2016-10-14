Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Carroll "Bella" Couri

INSPIRING WOMEN IN BUSINESS — 14 October 2016
Carroll “Bella” Couri

| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

Carroll Couri Inspiring Women In Business

Inspiring Tampa Bay area women in business

 

Inspiring Women In Business
CARROLL "BELLA" COURI
Coastal Properties Group
Christie's International

 

Born and raised in sunny Kingston, Jamaica, this "island girl" now calls Tampa home. As a Realtor and resident of Harbour Island she satisfies both her passion for helping people, and her love of the water. As a "fixer" she has lent her time and talents to various charities over the years. She was nominated for Woman of the Year 2013 for LLS, stayed on as committee member, and most recently a chair for Easter Seals' A Pair To Remember. Her past business endeavors vary from restaurants to salons to broadcast. She is also Mummy to Nikola Kai, who works in major film production in L.A. The savvy top-ranked Coastal Properties Group / Christie's International is where Carroll practices and maintains her daily mantra — Where there's a will, there's (always) a way!

 

238 Beach Drive NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
cell: 813.727.1630
Carrollcouri@yahoo.com
www.coastalpgi.com

 

 

 

 

 

Inspiring Women In Business ® 2016 | © Tampa Bay Metro Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication

