| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

Inspiring Women In Business

MICHELE RENEE ZERDA

Michele Renee The Studio



Living life with passion and beauty, Michele Renee left her home state of Texas more than 17 years ago to seek the beach life and sun in Tampa. Working for Origins, HSN and Glamour Shots, Michele Renee developed the skill, tenacity and desire to create her own business. Michele Renee The Studio provides on location hair and makeup services for photography, commercials, weddings, and production events with a team of 24 artists. Located in both Tampa, and Orlando, service is available throughout the United States. With a passion for acts of service, Michele Renee The Studio supports Metropolitan Ministries, My Hope Chest and Mission “I Do.” Michele Renee is about to add ‘mom’ to her list of accomplishments with her baby girl due in December.

