Best Selling Author to Speak in Clearwater

Glennon Doyle Melton Photo by Amy Paulson Photography
Best Selling Author,
Glennon Doyle Melton
To Speak in Clearwater
Kick start the new year with inspiration and hope by attending best-selling author Glennon Doyle Melton’s first Tampa Bay area speaking engagement, hosted by Temple B’nai Israel.
Melton’s latest book, Love Warrior
Melton’s latest book, Love Warrior, was chosen in Oprah’s Book Club, a memoir where she shares her personal story of overcoming her demons and finding love, forgiveness and peace. She has been featured on the Today Show, The Talk, OWN, New York Times, NPR and numerous national magazines.
“This is a revolutionaly program, and a great opportunity to bring together our Jewish and interfaith communities to celebrate women and the bonds we all share,” said event co-chair Katie Blaxberg.
Who: Glennon Doyle Melton What: Warriors Rising
When: Sunday, January 8, 2017, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Temple B’nai Israel 1685 South Belcher Road Clearwater, FL 33764
Sponsorships are available.
Tickets are $40 and available at www.warriorsrising2017.com.
For more information on Glennon, visit www.momastery.com.
