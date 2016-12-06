Ring in 2017 Rooftop Style

Celebrate at Rooftop Eve
Make plans now to attend Tampa’s premiere, all-inclusive New Year’s Eve party on top of a 10-story roof top in downtown Tampa, with stunning views of the city skyline and spectacular fireworks display. Billed as the “Highest” New Year’s Eve Party in the Southeast USA, the event sells out every year.
“This year’s theme is In The Sky with Diamonds, presented by Continental Wholesale Diamonds,” said Steven Hickey, Rooftop Eve Co-Founder. “This year will be our most elegant and exciting year yet, once again benefiting the DeBartolo Family Foundation. We are excited to host the premiere New Year’s Eve event in Tampa Bay.”
All tickets include premium open bar with liquor, beer, wine, and champagne. Dance the night away with Phase 5 Band and DJ Papi of Wild Out Entertainment, to keep you entertained and a special dessert treat by the Mini Doughnut Factory. To party VIP style, there are a limited number of private cabanas available. There are also five shuttle stops with complimentary transportation around South Tampa to the Rooftop Eve.
When: December 31, 2016, 9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Where: Top Floor (10th) Ft. Brooke Garage, 107 N. Franklin St., Tampa, FL 33602
Tickets: $175 Advance, $200 Regular, $225 Door (if available)
Information: www.TheRooftopEve.com
click on Rooftop Eve images to enlarge or view as a slideshow
© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & SpiritsDecember 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country ExtraordinaireNovember 30, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & FringeNovember 04, 2016
METRO PIX: CITY: Fashion + Art + CultureNovember 03, 2016
Events: Celebrating Cuban Culture At Pavilion XXXINovember 01, 2016
METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic SettingNovember 01, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro PubOctober 25, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon CooperOctober 12, 2016
Getting A Groove OnOctober 11, 2016
METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All TimeSeptember 27, 2016
METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the WeekSeptember 26, 2016
METRO PIX: Martinis For MoffittSeptember 23, 2016
METRO Sponsored Event: The FARA Energy BallSeptember 12, 2016
Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk ArtSeptember 12, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 BoxsterSeptember 08, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet LifeSeptember 06, 2016
Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South TampaAugust 10, 2016
EVENT: The Beach TampaAugust 03, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With ItJuly 29, 2016
Home Details: Outdoor EntertainingJuly 26, 2016
10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer EndsJuly 25, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma KamaliJuly 22, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary BoundariesJuly 21, 2016
The Noodle CrazeJuly 18, 2016
Summer’s Splash of StyleJuly 16, 2016
Metro Pix: Tampa Bay Heart Ball 2016July 05, 2016
Weekender: Paddle Into ParadiseJuly 05, 2016
METRO ART: Canvassing The BayMay 18, 2016
HOME TOUR: Tampa Resident Reveals True ColorsMay 13, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand TastingMay 11, 2016
What To Do: Got To WaZooMay 04, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard AwardMay 04, 2016
Exploring the Evolution of Portraiture ArtMay 03, 2016
Hot Property: Westshore Yacht Club EstateApril 21, 2016
DRIVE: Discover The UndiscoveredApril 20, 2016
SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2016April 15, 2016
Metro Pix: 2016 White PartyApril 08, 2016
Mexico For Romance and Family MemoriesApril 04, 2016
Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey SaltMarch 29, 2016
Colors of the Year: A Compliment to Spring in Tampa BayMarch 25, 2016
Hot Property: Serenity is CallingMarch 23, 2016
METROHome Tour: Fine LinesMarch 09, 2016
Weekender: B Central To All Things DisneyFebruary 26, 2016
New Cirque du Soleil Show Comes To TampaFebruary 22, 2016
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in TampaFebruary 19, 2016
Rooftop Eve 2016February 18, 2016
Sneak Peek of Opal Sands Resort on Clearwater BeachFebruary 17, 2016
Hot Property: Stunning Waterfront BeautyJanuary 14, 2016
Family Profiles: Choosing A Private SchoolJanuary 12, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Arts & EntertainmentJanuary 05, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Health & BeautyJanuary 05, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Style & DecorJanuary 05, 2016
Social Pix: Tuxes & TailsDecember 31, 2015
Social Pix: Pavilion XXXDecember 22, 2015
Ring in the New Year at Tampa’s Rooftop EveDecember 15, 2015
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
Spice Up Your Next Summer Event
June 18, 2015
Backyard Father’s Day Brunch
June 18, 2015
93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2016
December 18, 2016
Two New Art Leaders in St. Petersburg
December 08, 2016
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.