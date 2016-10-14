Inspiring Women In Business

| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

After 12 years in a successful sales and marketing career, Monique McLaughlin left the corporate world to pursue her dream of being a professional makeup/hair artist, while owning her own business. Her drive and determination led to a high level of success in a short amount of time. “Self employment taught me to think dynamically, appreciate success and learn from failure. Everything I did and didn’t do, had a direct impact on my business.” She has worked with notable athletes, public figures and celebrities. Her work has been featured on several television networks and in many magazines. Monique’s writing and photography have been published as well. Due to her diverse background, Monique is sought out as an educator and mentor in other aspects of the business, such as marketing and brand development. Monique is proof that it’s never too late to pursue your passion and be successful at it.

