Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

FEATURE GETAWAYS WINE — 30 November 2016
Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

Paso Robles Wine Country

 

Paso Robles Wine Country | By Patricia A. Vorbrich

Located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles along California’s famed Central Coast, Paso Robles is a place where wine critics become wine lovers and where visitors come as guests, and leave as friends. Paso Robles’ wines are meant to be enjoyed, shared, celebrated and inspired for a perfect visit.

With over 200+ wineries producing wines that boast profiles that impress even the harshest critics and new wine lovers alike, Paso Robles’ wines are made by some of the most talented winemakers in the world. To begin the wine experience, choose a centrally located hotel – LaBellasera Hotel & ­Suites, a boutique style hotel, nestled in the heart of Paso Robles wine country, boasts 60 oversized rooms and suites, with the option of having a private whirlpool spa or fireplace in the room; and just a short, 30 minute drive from San Luis Obispo Airport.

The close proximity of the vineyards in Paso Robles allows for multiple stops when creating your wine tour. Uncorked Wine Tours, is a great (and safe) way to get around. Oso Libre Winery, a small, family run winery, creates limited quantities of premium wine, as well as operates a boutique angus program at their family farm. Known for sustainable vineyards, winemaking and ranching, guests will enjoy tastings of Cabernet Sauvigon, Primitivo/Zinfandel and more.

Jada Vineyard & Winery is a small, 3,000 case winery that was quietly converted to biodynamic farming and closely follows the biodynamic calendar.  With Rhone and Bordeaux style wines, Jada now has over 2,000 members actively enrolled in their wine club.

Not only one of the oldest wineries in Paso Robles, but one of the oldest wineries in the state of California, San Antonio Winery encompasses close to 400 acres with five vineyards. Continue on to Pendray’s Distillery. Founders, Steve and Lola Glossner, create still wine with their Per Cazo brand and dessert wines with PasoPort. Now in their third year of distilling, they are in full production of spirits for sipping, mixing and fortifying their port wines.

After visiting even a few of these exceptional wineries in the Paso Robles area, guests need to eat, and there is no shortage of local restaurants, with wine pairings, to choose from. La Cosecha Bar + Restaurant, centers on the cuisine of Spain and South America, and offers culture specific, specialized Latin flavors. Villa Creek Restaurant, opened in 1998, boasts farm to table cuisine, with ingredients sourced from local farmers.

One restaurant not to be missed is Refugio; located on two and a half acres in the heart of California’s Central Coast wine  country, Refugio is a contemporary Spanish style guesthouse with two luxurious, completely separate suites, and a dream kitchen for entertainment. Owners, Brigit Binns, a nationally known author of 28 best-selling cookbooks and her husband, Casey Biggs, serve their guests delectable dinners paired perfectly with their wines.

No matter what your level of wine knowledge, the local wineries will help educate guests on the various nuances of their varietals. Cheers!     M

 

Paso Robles Wine Country Gallery

click on image to enlarge or view as a slideshow

 

For More Information:

www.pasowine.com

www.labellasera.com

www.osolibre.com

www.jadavineyard.com

www.sanantoniowinery.com

www.pasoportwine.com

www.lacosechabr.com

www.villacreek.com

www.refugiopasorobles.com

www.uncorkedwinetours.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog  |  A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication

 

5 Festive Cocktail Recipes

5 Festive Cocktail Recipes

December 24, 2016
BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & Decor

BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & Decor

December 14, 2016
Ring in 2017 Rooftop Style

Ring in 2017 Rooftop Style

December 06, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & Spirits

Best of Metro 2017: Dining & Spirits

December 06, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & Fringe

METRO Style: Floral & Fringe

November 04, 2016
METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic Setting

METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic Setting

November 01, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

October 25, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon Cooper

Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon Cooper

October 12, 2016
METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All Time

METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All Time

September 27, 2016
METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the Week

METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the Week

September 26, 2016
Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk Art

Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk Art

September 12, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster

Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster

September 08, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

September 06, 2016
Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South Tampa

Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South Tampa

August 10, 2016
Where Everything That Happens Around The Table Is Considered Sacred

Where Everything That Happens Around The Table Is Considered Sacred

August 02, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With It

Gettin’ Tiki With It

July 29, 2016
Sun and Sand is Grand

Sun and Sand is Grand

July 28, 2016
Home Details: Outdoor Entertaining

Home Details: Outdoor Entertaining

July 26, 2016
10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer Ends

10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer Ends

July 25, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma Kamali

Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma Kamali

July 22, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary Boundaries

Foodie: Pushing Culinary Boundaries

July 21, 2016
The Noodle Craze

The Noodle Craze

July 18, 2016
Summer’s Splash of Style

Summer’s Splash of Style

July 16, 2016
Glamorous Family Vacation

Glamorous Family Vacation

July 13, 2016
Metro Pix: Tampa Bay Heart Ball 2016

Metro Pix: Tampa Bay Heart Ball 2016

July 05, 2016
Weekender: Paddle Into Paradise

Weekender: Paddle Into Paradise

July 05, 2016
METRO ART: Canvassing The Bay

METRO ART: Canvassing The Bay

May 18, 2016
HOME TOUR: Tampa Resident Reveals True Colors

HOME TOUR: Tampa Resident Reveals True Colors

May 13, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand Tasting

METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand Tasting

May 11, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard Award

Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard Award

May 04, 2016
Exploring the Evolution of Portraiture Art

Exploring the Evolution of Portraiture Art

May 03, 2016
Hot Property: Westshore Yacht Club Estate

Hot Property: Westshore Yacht Club Estate

April 21, 2016
DRIVE: Discover The Undiscovered

DRIVE: Discover The Undiscovered

April 20, 2016
SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2016

SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2016

April 15, 2016
Metro Pix: 2016 White Party

Metro Pix: 2016 White Party

April 08, 2016
Mexico For Romance and Family Memories

Mexico For Romance and Family Memories

April 04, 2016
Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey Salt

Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey Salt

March 29, 2016
Colors of the Year: A Compliment to Spring in Tampa Bay

Colors of the Year: A Compliment to Spring in Tampa Bay

March 25, 2016
Hot Property: Serenity is Calling

Hot Property: Serenity is Calling

March 23, 2016
METROHome Tour: Fine Lines

METROHome Tour: Fine Lines

March 09, 2016
Weekender: B Central To All Things Disney

Weekender: B Central To All Things Disney

February 26, 2016
New Cirque du Soleil Show Comes To Tampa

New Cirque du Soleil Show Comes To Tampa

February 22, 2016
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in Tampa

Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in Tampa

February 19, 2016
Sneak Peek of Opal Sands Resort on Clearwater Beach

Sneak Peek of Opal Sands Resort on Clearwater Beach

February 17, 2016
The American Heart Association Encourages Tampa Bay to Support Heart Month

The American Heart Association Encourages Tampa Bay to Support Heart Month

February 04, 2016
Weekender: The End of the Road

Weekender: The End of the Road

January 20, 2016
Hot Property: Stunning Waterfront Beauty

Hot Property: Stunning Waterfront Beauty

January 14, 2016
Family Profiles: Choosing A Private School

Family Profiles: Choosing A Private School

January 12, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Arts & Entertainment

Best of Metro 2016: Arts & Entertainment

January 05, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Health & Beauty

Best of Metro 2016: Health & Beauty

January 05, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Style & Decor

Best of Metro 2016: Style & Decor

January 05, 2016
Social Pix: Tuxes & Tails

Social Pix: Tuxes & Tails

December 31, 2015
Social Pix: Pavilion XXX

Social Pix: Pavilion XXX

December 22, 2015
Holiday Drink Recipes

Holiday Drink Recipes

November 24, 2015
Sensational Sides for the Holidays

Sensational Sides for the Holidays

November 20, 2015
Work Space Design Tour

Work Space Design Tour

November 17, 2015
Getaway: Curacao

Getaway: Curacao

November 13, 2015
Waterfront Living in South Tampa

Waterfront Living in South Tampa

November 12, 2015
Sip and Savor

Sip and Savor

November 10, 2015
Great Wines For The Holiday Season

Great Wines For The Holiday Season

November 09, 2015

Share

About Author

Chad Vorbrich

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.