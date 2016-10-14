| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

Inspiring Women In Business

RENEE VAUGHN

Williams Consulting Group



Starting the Williams Consulting Group 13 years ago, Renée Vaughn collaborates with clients to create strategic initiatives that will nurture and grow their business. Her comprehensive public relations strategies include media relations, crisis communications, signature events, community partnerships, client touch programs and targeted leadership and community investment. While actively engaged on a number of Boards in the community – Renée is currently focused on three passions: Her company and clients, her husband and the University of Tampa where he is the President and the American Heart Association where she chairs the Circle of Red.

Williams Consulting Group

405 S. Manhattan Avenue

Tampa, FL 33609

www.williamsconsultingroup.com

Inspiring Women In Business ® 2016 | © Tampa Bay Metro Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication