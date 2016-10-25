Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

SoHo Backyard’s Bar
SoHo Backyard In South Tampa Continues To Shine
The SoHo Backyard, located at 610 S. Armenia, was named South Tampa’s “BEST PUB WITH A PALATE” after it opened three years ago. Today, the gastropub continues to be not only popular, but considered “THE” South Tampa neighborhood place to “meet and eat” and showcases the Chef “SLIMM” style of cuisine.
Locals and visitors alike know the famous Steak Au Poirve and Duck Wings are there to stay. Locals embrace the hidden alternative to the crowds along Howard Avenue. You’ll find high top tables, lots of bar space, a relaxed atmosphere and a full dinner menu served until 1:30 am, offering South Tampa a fresh alternative to late night dining.
The Backyard is excited to announce the launch of their new revamped menu with 15 new items featuring Fried Baby Back Ribs, Gator Poppers, Chicken Kabobs, Honey Siracha Salmon and The Easy SoHo Skillet for brunch. Two new additions to the Taco Thursday Menu include the Crispy Salmon Taco and the Southwestern Beef Taco. Pair your choice of 7 tacos with the new Avocado and Pineapple salsa and a $5 Don Julio Margarita, and you quickly realize why Taco Thursday at the Backyard is a local favorite.
The popular Saturday and Sunday SOHO BACKYARD BRUNCH is offered from 11am-2pm featuring bottomless Mimosas and the Backyard Bloody. You’ll find delicious homemade Salmon cakes ladled with the house hollandaise sauce, as well as home-style Biscuits and gravy. Another reason to linger: your doggie’s are encouraged to join in on the beautiful outside patio 7 days a week. Celebrate mid-week year round with the Backyard’s $5 Wine Wednesdays.
As the Soho Backyard’s Head Chef, Narja “Slimm” Campbell started his career 19 years ago in San Antonio, Texas. Most recently from Tallahassee, he worked for the well known Silver Slipper and worked in the Governor’s Mansion.
Owner Bo Crusoe is originally from Tallahassee (you can bet the TVs are tuned to Seminole football games) and said he has been “very pleased with the outpouring of rave reviews.” Florida Trend Food Critic Chris Sherman raved: “Darn Good Food” and “Very Impressed with the Crab Cake’s and Lobster Tacos,” on his last visit.
The SoHo Backyard is located behind CVS between Howard and Armenia across from Moody Avenue. 813-284-5924. 610 South Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33609. Also find them on Uber Eats serving until 1am! Coming soon: keep a look out for their new UBER Eats late night menu served from 1 am – 4:20 am for your late night dining needs. www.sohobackyard.com
Foodie Gallery
click on images to enlarge or view as a slideshow
© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
Ring in 2017 Rooftop StyleDecember 06, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & SpiritsDecember 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country ExtraordinaireNovember 30, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & FringeNovember 04, 2016
METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic SettingNovember 01, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon CooperOctober 12, 2016
METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All TimeSeptember 27, 2016
METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the WeekSeptember 26, 2016
Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk ArtSeptember 12, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 BoxsterSeptember 08, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet LifeSeptember 06, 2016
Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South TampaAugust 10, 2016
Grape Ideas For Heart-Healthy MealsAugust 04, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With ItJuly 29, 2016
Home Details: Outdoor EntertainingJuly 26, 2016
10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer EndsJuly 25, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma KamaliJuly 22, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary BoundariesJuly 21, 2016
The Noodle CrazeJuly 18, 2016
Summer’s Splash of StyleJuly 16, 2016
National Mojito Day CocktailsJuly 11, 2016
Metro Pix: Tampa Bay Heart Ball 2016July 05, 2016
Weekender: Paddle Into ParadiseJuly 05, 2016
Must Try: Cheese and Charcuterie at The MillMay 25, 2016
METRO ART: Canvassing The BayMay 18, 2016
HOME TOUR: Tampa Resident Reveals True ColorsMay 13, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand TastingMay 11, 2016
Metro’s Top 5 Cinco de Mayo Drink RecipesMay 05, 2016
What To Do: Got To WaZooMay 04, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard AwardMay 04, 2016
Exploring the Evolution of Portraiture ArtMay 03, 2016
Must Try: The Wood-Fired Salsiccia PizzeApril 25, 2016
Hot Property: Westshore Yacht Club EstateApril 21, 2016
DRIVE: Discover The UndiscoveredApril 20, 2016
SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2016April 15, 2016
Metro Pix: 2016 White PartyApril 08, 2016
Mexico For Romance and Family MemoriesApril 04, 2016
Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey SaltMarch 29, 2016
Easter Egg Dyeing GuideMarch 26, 2016
Colors of the Year: A Compliment to Spring in Tampa BayMarch 25, 2016
Make Your Ham Brunch Shine This SpringMarch 25, 2016
Hot Property: Serenity is CallingMarch 23, 2016
Tampa Bay, Raise A Green Glass To St. Patrick!March 17, 2016
METROHome Tour: Fine LinesMarch 09, 2016
Weekender: B Central To All Things DisneyFebruary 26, 2016
New Cirque du Soleil Show Comes To TampaFebruary 22, 2016
Celebrate National Margarita DayFebruary 22, 2016
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in TampaFebruary 19, 2016
Sneak Peek of Opal Sands Resort on Clearwater BeachFebruary 17, 2016
Aye … Party Like A Pirate!January 29, 2016
Hot Property: Stunning Waterfront BeautyJanuary 14, 2016
Family Profiles: Choosing A Private SchoolJanuary 12, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Arts & EntertainmentJanuary 05, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Health & BeautyJanuary 05, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Style & DecorJanuary 05, 2016
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
Spice Up Your Next Summer Event
June 18, 2015
Backyard Father’s Day Brunch
June 18, 2015
93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2016
December 18, 2016
Two New Art Leaders in St. Petersburg
December 08, 2016
METRO PIX: Pavilion XXXI
December 07, 2016
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.