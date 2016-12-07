METRO PIX: Pavilion XXXI

When: Saturday, November 5, 2016

Where: Tampa Museum of Art

The theme for Pavilion XXXI was Tampa/Havana and coordinated nicely with the Tampa Museum of Art’s current exhibition, Complicated Beauty: Contemporary Cuban Art.

Presented by PNC Bank, the black tie fundraiser for the Tampa Museum of Art was co-chaired by Stacie & Sam Linsky, Susie & Mitchell Rice and the honorees for the evening were Maureen & Doug Cohn.

Two 1950s Chevy automobiles set the stage and welcomed guests into the museum with vibrant colors and a streetscape of Cuba, along with a mojito bar and hand-rolled cigars. Mise en Place prepared a delicious dinner served outside under the canopy with Tampa’s skyline as a backdrop.

The 350 guests danced the night away to two-time Grammy Award Winner Marlow Rosado and his Band, while the live auction raised funds to support Tampa Museum of Art and its educational programming and exhibitions.

Cuban artists Pedro Pablo Oliva and Esterio Segura each donated artwork for the live auction.

Tampa Bay METRO was a proud media sponsor.

Photography: Jessica Barfield Photography, www.jessicabarfieldphotography.com

