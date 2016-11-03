METRO PIX: CITY: Fashion + Art + Culture

Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

METRO PIX SOCIAL — 03 November 2016
When: September 24, 2016   Where: Tampa Museum of Art

 

It was a melding of art and fashion at CITY: Fashion + Art + Culture, the 7th annual signature event for the Tampa Museum of Art. Co-chairs, Henderson Everett Lee and Elise Lippincott and the hard working committee, created a spectacular evening of fun for the sold-out event. The fashion show, produced by Patty Soltis and Elaine Sweeney of STYLEdge, had the models strutting the runway in classic Norma Kamali black, bob wigs. The current collection from New York City-based Norma Kamali showed classic black jersey with graphic prints, grommet and safety pin details. Swimsuits and swinging fringe in both white and red were part of the 2017 collection shown. Some of the most fashionable guests in the Bay area sipped on champagne, enjoyed delicious bites from Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and desserts from Grey Salt. Live entertainment and dancing kept guests entertained after the fashion show.

Tampa Bay METRO was a proud event partner.

 

Photos: Stehlik Photography, www.stehlikphotography.com

