Inspiring Women In Business

JESSICA RIVELLI

Working Women of Florida



Jessica Rivelli is the founder of Working Women of Florida. The largest women’s networking group in the state has 800 members and 35,000 social media fans. Jessica launched Working Women of Tampa Bay after leaving a successful career in TV News. She credits her 12 years of multimedia experience for her ability to create dynamic & relevant programming. In 2016, Jessica launched Working Women Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit whose mission is to provide mentoring and resources to female entrepreneurs and executives. The Foundation will give away $5,000 worth of seed money to women start-ups before the end of the year.

Working Women of Florida

888-WW-UNITE

www.workingwomenoftampabay.com

