Hilary Dalton, DMD, MS

BIZ INSPIRING WOMEN IN BUSINESS — 14 October 2016
Hilary Dalton, DMD, MS

| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

Hillary Dalton, DMD, MS

Inspiring Tampa Bay area women in business

 

Inspiring Women In Business
HILARY DALTON, DMD, MS
Dalton Dental

 

Thanks to her friendly personality, warm smile, and dental expertise, Dr. Dalton has been consistently nominated for various awards and has earned many loyal patients. With her Master of Science in regeneration, Dr. Dalton is passionate about helping people achieve their rejuvenated oral health. She desires all of her patients to have a Healthy Gorgeous Smile, and has the knowledge and skills to help them get one. "When you are building a home, you have to have a solid foundation and the same goes for your smile. To have a gorgeous smile, you have to have a great foundation and that starts with your gums," says Dr. Dalton. "Over the years, I have implemented the most advance technology and latest techniques that are non-invasive, no downtime, and pain-free. I focus on painless dental treatments like lasers. I no longer use scalpels or sutures even for my gum lift or surgery procedures." "My outstanding team provides excellence in expert care with a soothing, relaxing environment," cheerleads Dr. Dalton.

 

Dalton Dental
511 W. Gandy Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33611
813.872.8300
www.DaltonDental.net

 

 

 

 

 

 

