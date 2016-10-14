Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Dr. Susan Blankenship

BIZ INSPIRING WOMEN IN BUSINESS — 14 October 2016
Dr. Susan Blankenship

As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine

Dr. Susan Blankenship

Inspiring Tampa Bay area women in business

 

Inspiring Women In Business
DR. SUSAN BLANKENSHIP
Pediatric Dentistry

 

The words “step right up” come to mind when you walk through the door of Dr. Susan Blankenship’s Palm Harbor Pediatric Dental office. This certainly isn’t your typical dental office and “Dr. B.” isn’t your typical Pediatric Dentist. The office is decorated with a whimsical, carnival-like atmosphere complete with a circus tent treatment area! Dr. Blankenship has been perfecting the smiles of Tampa Bay children for over 20 years. The goal of her practice is not only to deliver quality dentistry but to achieve this in a fun, non-threatening atmosphere. You won’t find the doctor wearing the proverbial white coat. She wants her patients to feel at ease and think of her “not only as their Pediatric Dentist, but a friend,” so that communicating with her young patients comes naturally.

 

35036 US Hwy. 19 North
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
727.446.4699
www.my2frontteeth.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inspiring Women In Business ® 2016

