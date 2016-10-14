| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

Inspiring Women In Business

DR. SUSAN BLANKENSHIP

Pediatric Dentistry



The words “step right up” come to mind when you walk through the door of Dr. Susan Blankenship’s Palm Harbor Pediatric Dental office. This certainly isn’t your typical dental office and “Dr. B.” isn’t your typical Pediatric Dentist. The office is decorated with a whimsical, carnival-like atmosphere complete with a circus tent treatment area! Dr. Blankenship has been perfecting the smiles of Tampa Bay children for over 20 years. The goal of her practice is not only to deliver quality dentistry but to achieve this in a fun, non-threatening atmosphere. You won’t find the doctor wearing the proverbial white coat. She wants her patients to feel at ease and think of her “not only as their Pediatric Dentist, but a friend,” so that communicating with her young patients comes naturally.

35036 US Hwy. 19 North

Palm Harbor, FL 34684

727.446.4699

www.my2frontteeth.com

