METRO Style: Fashion of the Week

click on images above to enlarge or view as a slideshow

Cool Looks for the Season

Recently, METRO took to the streets of historic Ybor City to showcase the latest styles for Fall 2016. From lush velvet to pops of ripe berry, local boutiques are stocked with the looks for a stylish fall season.

These cool ensembles feature: Kate wearing Purple Velvet My Top ($435), Floral and Stripe Pant ($545), Brown Leather Bag ($448), Bronzo Shoe – $395, Necklace ($400) from Deborah Kent’s; Cusp Earrings ($85) from Neiman Marcus Tampa Bay. Cynthia is seen wearing a Black Lace Dress ($42), Gauzy Tee ($72), Red Velvet Giselle Shepatin Jacket ($528) from Deborah Kent’s; Velvet Prada Platform Sandals ($825) from Neiman Marcus Tampa Bay. Note: earrings and bracelet were the stylist’s own.

Style Gallery

click on images above to enlarge or view as a slideshow

PHOTOGRAPHER: Amy Pezzicara, Pezz Photo, www.PezzPhoto.com

PHOTO ASSISTANT: Nicole Abbett

STYLIST: Linda Zipkin

MAKEUP ARTIST: Monique McLaughlin, Makeup and Hair by Monique, www.makeupandhairbymonique.com

HAIR STYLIST: Jackie Cupples, Shear Freakz Hair Studio, www.ShearFreakz.com

MODELS: Kate and Cynthia, Benz Models & Talent Agency, www.benzmodels.com