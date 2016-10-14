| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

Born and raised in sunny Kingston, Jamaica, this “island girl” now calls Tampa home. As a Realtor and resident of Harbour Island she satisfies both her passion for helping people, and her love of the water. As a “fixer” she has lent her time and talents to various charities over the years. She was nominated for Woman of the Year 2013 for LLS, stayed on as committee member, and most recently a chair for Easter Seals’ A Pair To Remember. Her past business endeavors vary from restaurants to salons to broadcast. She is also Mummy to Nikola Kai, who works in major film production in L.A. The savvy top-ranked Coastal Properties Group / Christie’s International is where Carroll practices and maintains her daily mantra — Where there’s a will, there’s (always) a way!

