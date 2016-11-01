Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Events: Celebrating Cuban Culture At Pavilion XXXI

EVENTS EVENTS & GALAS SOCIAL — 01 November 2016
Events: Celebrating Cuban Culture At Pavilion XXXI

Tampa Museum of Arts Pavilion Chairs

(L-R): Pavilion XXXI co-chair Stacie Linsky, honoree Maureen Cohn and co-chair Susie Rice

 

Two Dynamic And Art Loving Couples Are The Co-chairs For Pavilion XXXI

 

This year, Stacie and Sam Linsky and Susie and Mitchell Rice, will be the force behind Pavilion XXXI, the premier black-tie fundraising gala for the Tampa Museum of Art. The museum will also honor the support of generous donors, Maureen and Doug Cohn.

Presented by PNC Bank, the theme for Pavilion this year is Tampa/Havana. The theme is drawn in part by the current exhibition, Complicated Beauty: Contemporary Cuban Art, that will be on display through January 22, 2017. The legacy of Pavilion always allows fresh and innovative ideas for the theme and décor.

Co-chairing Pavilion provides an opportunity for us to share our passion of Cuban art and culture with the community, while being a part of a historical event that benefits art education,” said Susie Rice.

Guests will sip creative cocktails, dine on delicious cuisine, and dance the night away, with a performance by two-time Grammy Award Winner, Marlow Rosado and his Band. The co-chairs and the committee have been working very hard to create a sensational evening. Proceeds from Pavilion benefit the Museum’s exhibition and educational programs.

With three young children, co-chair Stacie Linsky believes in arts education. “By co-hosting, I am showing my kids the importance of art in our community and helping to foster the next generation of art lovers and supporters,” said Stacie Linsky.     M

 

Tampa Museum of Art Pavilion XXXI

PAVILION XXXI
Saturday, November 5, 2016, 6:30 p.m.
Black Tie Gala: Cocktails, Dinner, Dancing

Tickets:  Julia Freeman – julia.freeman@tampamuseum.org or 813.421.8370
Sponsorship:  Kasey Siegel – kasey.siegel@tampamuseum.org or 813.421.8375

Tampa Museum of Art
Cornelia Corbett Center
120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa, FL 33602
Map and Directions

 

 

 

 

 

 

© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog  |  A Metro Life Media, Inc Publication

 

METRO PIX: Pavilion XXXI

METRO PIX: Pavilion XXXI

December 07, 2016
Ring in 2017 Rooftop Style

Ring in 2017 Rooftop Style

December 06, 2016
Tis the Season to Shop

Tis the Season to Shop

November 11, 2016
METRO PIX: CITY: Fashion + Art + Culture

METRO PIX: CITY: Fashion + Art + Culture

November 03, 2016
Getting A Groove On

Getting A Groove On

October 11, 2016
METRO PIX: Martinis For Moffitt

METRO PIX: Martinis For Moffitt

September 23, 2016
METRO Sponsored Event: The FARA Energy Ball

METRO Sponsored Event: The FARA Energy Ball

September 12, 2016
EVENT: The Beach Tampa

EVENT: The Beach Tampa

August 03, 2016
What To Do: Got To WaZoo

What To Do: Got To WaZoo

May 04, 2016
Rooftop Eve 2016

Rooftop Eve 2016

February 18, 2016
Social Pix: Tuxes & Tails

Social Pix: Tuxes & Tails

December 31, 2015
Social Pix: Pavilion XXX

Social Pix: Pavilion XXX

December 22, 2015
Ring in the New Year at Tampa’s Rooftop Eve

Ring in the New Year at Tampa’s Rooftop Eve

December 15, 2015
Naughty or Nice?

Naughty or Nice?

October 29, 2015
CITY: Fashion + Art + Culture

CITY: Fashion + Art + Culture

October 19, 2015
12 German Phrases To ‘Drop’ At Oktoberfest Tampa

12 German Phrases To ‘Drop’ At Oktoberfest Tampa

October 01, 2015
It’s “Talk Like A Pirate Day”

It’s “Talk Like A Pirate Day”

September 19, 2015
Celebrate Sinatra

Celebrate Sinatra

September 12, 2015
Social Scene: Martinis for Moffitt

Social Scene: Martinis for Moffitt

September 11, 2015
TECH: Rethinking Social Media

TECH: Rethinking Social Media

August 26, 2015
Karamu XXVI at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo

Karamu XXVI at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo

July 29, 2015
Pride & Passion 2015

Pride & Passion 2015

July 18, 2015
Bern’s Winefest No. 18 recap

Bern’s Winefest No. 18 recap

July 15, 2015
Fourth of July Celebrations

Fourth of July Celebrations

July 02, 2015
Rays On The Runway A Huge Success

Rays On The Runway A Huge Success

June 27, 2015
Rays on the Runway

Rays on the Runway

June 10, 2015
Sensational Summer Entertaining

Sensational Summer Entertaining

June 08, 2015
Make A Splash

Make A Splash

June 05, 2015
FUN & TEQUILA

FUN & TEQUILA

May 18, 2015
Heart Gallery Gala 2015

Heart Gallery Gala 2015

May 13, 2015
Bollywood Nights

Bollywood Nights

May 12, 2015
Circle of Red

Circle of Red

April 07, 2015
Fashion Funds The Cure

Fashion Funds The Cure

April 03, 2015
Start Your Engines

Start Your Engines

March 27, 2015
Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo Presents Karamu XXVII

Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo Presents Karamu XXVII

February 27, 2015
Quintessence

Quintessence

February 13, 2015
Georgette’s Fashion Show

Georgette’s Fashion Show

February 13, 2015
Giving Back: Vivek & Sharmila Seth

Giving Back: Vivek & Sharmila Seth

January 05, 2015
PINBOARD

PINBOARD

December 30, 2014
Rooftop Eve Party

Rooftop Eve Party

December 17, 2014
Pavilion XXIX

Pavilion XXIX

December 15, 2014
CITY

CITY

October 24, 2014
Pride & Passion 2014

Pride & Passion 2014

September 12, 2014
Rays On The Runway

Rays On The Runway

September 12, 2014
Calendar of Events

Calendar of Events

September 08, 2014
CITY: Fashion+Art+Culture

CITY: Fashion+Art+Culture

September 08, 2014
SUMMER WITH STYLE

SUMMER WITH STYLE

July 10, 2014

Share

About Author

Chad Vorbrich

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.