Tampa Bay Style and Decor
Cerulean Blu
Best Resort Wear Boutique and Design Center
The idea that everyone can be a designer and be creative has inspired owner, Desiree Noisette to develop a proprietary software to bring designs to life in her new CBLU Kitchen Design, adjacent to the boutique. The flagship Beach Drive location in downtown St. Petersburg, offers a wide selection of bathing suits, dresses, tops and accessories. The boutique also created its own line of designs and fabrics for tops, dresses and pants, made locally.
727.498.8984
www.ceruleanblu.com
Reeves Import Motorcars
Best Place To Drive Away With New Wheels
Known for its exceptional sales and service, this family owned and operated dealership has been serving the Tampa Bay area for 45 years. Offering the most desired luxury brands in the market including Porsche, BMW, Maserati, Subaru, Audi, Land Rover and Volkswagen.
813.933.2811
www.reevesimportmotorcars.com
Bespoke & Co.
Best Custom Clothier
They say clothing makes the man or woman and the team at Bespoke & Co. works with its clients to provide the latest custom designs, fabrics and styles for suits, sport coats, pants and shirts. Known for excellent customer service.
813.902.1963
www.bespokeandcofl.com
Meredith Haws Jewelry Design
Best Local Jewelry Designer
Creating one-of-a-kind pieces, Meredith Haws draws inspirations from her travels to create unique necklaces, bracelets and earrings, using colorful and exotic stones and rare found objects. Meredith is a lover of all animals and proud supporter of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Available at Jackie Z Style Co., Deborah Kent’s, The Oxford Exchange or online.
813.992.5395
www.meredithhawsjewelry.com
Coton Colors
Best Place to Celebrate
From dining and entertainment dishes to custom ornaments and giftware, Coton Colors offers a wide selection of fun and festive reasons to decorate in style. The bright, fun and happy inscriptions on plates, glasses and more, are wonderful keepsakes and add fun to the table or make great gifts.
813.254.1251
www.coton-colors.com
Silver Queen
Best Place Setting
Step into a beautiful and expansive showroom, where you will find a large selection of silver, china, flatware, ornaments and crystal that is ideal for the perfect wedding, baby shower or birthday gift.
800.262.3134
www.silverqueen.com
Salt Pines
Best Casual Clothing Boutique
For the latest in outdoor, casual attire, Salt Pines offers the latest brands including Rodd & Gunn, Lauren James, Everly, Southern March and Bourbon and Boweties for both men and women. Shop online or visit the shop in Old Hyde Park Village.
813.644.5991
www.saltpines.com
Paradise Island
Best Couture Boutique
The fashionable women in town know that owner Maggie Carson and her staff have an eye for fashion and carry some of the best designer fashions, including Rag & Bone, Helmut Lang, Alice + Olivia, Missoni, Escada, Jean Paul Gaultier and Red Valentino. Expect and receive great personal service.
813.805.2060
www.paradiseislandboutique.com
Jackie Z Style Co.
Best Stylish Boutique for Men & Women
Owner Jackie Zumba brings in the latest and fashionable trends including designs by Theory, Ted Baker, Jovani, Trina Turk and more. Offering personal service to create style that reflects each client in a relaxed and luxurious setting. Located in Sundial St. Pete.
727.258.4849
www.jackiezstyle.com
Georgette’s Boutique
Best Special Occasion Dress Salon
Everyone knows that the latest styles and trends in prom, homecoming and special occasion dresses will be found at Georgette’s in South Tampa. Experience great customer service and there is even a register to make sure that no two dresses will be worn to the same schools’ prom or homecoming.
813.254.1141
www.georgettesfashions.com
Casa Nova
Best Unique Home Fashions
Celebrating 10 years in business, Casa Nova is a home boutique store offering home interiors, local art, lighting, rugs, mirrors, gifts and accessories with eclectic, one-of-a-kind home décor. A wide selection of custom, upholstered furniture from chairs to sofas are available in thousands of fabrics. Design partners and onsite staff are available to provide inspiration to create a new look for your home.
813.837.8282
www.shopcasanova.com
London Phillips
Best Modern Haberdashery
This menswear boutique in Hyde Park Village offers fashions for men who appreciate the classics, yet demand style and quality. Offering brands including Scotch and Soda, Billy Reid, Vince and GANT, any guy can create a fashionable look for both day and night.
813.699.4423
www.londonphilips.com
The Pink Palm
Best Shop For All Things Lilly
As the Tampa Bay area’s only Signature Store, The Pink Palm carries the full line of colorful designs and creations of Lilly Pulitzer, that are colorful and cool any time of year. From the signature pinks, blues and greens for dresses, tops, skirts and shorts, find the perfect style of classic and preppy. Specializing in special occasions and wedding Lilly attire.
813.259.9780
www.pinkpalmflorida.com
The Blue Moon Trading Company
Best Unique Vintage Furniture Finds
Located in Hyde Park Village, Blue Moon has expanded to carry more home decor and products, while still seeking unexpected and unique found pieces from chairs, to tables, and distinctive furniture, lighting and accessories to make a house a home.
813.839.2056
www.thebluemoontradingcompany.com
Mosh Posh
Best Designer Consignment
Stop by the retail location in Tampa if you are on the hunt for consigned designer handbags, women’s apparel, jewelry including Prada, Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo and more. The website is available 24/7. Check out the retail location on Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa or shop online.
813.258.8800
www.mymoshposh.com
Urban Body Clothing
Best Contemporary Men’s Boutique
For the latest stylish fashions for men and women, whether it is casual or club wear, Urban Body Clothing will help style your look for a night on the town or a day at the beach. Urban Body Clothing has dressed some of Tampa’s most stylish men, including local sports players with club wear, t-shirts and a selection of jeans, shorts and beach wear since 2000.
813.251.5522
www.urbanbody.com
Seaside Home Accents & Gifts
Best Shop for Coastal Décor
Bring the latest in beach and coastal décor into your home with pillows, rugs and furniture from this charming cottage location on MacDill Avenue. Find interior furnishings in soothing colors and wispy scents reminiscent of relaxation and carefree beach days.
813.839.4544
www.seasideinteriors.com
Shapiro’s Gallery
Best Gallery of Contemporary American Crafts
With galleries in both St. Petersburg and Tampa, Shapiro’s features more than 250 pieces by American Artists and Craftsmen. Family owned for 18 years, discover unique glasswork, jewelry, clay, pottery, metal sculptures and home accessories.
St. Pete – 727.894.2111
Tampa – 813.831.2111
www.shapirosgallery.com
The Haute Shop Boutique
Best Style on a Budget
Fashion is always changing and the looks at Haute Shop are updated weekly with the latest designs and trends. Be in style with the on-trend dresses, tops, pants and accessories from owners Amanda Gluck and Jocelyn McKnight.
813.258.8100
www.Facebook.com/TheHauteShopBoutique; www.Instagram.com/Hauteshoptampa
Clayton Gray Home
Best Inspired Home Décor & Gifts
To update your home decor or to add a little sizzle, owner Wendy Garraty searches the design markets to showcase and stock her shop with unique and creative furniture, artwork, accessories, mirrors, furniture, lighting, jewelry and gifts. Supports local charities by hosting First Fridays each month to raise awareness for different causes.
813.250.3663
www.claytongrayhome.com
La France
Best Vintage & Retro Clothing
La France has been offering a wide selection of vintage clothing, accessories and hats to create a look from the past, and ideal for the next costume or themed party, since 1974.
813.248.1381
www.facebook.com/lafranceybor
Doxa Design Lab & Gallery
Best Downtown Design Lab & Gallery
To view international artwork and the latest in design and home décor items, step into the space created by owner Jaime Rogers. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment.
813.334.7509
www.doxahome.com
Robyn Story Designs & Boutique
Best Trendy Home and Fashion Décor
Specializing in custom floral designs, this North Tampa hidden boutique offers a wide array of custom mirrors, framed art, home décor and gift items for the fashion conscious. Each visit offers a discovery of something new and unique.
813.931.9307
www.robynstorydesigns.com
Deborah Kent’s
Best Boutique Filled with European Fashions
Owner Deborah Skyrms travels to all the fashionable cities including Paris, London, New York and Los Angeles, to bring the latest women’s designs to her shop in South Tampa. From casual to classics, discover the latest trends in apparel, shoes and accessories.
813.259.1150
www.facebook.com/deborahkents
RareHues Modern Vintage Market
Best Antique & Contemporary Shopping
The 10,000 square foot store in Old Carrollwood, owned by Jen and Juan Carreno, is filled with one-of-a-kind antiques, vintage jewelry, art, accessories and gifts, from local artists to international suppliers.
813.313.6540
www.rarehues.com
Ethan Allen
Best Furniture and Home Furnishings with European Fashions
With locations in Citrus Park and Brandon, Ethan Allen provides two convenient locations to search and seek a new living room sofa, dining room table and chairs, rugs, lighting and decor to furnish or update your home. Design services available.
Citrus Park – 813.920.9696
Brandon – 813.621.7585
www.ethanallen.com
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
