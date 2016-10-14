| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

Inspiring Women In Business

REBECCA BAST, CLU®, CHFC®

Bast Financial Group



Bast Financial Group is devoted to helping their clients attain financial security through custom financial plans that mitigate risk while creating a vision for the future. With over 20 years of experience, Rebecca Bast has built a successful financial planning practice through hard work and striving to do what is in her clients’ best interests. As a top Wealth Management Advisor, at Northwestern Mutual, Rebecca was recently recognized as the 7th top advisor in the country. In addition, Bast Financial Group is community driven. Raising $75,000 to create an enhanced cancer playroom at John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

