Inspiring Women In Business

EDYTA CHYLINSKI

Spa Sudeva



Edyta is the owner of Spa Sudeva, a holistic Day Spa located in South Tampa. She is a licensed skincare professional and a Reiki Master with almost 20 years of Spa, Wellness business experience. Edyta opened Spa Sudeva 5 years ago, with the desire to help others achieve personal and spiritual wellness, through the use of holistic therapies, such as Reiki, Chakra balancing, full body detox, body treatments, spiritual counseling, Massage and natural Skincare. Spa Sudeva has been awarded — “Best Facial in Tampa” and recognized in the top 5 for “Best Spa in Tampa” as well as “Best Massage in Tampa” by the Tampa Bay Business Journal and USA Today.

Spa Sudeva

2406 S. MacDill Ave.

Tampa, FL 33629

813.837.4300

www.SpaSudeva.com

