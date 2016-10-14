Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

BIZ INSPIRING WOMEN IN BUSINESS — 14 October 2016
| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

KELLI L. MITCHELL, ESQ.
Marital & Family Law Practice

 

Involved in each of her cases, it’s Kelli L. Mitchell’s personal approach to her client’s unique needs that has created a solid boutique style family law practice. Her firm is exclusively devoted to handling all family law matters, including litigation and collaborative divorce, prenuptial and post nuptial agreements, relocations, and all post judgment matters. Kelli is as comfortable in the courtroom as she is at the negotiation table, and this flexibility allows her and her team to customize her approach to each case and dispute depending on the needs of her client. Kelli is a member of the Hillsborough County Bar Association and serves on the HCBA’s Family Law Section’s Executive Committee, is a member of the Stann W. Givens Family Law Inn of Tampa, as sustaining member of the Junior League of Tampa, and an active board member of Jacob’s Touch.

 

707 West Swann Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
813.254.4433
email: kelli@KelliLMitchell.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

