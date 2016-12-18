On the second to last stop of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2016 at Amalie Arena presented by Capital One in Tampa, iconic and emerging performers hit the stage including Pitbull, The Chainsmokers, DNCE, Daya, Lukas Graham, Fifth Harmony, Jon Bellion and Martin Garrix.
The 2016 Grammy nominated duo the Chainsmokers, Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, opened the show with streamers and lots of pyrotechnics and said “Tampa, we are the Chainsmokers – make some f***in noise!” Hit songs included Don’t Let Me Down, Roses and Closer.
Daya who performed second said on the red carpet that she loves the warm weather in Tampa and is so excited about the release of her new album. During Daya’s performance, she invited the crown to sing along, if you know the words to her first hit song, Hideaway.
Up and comer singer and actress, Sabrina Carpenter, says that she is exploring life and having the time of her life. “The artists get to play to a room full of people that love music.” When asked about her goals for 2017, Carpenter said with a laugh, “Take over the world – easy as it gets.”
Pop-soul hybrid Lukas Graham was excited to be apart of Jingle Ball 2016. “We are excited to perform live for all the people that don’t know who we are,” said the group. “The weather is ace and we’ll be touring Florida in January with our new, self-titled album.”
The Fifth Harmony girls sported Tampa Bay Lightning jerseys and were in sync to each move while performing Work from Home, Worth It, That’s My Girl and more.
Pitbull aka Mr. Worldwide closed the Tampa show and showed his love for his home state of Florida, performing Don’t Stop The Party, Fireball, Give Me Everything, I Know you Want Me and more with a full band and dancers on stage.
-Ronda M. Parag
Jingle Ball Tour 2016 Tampa Gallery
click on images to enlarge or view as a slideshow
