Located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles along California’s famed Central Coast, Paso Robles is a place where wine critics become wine lovers and where visitors come as guests, and leave as friends. Paso Robles’ wines are meant to be enjoyed, shared, celebrated and inspired for a perfect visit.

With over 200+ wineries producing wines that boast profiles that impress even the harshest critics and new wine lovers alike, Paso Robles’ wines are made by some of the most talented winemakers in the world. To begin the wine experience, choose a centrally located hotel – LaBellasera Hotel & ­Suites, a boutique style hotel, nestled in the heart of Paso Robles wine country, boasts 60 oversized rooms and suites, with the option of having a private whirlpool spa or fireplace in the room; and just a short, 30 minute drive from San Luis Obispo Airport.

The close proximity of the vineyards in Paso Robles allows for multiple stops when creating your wine tour. Uncorked Wine Tours, is a great (and safe) way to get around. Oso Libre Winery, a small, family run winery, creates limited quantities of premium wine, as well as operates a boutique angus program at their family farm. Known for sustainable vineyards, winemaking and ranching, guests will enjoy tastings of Cabernet Sauvigon, Primitivo/Zinfandel and more.

Jada Vineyard & Winery is a small, 3,000 case winery that was quietly converted to biodynamic farming and closely follows the biodynamic calendar. With Rhone and Bordeaux style wines, Jada now has over 2,000 members actively enrolled in their wine club.

Not only one of the oldest wineries in Paso Robles, but one of the oldest wineries in the state of California, San Antonio Winery encompasses close to 400 acres with five vineyards. Continue on to Pendray’s Distillery. Founders, Steve and Lola Glossner, create still wine with their Per Cazo brand and dessert wines with PasoPort. Now in their third year of distilling, they are in full production of spirits for sipping, mixing and fortifying their port wines.

After visiting even a few of these exceptional wineries in the Paso Robles area, guests need to eat, and there is no shortage of local restaurants, with wine pairings, to choose from. La Cosecha Bar + Restaurant, centers on the cuisine of Spain and South America, and offers culture specific, specialized Latin flavors. Villa Creek Restaurant, opened in 1998, boasts farm to table cuisine, with ingredients sourced from local farmers.

One restaurant not to be missed is Refugio; located on two and a half acres in the heart of California’s Central Coast wine country, Refugio is a contemporary Spanish style guesthouse with two luxurious, completely separate suites, and a dream kitchen for entertainment. Owners, Brigit Binns, a nationally known author of 28 best-selling cookbooks and her husband, Casey Biggs, serve their guests delectable dinners paired perfectly with their wines.

No matter what your level of wine knowledge, the local wineries will help educate guests on the various nuances of their varietals. Cheers! M

