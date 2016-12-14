Tampa Bay Style and Decor

Cerulean Blu

Best Resort Wear Boutique and Design Center

The idea that everyone can be a designer and be creative has inspired owner, Desiree Noisette to develop a proprietary software to bring designs to life in her new CBLU Kitchen Design, adjacent to the boutique. The flagship Beach Drive location in downtown St. Petersburg, offers a wide selection of bathing suits, dresses, tops and accessories. The boutique also created its own line of designs and fabrics for tops, dresses and pants, made locally.

727.498.8984

www.ceruleanblu.com

Reeves Import Motorcars

Best Place To Drive Away With New Wheels

Known for its exceptional sales and service, this family owned and operated dealership has been serving the Tampa Bay area for 45 years. Offering the most desired luxury brands in the market including Porsche, BMW, Maserati, Subaru, Audi, Land Rover and Volkswagen.

813.933.2811

www.reevesimportmotorcars.com

Bespoke & Co.

Best Custom Clothier

They say clothing makes the man or woman and the team at Bespoke & Co. works with its clients to provide the latest custom designs, fabrics and styles for suits, sport coats, pants and shirts. Known for excellent customer service.

813.902.1963

www.bespokeandcofl.com

Meredith Haws Jewelry Design

Best Local Jewelry Designer

Creating one-of-a-kind pieces, Meredith Haws draws inspirations from her travels to create unique necklaces, bracelets and earrings, using colorful and exotic stones and rare found objects. Meredith is a lover of all animals and proud supporter of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Available at Jackie Z Style Co., Deborah Kent’s, The Oxford Exchange or online.

813.992.5395

www.meredithhawsjewelry.com

Coton Colors

Best Place to Celebrate

From dining and entertainment dishes to custom ornaments and giftware, Coton Colors offers a wide selection of fun and festive reasons to decorate in style. The bright, fun and happy inscriptions on plates, glasses and more, are wonderful keepsakes and add fun to the table or make great gifts.

813.254.1251

www.coton-colors.com

Silver Queen

Best Place Setting

Step into a beautiful and expansive showroom, where you will find a large selection of silver, china, flatware, ornaments and crystal that is ideal for the perfect wedding, baby shower or birthday gift.

800.262.3134

www.silverqueen.com

Salt Pines

Best Casual Clothing Boutique

For the latest in outdoor, casual attire, Salt Pines offers the latest brands including Rodd & Gunn, Lauren James, Everly, Southern March and Bourbon and Boweties for both men and women. Shop online or visit the shop in Old Hyde Park Village.

813.644.5991

www.saltpines.com

Paradise Island

Best Couture Boutique

The fashionable women in town know that owner Maggie Carson and her staff have an eye for fashion and carry some of the best designer fashions, including Rag & Bone, Helmut Lang, Alice + Olivia, Missoni, Escada, Jean Paul Gaultier and Red Valentino. Expect and receive great personal service.

813.805.2060

www.paradiseislandboutique.com

Jackie Z Style Co.

Best Stylish Boutique for Men & Women

Owner Jackie Zumba brings in the latest and fashionable trends including designs by Theory, Ted Baker, Jovani, Trina Turk and more. Offering personal service to create style that reflects each client in a relaxed and luxurious setting. Located in Sundial St. Pete.

727.258.4849

www.jackiezstyle.com

Georgette’s Boutique

Best Special Occasion Dress Salon

Everyone knows that the latest styles and trends in prom, homecoming and special occasion dresses will be found at Georgette’s in South Tampa. Experience great customer service and there is even a register to make sure that no two dresses will be worn to the same schools’ prom or homecoming.

813.254.1141

www.georgettesfashions.com

Casa Nova

Best Unique Home Fashions

Celebrating 10 years in business, Casa Nova is a home boutique store offering home interiors, local art, lighting, rugs, mirrors, gifts and accessories with eclectic, one-of-a-kind home décor. A wide selection of custom, upholstered furniture from chairs to sofas are available in thousands of fabrics. Design partners and onsite staff are available to provide inspiration to create a new look for your home.

813.837.8282

www.shopcasanova.com

London Phillips

Best Modern Haberdashery

This menswear boutique in Hyde Park Village offers fashions for men who appreciate the classics, yet demand style and quality. Offering brands including Scotch and Soda, Billy Reid, Vince and GANT, any guy can create a fashionable look for both day and night.

813.699.4423

www.londonphilips.com

The Pink Palm

Best Shop For All Things Lilly

As the Tampa Bay area’s only Signature Store, The Pink Palm carries the full line of colorful designs and creations of Lilly Pulitzer, that are colorful and cool any time of year. From the signature pinks, blues and greens for dresses, tops, skirts and shorts, find the perfect style of classic and preppy. Specializing in special occasions and wedding Lilly attire.

813.259.9780

www.pinkpalmflorida.com

The Blue Moon Trading Company

Best Unique Vintage Furniture Finds

Located in Hyde Park Village, Blue Moon has expanded to carry more home decor and products, while still seeking unexpected and unique found pieces from chairs, to tables, and distinctive furniture, lighting and accessories to make a house a home.

813.839.2056

www.thebluemoontradingcompany.com

Mosh Posh

Best Designer Consignment

Stop by the retail location in Tampa if you are on the hunt for consigned designer handbags, women’s apparel, jewelry including Prada, Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo and more. The website is available 24/7. Check out the retail location on Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa or shop online.

813.258.8800

www.mymoshposh.com

Urban Body Clothing

Best Contemporary Men’s Boutique

For the latest stylish fashions for men and women, whether it is casual or club wear, Urban Body Clothing will help style your look for a night on the town or a day at the beach. Urban Body Clothing has dressed some of Tampa’s most stylish men, including local sports players with club wear, t-shirts and a selection of jeans, shorts and beach wear since 2000.

813.251.5522

www.urbanbody.com

Seaside Home Accents & Gifts

Best Shop for Coastal Décor

Bring the latest in beach and coastal décor into your home with pillows, rugs and furniture from this charming cottage location on MacDill Avenue. Find interior furnishings in soothing colors and wispy scents reminiscent of relaxation and carefree beach days.

813.839.4544

www.seasideinteriors.com

Shapiro’s Gallery

Best Gallery of Contemporary American Crafts

With galleries in both St. Petersburg and Tampa, Shapiro’s features more than 250 pieces by American Artists and Craftsmen. Family owned for 18 years, discover unique glasswork, jewelry, clay, pottery, metal sculptures and home accessories.

St. Pete – 727.894.2111

Tampa – 813.831.2111

www.shapirosgallery.com

The Haute Shop Boutique

Best Style on a Budget

Fashion is always changing and the looks at Haute Shop are updated weekly with the latest designs and trends. Be in style with the on-trend dresses, tops, pants and accessories from owners Amanda Gluck and Jocelyn McKnight.

813.258.8100

www.Facebook.com/TheHauteShopBoutique; www.Instagram.com/Hauteshoptampa

Clayton Gray Home

Best Inspired Home Décor & Gifts

To update your home decor or to add a little sizzle, owner Wendy Garraty searches the design markets to showcase and stock her shop with unique and creative furniture, artwork, accessories, mirrors, furniture, lighting, jewelry and gifts. Supports local charities by hosting First Fridays each month to raise awareness for different causes.

813.250.3663

www.claytongrayhome.com

La France

Best Vintage & Retro Clothing

La France has been offering a wide selection of vintage clothing, accessories and hats to create a look from the past, and ideal for the next costume or themed party, since 1974.

813.248.1381

www.facebook.com/lafranceybor

Doxa Design Lab & Gallery

Best Downtown Design Lab & Gallery

To view international artwork and the latest in design and home décor items, step into the space created by owner Jaime Rogers. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment.

813.334.7509

www.doxahome.com

Robyn Story Designs & Boutique

Best Trendy Home and Fashion Décor

Specializing in custom floral designs, this North Tampa hidden boutique offers a wide array of custom mirrors, framed art, home décor and gift items for the fashion conscious. Each visit offers a discovery of something new and unique.

813.931.9307

www.robynstorydesigns.com

Deborah Kent’s

Best Boutique Filled with European Fashions

Owner Deborah Skyrms travels to all the fashionable cities including Paris, London, New York and Los Angeles, to bring the latest women’s designs to her shop in South Tampa. From casual to classics, discover the latest trends in apparel, shoes and accessories.

813.259.1150

www.facebook.com/deborahkents

RareHues Modern Vintage Market

Best Antique & Contemporary Shopping

The 10,000 square foot store in Old Carrollwood, owned by Jen and Juan Carreno, is filled with one-of-a-kind antiques, vintage jewelry, art, accessories and gifts, from local artists to international suppliers.

813.313.6540

www.rarehues.com

Ethan Allen

Best Furniture and Home Furnishings with European Fashions

With locations in Citrus Park and Brandon, Ethan Allen provides two convenient locations to search and seek a new living room sofa, dining room table and chairs, rugs, lighting and decor to furnish or update your home. Design services available.

Citrus Park – 813.920.9696

Brandon – 813.621.7585

www.ethanallen.com

