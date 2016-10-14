| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

Inspiring Women In Business

ROBIN KING

Three Birds Tavern

Out of the Weeds



Her passion for entertaining, food and travel fuse to bring Tampa Bay a unique dining experience at Three Birds Tavern, and now the opportunity to enjoy Out of the Weeds, globally inspired dressings, in your home. Robin opened the doors of the restaurant in 2009, began manufacturing her unique recipes in 2014, now offered in more than 200 retail outlets throughout Florida, and expanding nationally in 2017. “At Three Birds Tavern, we strive to create a welcoming environment where special occasions are truly special, and daily comforts are routine,” says, King, all while enjoying classic dishes with a modern twist.

Three Birds Tavern

www.threebirdstavern.com

Out of the Weeds

www.outoftheweeds.com

