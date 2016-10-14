| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

Inspiring Women In Business

VERONICA SWIATEK

Massage Studio



Born with an entrepreneurial spirit, Veronica Swiatek decided to pursue her dream of opening her own business after years spent as a marketing executive in Corporate America. Veronica founded Massage Studio to offer guests an escape from everyday life, manage pain and reduce stress with affordable, convenient and luxurious massage therapy. With two locations, South Tampa and downtown St. Pete, Massage Studio offers relaxation on both sides of the Bay. Experienced in marketing, operations and a born leader, Veronica has partnered with Paradies Lagardère as a Joint Venture Partner and will be opening 11 retail stores at Tampa International Airport, over the next 12 months.

Massage Studio

2506 W. Azeele St., Tampa, FL 33609

451 4th St. N., St. Pete, FL 33701

www.MassageStudioSpa.com

