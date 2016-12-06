Ring in 2017 Rooftop Style











Celebrate at Rooftop Eve

Make plans now to attend Tampa’s premiere, all-inclusive New Year’s Eve party on top of a 10-story roof top in downtown Tampa, with stunning views of the city skyline and spectacular fireworks display. Billed as the “Highest” New Year’s Eve Party in the Southeast USA, the event sells out every year.

“This year’s theme is In The Sky with Diamonds, presented by Continental Wholesale Diamonds,” said Steven Hickey, Rooftop Eve Co-Founder. “This year will be our most elegant and exciting year yet, once again benefiting the DeBartolo Family Foundation. We are excited to host the premiere New Year’s Eve event in Tampa Bay.”

All tickets include premium open bar with liquor, beer, wine, and champagne. Dance the night away with Phase 5 Band and DJ Papi of Wild Out Entertainment, to keep you entertained and a special dessert treat by the Mini Doughnut Factory. To party VIP style, there are a limited number of private cabanas available. There are also five shuttle stops with complimentary transportation around South Tampa to the Rooftop Eve.

When: December 31, 2016, 9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Where: Top Floor (10th) Ft. Brooke Garage, 107 N. Franklin St., Tampa, FL 33602

Tickets: $175 Advance, $200 Regular, $225 Door (if available)

Information: www.TheRooftopEve.com

click on Rooftop Eve images to enlarge or view as a slideshow

© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication