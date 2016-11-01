Events: Celebrating Cuban Culture At Pavilion XXXI

(L-R): Pavilion XXXI co-chair Stacie Linsky, honoree Maureen Cohn and co-chair Susie Rice

Two Dynamic And Art Loving Couples Are The Co-chairs For Pavilion XXXI

This year, Stacie and Sam Linsky and Susie and Mitchell Rice, will be the force behind Pavilion XXXI, the premier black-tie fundraising gala for the Tampa Museum of Art. The museum will also honor the support of generous donors, Maureen and Doug Cohn.

Presented by PNC Bank, the theme for Pavilion this year is Tampa/Havana. The theme is drawn in part by the current exhibition, Complicated Beauty: Contemporary Cuban Art, that will be on display through January 22, 2017. The legacy of Pavilion always allows fresh and innovative ideas for the theme and décor.

Co-chairing Pavilion provides an opportunity for us to share our passion of Cuban art and culture with the community, while being a part of a historical event that benefits art education,” said Susie Rice.

Guests will sip creative cocktails, dine on delicious cuisine, and dance the night away, with a performance by two-time Grammy Award Winner, Marlow Rosado and his Band. The co-chairs and the committee have been working very hard to create a sensational evening. Proceeds from Pavilion benefit the Museum’s exhibition and educational programs.

With three young children, co-chair Stacie Linsky believes in arts education. “By co-hosting, I am showing my kids the importance of art in our community and helping to foster the next generation of art lovers and supporters,” said Stacie Linsky. M

PAVILION XXXI

Saturday, November 5, 2016, 6:30 p.m.

Black Tie Gala: Cocktails, Dinner, Dancing

Tickets: Julia Freeman – julia.freeman@tampamuseum.org or 813.421.8370

Sponsorship: Kasey Siegel – kasey.siegel@tampamuseum.org or 813.421.8375

Tampa Museum of Art

Cornelia Corbett Center

120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa, FL 33602

