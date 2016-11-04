METRO Style: Floral & Fringe

The season may say fall/winter, but these bright floral prints will certainly add a boost of color to the fashion scene. Pair with some fringe on a dress, boot or handbag and you’ll be right in style.
Flower Power
The floral wrap print dress by Thalia Sodi will take you from the office to happy hour with no need to change. $90.
Available at Macy’s. www.macys.com.
Swing the Fringe
A great look for the office or date night with a Bar iii sleeveless shift dress. $90.
Available at Macy’s. www.macys.com.
Hold Everything
For a night on the town, put all the necessities inside this fringe envelope clutch. $30.
Available at Macy’s. www.macys.com.
All Legs
Leggings are hot this season and paired with a solid top, these Denise Leggings in Rose Print will certainly up your style. $20.
Available at Cerulean Blu Swim & Resort Wear Boutique. www.ceruleanblu.com.
Bursting with Blooms
The bright pink and white floral maxi dress by Peach Love is fashionable for a girls’ night out or a day spent shopping. $68.
Available at The Haute Shop Boutique.
Step Out In Style
These black leather boots with fringe detail will turn heads as you walk down the street. $230.
Available at Macy’s. www.macys.com.
