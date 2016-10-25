Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

SoHo Backyard’s Bar

SoHo Backyard In South Tampa Continues To Shine

The SoHo Backyard, located at 610 S. Armenia, was named South Tampa’s “BEST PUB WITH A PALATE” after it opened three years ago. Today, the gastropub continues to be not only popular, but considered “THE” South Tampa neighborhood place to “meet and eat” and showcases the Chef “SLIMM” style of cuisine.

Locals and visitors alike know the famous Steak Au Poirve and Duck Wings are there to stay. Locals embrace the hidden alternative to the crowds along Howard Avenue. You’ll find high top tables, lots of bar space, a relaxed atmosphere and a full dinner menu served until 1:30 am, offering South Tampa a fresh alternative to late night dining.

The Backyard is excited to announce the launch of their new revamped menu with 15 new items featuring Fried Baby Back Ribs, Gator Poppers, Chicken Kabobs, Honey Siracha Salmon and The Easy SoHo Skillet for brunch. Two new additions to the Taco Thursday Menu include the Crispy Salmon Taco and the Southwestern Beef Taco. Pair your choice of 7 tacos with the new Avocado and Pineapple salsa and a $5 Don Julio Margarita, and you quickly realize why Taco Thursday at the Backyard is a local favorite.

The popular Saturday and Sunday SOHO BACKYARD BRUNCH is offered from 11am-2pm featuring bottomless Mimosas and the Backyard Bloody. You’ll find delicious homemade Salmon cakes ladled with the house hollandaise sauce, as well as home-style Biscuits and gravy. Another reason to linger: your doggie’s are encouraged to join in on the beautiful outside patio 7 days a week. Celebrate mid-week year round with the Backyard’s $5 Wine Wednesdays.

As the Soho Backyard’s Head Chef, Narja “Slimm” Campbell started his career 19 years ago in San Antonio, Texas. Most recently from Tallahassee, he worked for the well known Silver Slipper and worked in the Governor’s Mansion.

Owner Bo Crusoe is originally from Tallahassee (you can bet the TVs are tuned to Seminole football games) and said he has been “very pleased with the outpouring of rave reviews.” Florida Trend Food Critic Chris Sherman raved: “Darn Good Food” and “Very Impressed with the Crab Cake’s and Lobster Tacos,” on his last visit.

The SoHo Backyard is located behind CVS between Howard and Armenia across from Moody Avenue. 813-284-5924. 610 South Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33609. Also find them on Uber Eats serving until 1am! Coming soon: keep a look out for their new UBER Eats late night menu served from 1 am – 4:20 am for your late night dining needs. www.sohobackyard.com

Foodie Gallery

click on images to enlarge or view as a slideshow

Southwestern Taco and the Crispy Salmon Taco Salmon Fried Baby Back Ribs Pineapple Avocado Salsa served with Fried Green Plantains

