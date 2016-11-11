Tis the Season to Shop

The 13th Annual

Junior League of Tampa’s

Holiday Gift Market

click on images to enlarge or view as a slideshow

The holiday shopping season is upon us! One Tampa Bay volunteer organization is offering a one-stop shopping opportunity to cross off your Christmas list, without breaking a sweat. The 13th Annual Junior League of Tampa’s Holiday Gift Market presented by Publix runs November 10-13th this year. More than 150 vendors will pack into the Florida State Fairgrounds to cater to everyone on your shopping list. From jewelry, to candles, to children’s clothes, to handmade ornaments … the Holiday Gift Market is sure to have a great gift for even the most difficult to buy for. This year’s market will also include a wide range of events to occupy any impatient elves tagging along for your shopping retreat! Kids can enjoy crafts, cookies, and a photo with Santa during Holiday Gift Market’s Cookies with the Clauses. A “man cave” of oversized couches and loungers will also be set up at the Fairgrounds. And for the first time in 13 years, the Holiday Gift Market Preview Party will be open to the public. Shoppers can get first dibs on the best of the weekend’s inventory while enjoying food, drinks, and live music.

To purchase tickets, visit www.hgm2016.eventbrite.com.

For more information, visit www.jltampa.org/holiday-gift-market.

Florida State Fairgrounds – Expo Hall

4800 US Highway 301 N

Tampa, FL 33610

© 2016 Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication