BIZ INSPIRING WOMEN IN BUSINESS — 14 October 2016
| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

Inspiring Tampa Bay area women in business

 

Inspiring Women In Business
REBECCA BAST, CLU®, CHFC®
Bast Financial Group

 

Bast Financial Group is devoted to helping their clients attain financial security through custom financial plans that mitigate risk while creating a vision for the future. With over 20 years of experience, Rebecca Bast has built a successful financial planning practice through hard work and striving to do what is in her clients’ best interests. As a top Wealth Management Advisor, at Northwestern Mutual, Rebecca was recently recognized as the 7th top advisor in the country. In addition, Bast Financial Group is community driven. Raising $75,000 to create an enhanced cancer playroom at John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

 

Bast Financial Group
130 Whitaker Rd
Lutz, FL 33549
813.968.4647
www.rebecca-bast.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

