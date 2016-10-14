Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Veronica Swiatek

INSPIRING WOMEN IN BUSINESS — 14 October 2016
Veronica Swiatek

As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine

Veronica Swiatek at Massage Studio

Inspiring Tampa Bay area women in business

 

Inspiring Women In Business
VERONICA SWIATEK
Massage Studio

 

Born with an entrepreneurial spirit, Veronica Swiatek decided to pursue her dream of opening her own business after years spent as a marketing executive in Corporate America. Veronica founded Massage Studio to offer guests an escape from everyday life, manage pain and reduce stress with affordable, convenient and luxurious massage therapy. With two locations, South Tampa and downtown St. Pete, Massage Studio offers relaxation on both sides of the Bay. Experienced in marketing, operations and a born leader, Veronica has partnered with Paradies Lagardère as a Joint Venture Partner and will be opening 11 retail stores at Tampa International Airport, over the next 12 months.

 

Massage Studio
2506 W. Azeele St., Tampa, FL 33609
451 4th St. N., St. Pete, FL 33701
www.MassageStudioSpa.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

