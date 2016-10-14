| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |
Inspiring Women In Business
EDYTA CHYLINSKI
Spa Sudeva
Edyta is the owner of Spa Sudeva, a holistic Day Spa located in South Tampa. She is a licensed skincare professional and a Reiki Master with almost 20 years of Spa, Wellness business experience. Edyta opened Spa Sudeva 5 years ago, with the desire to help others achieve personal and spiritual wellness, through the use of holistic therapies, such as Reiki, Chakra balancing, full body detox, body treatments, spiritual counseling, Massage and natural Skincare. Spa Sudeva has been awarded — “Best Facial in Tampa” and recognized in the top 5 for “Best Spa in Tampa” as well as “Best Massage in Tampa” by the Tampa Bay Business Journal and USA Today.
Spa Sudeva
2406 S. MacDill Ave.
Tampa, FL 33629
813.837.4300
www.SpaSudeva.com
Inspiring Women In Business ® 2016 | © Tampa Bay Metro Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
Brooke Palmer KuhlOctober 14, 2016
Rebecca Bast, CLU, CHFCOctober 14, 2016
Dr. Susan BlankenshipOctober 14, 2016
Veronica SwiatekOctober 14, 2016
Lindsey TrebianOctober 14, 2016
Renée VaughnOctober 14, 2016
Pia TrujilloOctober 14, 2016
Jessica Chancey, Ingrid Coulon, Laura McGowan and Valerie YostOctober 14, 2016
Robin KingOctober 14, 2016
Hilary Dalton, DMD, MSOctober 14, 2016
Kelli L. Mitchell, Esq.October 14, 2016
Monique McLaughlinOctober 14, 2016
Carroll “Bella” CouriOctober 14, 2016
Michele Renee ZerdaOctober 14, 2016
Jessica RivelliOctober 14, 2016
Desiree NoisetteOctober 13, 2016
Wesley WinerOctober 13, 2016
Henderson Everett Lee, Toni Everett and Julie EverettOctober 13, 2016
Melanie GriffinOctober 13, 2016
Biz: Changing South Tampa One Sweet Bite At A TimeApril 20, 2016
Our Smartphone Obsession Extends to Mobile BankingAugust 24, 2015
7 Tips to Expand Your Small BusinessAugust 07, 2015
‘Hacking’ a Major Concern for Bay Area BusinessesAugust 07, 2015
Basics for Bay Area BusinesswomenAugust 03, 2015
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
Spice Up Your Next Summer Event
June 18, 2015
Backyard Father’s Day Brunch
June 18, 2015
5 Festive Cocktail Recipes
December 24, 2016
93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2016
December 18, 2016
BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & Decor
December 14, 2016
Two New Art Leaders in St. Petersburg
December 08, 2016
METRO PIX: Pavilion XXXI
December 07, 2016
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.