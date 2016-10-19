Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

METRO Style: Fashion of the Week

STYLE — 19 October 2016
METRO Style: Fashion of the Week

Deborah Kent’s in Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog

 click on images above to enlarge or view as a slideshow

 

 

Cool Looks for the Season

 

Recently, METRO took to the streets of historic Ybor City to showcase the latest styles for Fall 2016. From lush velvet to pops of ripe berry, local boutiques are stocked with the looks for a stylish fall season.

These cool ensembles feature: Kate wearing Purple Velvet My Top ($435), Floral and Stripe Pant ($545), Brown Leather Bag ($448), Bronzo Shoe – $395, Necklace ($400) from Deborah Kent’s; Cusp Earrings ($85) from Neiman Marcus Tampa Bay.  Cynthia is seen wearing a Black Lace Dress ($42), Gauzy Tee ($72), Red Velvet Giselle Shepatin Jacket ($528) from Deborah Kent’s; Velvet Prada Platform Sandals ($825) from Neiman Marcus Tampa BayNote: earrings and bracelet were the stylist’s own.

Style Gallery
click on images above to enlarge or view as a slideshow

 

PHOTOGRAPHER: Amy Pezzicara, Pezz Photo, www.PezzPhoto.com
PHOTO ASSISTANT: Nicole Abbett   
STYLIST: Linda Zipkin
MAKEUP ARTIST: Monique McLaughlin, Makeup and Hair by Monique, www.makeupandhairbymonique.com
HAIR STYLIST: Jackie Cupples, Shear Freakz Hair Studio, www.ShearFreakz.com  
MODELS: Kate and Cynthia, Benz Models & Talent Agency, www.benzmodels.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog  |  A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication

BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & Decor

BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & Decor

December 14, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & Fringe

METRO Style: Floral & Fringe

November 04, 2016
METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the Week

METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the Week

September 26, 2016
Metro Style: Haute Fashion of the Week

Metro Style: Haute Fashion of the Week

September 15, 2016
Summer’s Splash of Style

Summer’s Splash of Style

July 16, 2016
Dream Sandal

Dream Sandal

April 19, 2016
Colors of the Year: A Compliment to Spring in Tampa Bay

Colors of the Year: A Compliment to Spring in Tampa Bay

March 25, 2016
Helping Girls In Need Sparkle On Prom Night

Helping Girls In Need Sparkle On Prom Night

March 23, 2016
METRO Style: What to Wear St. Patrick’s Day

METRO Style: What to Wear St. Patrick’s Day

March 15, 2016
Pirate Booty

Pirate Booty

January 28, 2016
Gasparilla Gear

Gasparilla Gear

January 13, 2016
All About The Boot

All About The Boot

October 23, 2015
WHITE HOT LOOK OF THE DAY

WHITE HOT LOOK OF THE DAY

September 17, 2015
NY FASHION DESIGNER HITS TAMPA BAY

NY FASHION DESIGNER HITS TAMPA BAY

September 16, 2015
Fall Fashion Tips

Fall Fashion Tips

September 01, 2015
Inspired By The Sun

Inspired By The Sun

July 10, 2015
Sizzling Swimwear Trends

Sizzling Swimwear Trends

May 13, 2015
Get Your Green On!

Get Your Green On!

March 11, 2015
On Trend With Color

On Trend With Color

February 16, 2015
Tampa Bay Goes Red

Tampa Bay Goes Red

February 04, 2015
Hot Dress of the Month

Hot Dress of the Month

January 12, 2015
Gasparilla Style

Gasparilla Style

January 05, 2015
CITY: Fashion Show

CITY: Fashion Show

October 24, 2014
CITY: Fashion+Art+Culture

CITY: Fashion+Art+Culture

September 08, 2014
Fall Fashion Trends

Fall Fashion Trends

September 08, 2014
Hot Walks

Hot Walks

August 21, 2014

Share

About Author

Chad Vorbrich

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.