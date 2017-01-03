Tampa Bay Rings In The New Year With Style

The Rooftop Eve 2017

Billed as the “Highest” New Year’s Eve Party in the Southeast USA, Tampa’s premiere, all-inclusive New Year’s Eve party went off with a bang. Literally. Set atop of a 10-story roof top in downtown Tampa, with stunning views of the city skyline, the New Year was greeted with a spectacular fireworks display.

This year’s event theme was In The Sky with Diamonds, presented by Continental Wholesale Diamonds. “This year was our most elegant and exciting year yet, and once again benefitted the DeBartolo Family Foundation,” noted Steven Hickey — Rooftop Eve Co-Founder.

All tickets included premium open bar with liquor, beer, wine, and champagne. Guests danced the night away to Phase 5 Band and DJ Papi of Wild Out Entertainment on multiple dance floors. Special dessert treats were provided by the Mini Doughnut Factory. To party VIP style, there were private cabanas lining the perimeter of the main entertainment tent. There was also five shuttle stops with complimentary transportation around South Tampa to the Rooftop Eve.

The Rooftop Eve 2017 Photo Gallery

click on gallery images to enlarge or view as a slideshow

Photography by Michael Blitch Photography; www.michaelblitchphotography.com

