Best Selling Author to Speak in Clearwater

Glennon Doyle Melton Photo by Amy Paulson Photography

Best Selling Author,

Glennon Doyle Melton

To Speak in Clearwater



Kick start the new year with inspiration and hope by attending best-selling author Glennon Doyle Melton’s first Tampa Bay area speaking engagement, hosted by Temple B’nai Israel.

Melton’s latest book, Love Warrior

Melton’s latest book, Love Warrior, was chosen in Oprah’s Book Club, a memoir where she shares her personal story of overcoming her demons and finding love, forgiveness and peace. She has been featured on the Today Show, The Talk, OWN, New York Times, NPR and numerous national magazines.

“This is a revolutionaly program, and a great opportunity to bring together our Jewish and interfaith communities to celebrate women and the bonds we all share,” said event co-chair Katie Blaxberg.

Who: Glennon Doyle Melton What: Warriors Rising

When: Sunday, January 8, 2017, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Temple B’nai Israel 1685 South Belcher Road Clearwater, FL 33764

Sponsorships are available.

Tickets are $40 and available at www.warriorsrising2017.com.

For more information on Glennon, visit www.momastery.com.

© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication