METRO Style: Fashion of the Week

click on images above to enlarge or view as a slideshow
Cool Looks for the Season
Recently, METRO took to the streets of historic Ybor City to showcase the latest styles for Fall 2016. From lush velvet to pops of ripe berry, local boutiques are stocked with the looks for a stylish fall season.
These cool ensembles feature: Kate wearing Purple Velvet My Top ($435), Floral and Stripe Pant ($545), Brown Leather Bag ($448), Bronzo Shoe – $395, Necklace ($400) from Deborah Kent’s; Cusp Earrings ($85) from Neiman Marcus Tampa Bay. Cynthia is seen wearing a Black Lace Dress ($42), Gauzy Tee ($72), Red Velvet Giselle Shepatin Jacket ($528) from Deborah Kent’s; Velvet Prada Platform Sandals ($825) from Neiman Marcus Tampa Bay. Note: earrings and bracelet were the stylist’s own.
Style Gallery
click on images above to enlarge or view as a slideshow
PHOTOGRAPHER: Amy Pezzicara, Pezz Photo, www.PezzPhoto.com
PHOTO ASSISTANT: Nicole Abbett
STYLIST: Linda Zipkin
MAKEUP ARTIST: Monique McLaughlin, Makeup and Hair by Monique, www.makeupandhairbymonique.com
HAIR STYLIST: Jackie Cupples, Shear Freakz Hair Studio, www.ShearFreakz.com
MODELS: Kate and Cynthia, Benz Models & Talent Agency, www.benzmodels.com
© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
METRO Style: Floral & FringeNovember 04, 2016
METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the WeekSeptember 26, 2016
Metro Style: Haute Fashion of the WeekSeptember 15, 2016
Summer’s Splash of StyleJuly 16, 2016
Dream SandalApril 19, 2016
Colors of the Year: A Compliment to Spring in Tampa BayMarch 25, 2016
Helping Girls In Need Sparkle On Prom NightMarch 23, 2016
METRO Style: What to Wear St. Patrick’s DayMarch 15, 2016
Pirate BootyJanuary 28, 2016
Gasparilla GearJanuary 13, 2016
All About The BootOctober 23, 2015
WHITE HOT LOOK OF THE DAYSeptember 17, 2015
NY FASHION DESIGNER HITS TAMPA BAYSeptember 16, 2015
Fall Fashion TipsSeptember 01, 2015
Inspired By The SunJuly 10, 2015
Sizzling Swimwear TrendsMay 13, 2015
Get Your Green On!March 11, 2015
On Trend With ColorFebruary 16, 2015
Tampa Bay Goes RedFebruary 04, 2015
Hot Dress of the MonthJanuary 12, 2015
Gasparilla StyleJanuary 05, 2015
CITY: Fashion ShowOctober 24, 2014
CITY: Fashion+Art+CultureSeptember 08, 2014
Fall Fashion TrendsSeptember 08, 2014
Hot WalksAugust 21, 2014
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
Spice Up Your Next Summer Event
June 18, 2015
Backyard Father’s Day Brunch
June 18, 2015
5 Festive Cocktail Recipes
December 24, 2016
93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2016
December 18, 2016
Two New Art Leaders in St. Petersburg
December 08, 2016
METRO PIX: Pavilion XXXI
December 07, 2016
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.