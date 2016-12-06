The Best of M etro Tampa Bay.



IL Ritorno

Best Contemporary Italian Cuisine

Chef-Owner David Benstock and his wife, Erica have created a gem of a dining experience on Central Avenue in downtown St. Petersburg, with a menu that is updated daily to reflect the freshest ingredients. Dishes like Short Rib Mezzaluna, Caprese Salad and Roasted Baby Beets are favorites.

727.897.5900

www.ilritornodowntown.com

Annata Wine Bar

Best Place to Sip and Savor

Owned by the Mazzaro family, Annata is located on Beach Drive and offers a great selection of cheese and charcuterie and small plates, along with a selection of delicious wines by the bottle or glass. Enjoy a music duo or trio on Mondays. No reservations are accepted.

727.851.9582

www.annatawine.com

Sacred Pepper

Best New Restaurant in North Tampa

Candy DeBartolo opened a contemporary American cuisine restaurant early this year that offers twists on old favorites, with a belief that everything that happens around a table is sacred. The menu features twists on comfort foods and sharable plates like the Sacred Meatballs and Tuna Tar Tare.

813.609.8000

www.sacredpepper.com

Dinner Done

Best Prepared Meals To-Go

For a nutritious and tasty meal, Dinner Done offers cooking sessions and prepared meals for delivery or pickup. The menu changes monthly and has choices the entire family will find delicious. Takeout is available from the refrigerator cases at the Carrollwood location.

813.264.7700

www.DinnerDone.com

Stillwaters Tavern

Best Modern Tavern

Under the direction of Chef Jeffrey Jew, the menu offers a great selection of familiar dishes with a modern twist. The open view of the kitchen, along with the rustic interior, hanging edison bulbs and white subway tile, set a great scene.

727.350.1019

www.stillwaterstavern.com

Sea Salt St. Pete

Best Raw Oyster Bar in St. Petersburg

A variety of oysters arrive daily from around the country and are nicely displayed in the 80 ft. raw bar. Chef Fabrizio Aielli owns and operates Sea Salt, serving only the freshest and creative seafood dishes. Cooking classes and wine dinners are also offered.

727.873.7964

www.seasaltstpete.com

Rococo Steak

Best Steakhouse in St. Petersburg

The menu at Rococo’s offers a twist on the classic steakhouse. From the daily, innovative Fresh Sheet, with unique seafood and steak preparations, to the dinner menu, guests will be delighted by only the freshest and seasonal ingredients. The wine collection includes more than 650 labels. Available for Private Events.

727.822.0999

www.rococosteak.com

Ava Restaurant

Best Inspired Italian in SoHo

Ava’s offers rustic Neapolitan pizzas and delicious handmade pasta in the heart of South Tampa. The bar offers up delicious craft-cocktails and great wine selections. The wood fired pizza oven turns out delicious pizzas including a favorite – the Funghi pizza made with cremini and shiitake mushrooms. Co-owned by 2016 World Series Cubs Winner, Coach Joe Maddon and 717’s, Michael Stewart.

813.512.3030

www.avatampa.com

Hula Bay Club

Best Laid-Back Eatery

Between the scenic water views and Hawaiian island-inspired cuisine and fresh sushi bar, is a casual place to relax and drink with friends. Enjoy live music and DJ’s down at Dukes.

813.837.4852

www.hulabayclub.com

The Mill

Best Rustic Comfort Restaurant in St. Petersburg

In the heart of downtown St. Pete, The Mill offers delicious options for lunch and dinner. Created by Chef/Owners Ted Dorsey and Jason Griffin, the menu offers a variety of seafood, prime steaks, sandwiches and salads with a tasty twist. Favorites are The Mill Charcuterie, all made in-house, Meatloaf Wellington and the Not Your Momma’s Grilled Cheese.

727.317.3930

www.themilldtsp.com

Haven

Best Wine & Cheese Bar in SoHo

For an escape and out of the ordinary dining experience, step into Haven, created by Bern’s. Offering 40 wines by the glass, 300 bourbons and delicious and innovative small plates and a choice of 60 cheese and charcuteries.

813.258.2233

www.haventampa.com

Ocean Prime

Best Restaurant Scene

During the week, the dining room is filled with movers and shakers dining on delicious seafood, sushi and steaks. Live piano music is played in the bar, or sit outside on the patio with a tasty hand-crafted cocktail.

813.490.5288

www.ocean-prime.com

On Swann

Best New American Bistro Restaurant

Co-owner and Chef Chris Ponte opened On Swann, which offers a contemporary design interior and delicious seasonal menu. The open kitchen allows guests to watch the workings of the kitchen. Share Boards offer a selection of cheeses and cured meats. A selection from Nibbles are great for sharing. The Gnocchi, Short Rib and Scallops are menu favorites.

813.251.0110

www.onswann.com

The Getaway

Best Tiki Bar

Let the islands take you away as you enjoy great cocktails, music, food and a sunset celebration nightly. Located on Gandy Boulevard on the St. Pete side, The Getaway creates a beach vibe of relaxation. Arrive by land or sea, dock slips are available.

813.267.1602

www.thegetawaytampabay.com

Anise Global Gastrobar

Best Scenic Bar in Downtown Tampa

Across from Curtix Hixon Park, Anise offers hand-crafted cocktails and delicious food including the must-try Stinky Buns. DJ music on select nights.

813.225.4272

www.aniseglobal.com

BellaBrava: New World Trattoria

Best New World Italian on Beach Drive

Dine outside under the umbrellas on Beach Drive, and people watch, while enjoying a tasty menu of Italian style pizzas, pastas, meats and seafood.

727.895.5515

www.bellabrava.com

Castile

Best Rooftop Bar on St. Pete Beach

The panoramic views and stunning sunsets make the 360° Rooftop Bar located at the Hotel Zamora, a great place to enjoy happy hour and end the day.

727.456.8660

www.castilerestaurant.com

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Best Seafood Restaurant in Westshore Business District

The lively bar scene with jazz music nightly and delicious seafood and prime aged steaks, attracts a beautiful crowd most nights of the week. Service is superb.

813.877.7290

www.eddiev.com

Oxford Exchange

Best Lunch Atmosphere

Inside the Oxford Exchange guests can enjoy breakfast or lunch at the restaurant, grab a coffee or tea, shop for unique gifts, pick up the latest book, or shop for glasses at Warby Parker. Open for breakfast, lunch or high-tea with a tempting menu of sandwiches, soups and salads.

813.253-0222

www.oxfordexchange.com

Ulele

Best Waterfront Eatery

The waterfront along the Hillsborough River offers a great spot for lunch and dinner at the Gonzmart family owned restaurant. The menu is inspired by Floridian native influences and a twist on southern classics. Okra Fries, Crab Mac & Cheese and the Deconstructed Seafood Pot Pie are menu favorites.

813.999.4952

www.ulele.com

Piquant Epicure & Cuisine

Best Patisserie and French Inspired Restaurant

A great start to the weekend begins with a stop in Old Hyde Park for a tasty brunch or lunch. Enjoy tasty egg dishes, sandwiches, or a sweet treat from the bakery case. Mimosas or a Bloody Mary are offered from the full bar.

813.251.1777

www.piquanthydepark.com

Armani’s

Best Terrace View

The 14th floor of the Grand Hyatt offers spectacular views for a romantic dining experience at Armani’s. The stunning view and Northern Italian cuisine never disappoints.

813.207.6800

www.grandhyatttampabay.com/restaurants

Ciro’s Speakeasy and Supper Club

Best Hand-Crafted Cocktails in Tampa

The small, intimate bar located inside Bayshore Royal Building does require a password to enter and offers delightful and delicious hand-crafted cocktails created by talented mixologists.

813.251.0022

www.cirostampa.com

Edison: Food + Drink Lab

Best Creative Cuisine

For unique and creative entrees, Chef Pierola, and her team, continue to push culinary limits to blend flavors and provide guests a gastronomic delight. The menu of small plates changes daily. Open for lunch and dinner.

813.254.7111

www.edison-tampa.com

Cafe Ponte

Best Diverse Cuisine

Under Chef Chris Ponte, the American-inspired menu continues to dazzle palettes of diners for lunch and dinner with inspirations from French, Italian and Asian influences. The menu is updated seasonally and offers a great selection of salads, seafood and steaks.

727.538.5768

www.cafeponte.com

Mandarin Hide

Best Cocktail Culture

On Central Avenue, tucked between two other bars, it’s a St. Petersburg gem with its generous pours and friendly bartenders.

727.231.4007

www.mandarinhide.com

Roux

Best Creole Nouvelle Restaurant

A mix of Cajun favorites with a twist of Southern cuisine, the menu at Roux offers up delicious chargrilled oysters, steaks, alligator bites, gumbos and more. Open for lunch and dinner and a great Happy Hour.

813.443.5255

www.rouxtampa.com

Rick’s On the River

Best Live Music on the Hillsborough River

Casual and friendly with live music daily, Rick’s offers bar food staples of wings, oysters and fried seafood. Dock slips are available for those arriving by boat.

813.251.3010

www.ricksontheriver.com

Cigar City Brewing

Best Locally Brewed Beer

The three regular releases include the brews Jai Alai, Lager and Florida Cracker. The Tasting Room offers nearly 26 beers on tap. Brewery tours available.

813.348.6363 ext. 206

www.cigarcitybrewing.com

RumFish Grill

Best Restaurant with a Tank

A massive fish tank graces the dining room, while The Guy Harvey restaurant serves up a delicious menu of fresh sustainable Florida seafood on St. Pete Beach. The outdoor deck offers great cocktails and live music nightly.

844.786.3474

www.RumFishGrill.com

Grey Salt

Best Mediterranean-Inspired Restaurant at the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa

Chef Marc Murphy lends his name and influence to create a dining experience with menu options from handmade pastas, rotisserie grilled meats and locally sourced seafood.

813.627.8100

www.greysalt-restaurant.com

717 South

Best South Tampa Hot Spot

A staple of the SoHo dining scene, Owner, Michael Stewart and Executive Chef Robert Masson, create a menu blending the best of Italy and the Pacific Rim dishes including delicious steaks, seafood and chicken. More than 400 wines are available by the bottle and the bar offers creative cocktails.

813.250.1661

www.717south.com

Pete’s Place

Best Karaoke Bar

A great place to meet friends and sing your heart out. Pete’s has a cast of regulars that can really sing. The beer is cold and the drink prices won’t break the bank.

813.282.9039

www.petestampa.com

Mazzaro Italian Market

Best Italian Market

Experience the best of Italy with the finest meats & seafoods, homemade pastas, deli, bakery, cheeses, coffee and gourmet imports offered at this local Italian market. Don’t miss the over 30 varieties of Italian cookies and gelato in the bakery.

727.321.2400

www.mazzarosmarket.com

Oceanic Oriental Supermarket

Best Asian Market

For hard to find Asian ingredients or a trip for unique dish and cookware, discover fresh produce, fish, duck, herbal medicines, teas and more in downtown Tampa.

813.228.8110

www.oceanicmarket.com

Wine Exchange

Best Wine and Dine

A staple in Hyde Park Village for 26 years, this bistro and wine bar offers a European experience with a menu inspired cuisine of pizzas, salads and pastas and 40 different wines. Enjoy indoor or outdoor seating.

813.254.9463

www.wineexchangetampa.com

Bern’s Steakhouse

Best Classic Dining

Celebrating over 60 years, the iconic Tampa restaurant expertly prepares a steak exactly to your preference and makes every dining experience special. Wine and kitchen tours are available. Don’t miss dessert and a port in the Harry Waugh Dessert Room.

813.251.2421

www.bernssteakhouse.com

Boca Hyde Park

Best Rustic Farm Charm

The farm to table food concept now has four locations including Tampa, Winter Park, Brandon and Sarasota. The rustic casual, yet chic interior, is a great place for cocktails or enjoy a meal with friends and the menu changes with availability of ingredients.

813.254.7070

www.bocatampa.com

Caretta On The Gulf

Best Dining With Sunset View

The sun sets nightly and a great view is offered from Carretta’s, located inside the Sandpearl Resort. The Raw Bar offers a fresh selection of oysters, shrimp and more for a delicious Sunday brunch..

727.441.2425

www.carettaonthegulf.com

Dunedin Brewery

Best Local Microbrewery

Since 1996, The Dunedin Brewery has been passionately brewing beer as the oldest microbrewery in Florida.

727.736.0606

www.dunedinbrewery.com

Tryst Gastro Lounge

Best Place to Rendezvous for Cocktails on Beach Drive

Enjoy a crafted cocktail and outside music with a chic and fashionable crowd in downtown St. Pete. The menu offers a changing selection of small plates or entrees of beef, salmon, chicken or lamb.

727.821.4567

www.trystgastrolounge.com

Locale Market

Best Downtown Combo Dining & Foodie Market

Inside Sundial in downtown St. Petersburg, the chef-inspired market and restaurant offers plenty of prepared items at the food stations located on the first floor. Locale offers fresh seafood, pastries, cheeses and more. Dine upstairs at the Farmtable Kitchen.

727.523-6300

www.localegourmetmarket.com

Coppertail Brewery

Best Brew in Ybor

The 20 beers on tap and the large tasting room are a perfect reason to visit this independent brewing facility in Ybor. Open seven days a week for tasting, and brewery tours at select times and days. The beers that started it all: Free Dive (IPA), Wheat Stroke, UnHoly and Night Swim.

813.247.1500

www.coppertailbrewing.com

Mise en Place

Best Modern American Cuisine

Owners Chef Marty Blitz and Maryann Ferenc have continued to support and create a local dining scene for 30 years at Mise en Place. The menu constantly evolves and changes with seasonal availabilities.

813.254.5373

www.miseonline.com

Ceviche

Best Tapas in Town

With a recently updated and paired down menu, Ceviche offers a delicious selection of hot and cold tapas, from the signature paellas to the seafood ceviches. While sipping a glass of sangria, enjoy the unique Spanish ambiance. Flamenco, jazz or latin music on select nights.

813.250.0203 Tampa or St. Pete 727.209.2299

www.ceviche.com

Columbia Restaurant

Best Spanish Cuisine

The historic Ybor location has been serving up delicious Spanish dishes for 111 years. Owned and operated by five generations of the Gonzmart family, The Columbia Restaurant serves up the famed 1905 salad, chicken and yellow rice, ropa vieja and more. Be sure to try the sangria and enjoy the Flamenco dancers at the Ybor location.

Ybor City – 813.248.4961

www.columbiarestaurant.com

Cantina Laredo

Best Sophisticated Mexican

Cantina Laredo offers a blend of sophisticated and authentic Mexican food located at the Wiregrass Mall in Wesley Chapel. Menu favorites include the table side prepared guacamole or the sizzling fajitas. Of course, margaritas are the drink of choice with a variety of specialty tequilas.

813.907.3068

www.cantinalaredo.com

Datz

Best Foodie Fix

Datz constantly mixes things up to provide tempting food, cocktails and events for local foodies with a unique twist on comfort food. Ingredients such as bacon, cheese and house-made breads are menu highlights. Enjoy a great wine bar and craft beers on tap. Come hungry as portions are over-sized.

813.831.7000

www.datztampa.com

The Capital Grille

Best Business Lunch

The location at International Plaza makes Capital Grille a central meeting place for a delicious lunch. The menu features renowned dry-aged steaks and a 5,000 bottle wine list.

813.830.9433

www.thecapitalgrille.com

Ella’s Folk Art Cafe

Best Sunday Dining Escape

On Sundays there is no better place to enjoy southern favorites like Fried Chicken and Waffles or some Kansas City BBQ, while listening to live music.

813.234.1000

www.ellasfolkartcafe.com

Ichicoro Ramen

Best Ramen Bar

The Seminole Heights location, with its sophisticated and chic interior, usually has lines out the door. The homemade broth takes nearly 20 hours to make, with the menu offering a choice of five broths and various additions. The open concept kitchen allows diners to watch the action. No reservations are accepted.

813.517.9989

www.ichicoro.com

The Refinery

Best Revolving Menu

Chef Greg Baker and his staff source the freshest local meats, vegetables and seafood to create the weekly menu that reflects the seasons availability. Everything is made in-house from the salad dressings to the house-made sausage.

813.237.2000

www.thetamparefinery.com

Cru Cellars

Best Boutique Wine Bar

A wonderful selection of unique and limited wines are available in the shop. The bar and wine garden offer the ideal spot to discover new wine from the diverse and carefully selected list and share a small plate. Delivery service is available.

813.831.1117

www.crucellarstampa.com

Goody Goody

Best New Old Fashion Burger

Finally open in Hyde Park Village, owner Richard Gonzmart brings a slice of nostalgia back to Tampa. The burgers with the special sauce brings back memories for many, along with the delicious butterscotch pie. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

813.308.1925

www.goodygoodyburgers.com

Pelagia Trattoria

Best Modern Italian

Tucked inside the Renaissance International Plaza Hotel, Pelagia is a hidden treasure offering three meals a day of culinary delights from great salads, sandwiches and homemade pastas to stone-oven pizzas. The menu changes each season, but the Italian and French influences never go away.

813.313.3253

www.pelagiatrattoria.com

Z Grille

Best Creative Cuisine

Always seeking new flavors and menu additions, Chef Zack has created a hip and trendy restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg that serves up creative food. Menu favorites are the Dirty D’s Deviled Eggs, or classic Dr. Pepper BBQ ribs.

727.822.9600

www.zgrille.net

Sail Pavilion

Best Downtown Waterfront Oasis

Located along Tampa’s downtown Riverwalk, Sail Pavilion offers great food, music and waterfront views. This urban oasis is pet-friendly. Arrive by land or sea.

813.373.1193

www.sailpavilion.com

Byblos Cafe

Best Mediterranean Cuisine

Escape to the Mediterranean with a tasty menu choice of hummus, falafel, dolma, delicious kabob or gyros and other authentic Lebanese favorites. Enjoy a Belly Dancing show on Saturday nights.

813.805.7977

www.bybloscafe.com

Salt Rock Grill

Best Seafood Dining

Fresh local seafood is on the menu, along with one of the best wine cellars on the beach in Indian Shores. Land lovers can enjoy steaks cooked over the natural oak and citrus wood pit fire.

727.593.7625

www.saltrockgrill.com

SouZou Fusion

Best Sushi Rolls

The unique flavors and creative ingredients create a wide selection of rolls for sushi lovers. Asian inspired hot plates and noodle dishes create a well-rounded menu.

727.823.4050

www.souzoufusion.com

The Canopy at The Birchwood

Best Roof Top Lounge

Enjoy a crafted cocktail or appetizer on the Roof Top Lounge with breathtaking views of Tampa Bay, Straub Park, and downtown St. Petersburg, atop The Birchwood Hotel. Reserve a private cabana, or enjoy living room-style seating and fire pits for those cool evenings.

727.896.1080

www.thebirchwood.com

Oystercatchers

Best Sunday Brunch

The views are stunning and the selection of breakfast items, seafood, pasta and carving stations and more, create for a wonderful Sunday Brunch complete with Mimosas and a Bloody Mary Bar.

813.207.6816

www.tampabay.grand.hyatt.com

SoHo Backyard

Best Undiscovered GastroPub

Located one block from South Howard’s bar scene, SoHo Backyard offers a delicious escape to the crowds. The menu under the direction of “Chef Slimm” is innovative and creative. Daily specials and full dinner menu are served until 1:30 a.m.

813.284.5924

www.sohobackyard.com

