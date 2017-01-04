Tampa Bay Arts & Entertainment

Tampa Museum of Art

Best Museum for Public Programs

The Museum is dedicated to providing quality education to students and adults, with more than half of its programs offered free of charge. The Museum balances a growing collection with a dynamic annual schedule of special exhibitions, that bring the world’s finest visual arts to the region. Located along the Hillsborough River and next to Curtis Hixon Park, the shimmering exterior and LED lights are a sight to see.

813.274.8130

www.tampamuseum.org

CASS

Best Local Studio Space

The CASS mission is to provide space for individuals to view and appreciate an array of art and engage in the art community. The gallery is focused on art pieces from local, regional, national and international artists.

813.839.7135

www.casscontemporary.com

Florida CraftArt

Best Non-Profit Art From Fine Craft Artists

Located in a 2,000 square foot space on Central Ave. in downtown St. Petersburg, the building boasts a second floor featuring 18 artists’ studios and a classroom where workshops are designed to educate artists in the business of art. The premier event is the CraftArt Festival, a 2 day outdoor event held each November.

727.821.7391

www.floridacraftart.org

The Studio@620

Best Home for Community Visual & Performing Arts

Run by a dedicated and passionate group of people, this art studio was founded on a strong mission dedicated to artists, audience and volunteers alike, contributing to the community at large. The unique space is available to rent.

727.895.6620

www.thestudioat620.org

The Florida Aquarium

Best Natural Environment Aquarium

Since opening in March of 1995, The Florida Aquarium offers insight to some of the best wildlife in the Bay area. From the DolphinQuest ecotour boat to the Dive with the Sharks program, this family friendly aquarium has been voted as one of the top 10 aquariums in North America.

813.273.4000

www.flaquarium.org

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Best Entertainment All Under One Roof

There is plenty of construction and the addition of new gaming areas to add to the over 5,000 slots, 118 live action game tables at the Casino. There are eight restaurants to choose from, including Grey Salt and the Council Oaks Steak & Seafood, plus pampering at the Rock Spa, you have no reason to leave. Enjoy a night in one of the rooms/suites, a AAA Four Diamond Award Winning Destination.

1.866.502.PLAY

www.seminolehardrocktampa.com

Florida Museum of Photographic Arts

Best Museum Dedicated to Photography

A museum dedicated to exhibiting photographic art as central to contemporary life and culture. FMoPA collects, preserves, and exhibits historic and contemporary works by nationally and internationally known photographic artists. FMoPA also enriches the community by operating outreach programs to educate children and adults.

813.221.2222

www.fmopa.org

USF Contemporary Art Museum

Best Contemporary Art Museum in Hillsborough County

The USF Contemporary Art Museum (CAM) opened its current facility in 1989, adjacent to the USF College of The Arts. The museum has presented numerous significant and investigative exhibitions of contemporary art from Florida, the United States and around the world.

813.974.4133

www.usfcam.usf.edu

Museum of Fine Arts

Best Art For Diverse Audiences

The photographic collection at the Museum of Fine Arts now boasts more than 16,000 photographic items that span the history of the medium. The Museum has an encyclopedic collection of art from around the globe and across the centuries, with almost 5,000 years of civilization represented by more than 20,000 objects, extending from antiquity to the present including Monet, Cezanne, Renoir and Georgia O’Keefe.

727.896.2667

www.mfastpete.org

The Palladium Theater at St. Petersburg College

Best Affordable Venue for Music

The Palladium, located in downtown St. Petersburg’s cultural center, has been consistently ranked as one of Tampa Bay’s best music venues. Come see a show at Hough Hall, the 850 seat, main stage performance hall with nearly perfect acoustics.

727.822.3590

www.mypalladium.org

Salvador Dalí Museum

Best Mind Bending Arts Museum

The Dalí Museum has a proud heritage with its roots in a family collection that continues to grow with the help of collectors, experts and partners. The museum’s awe-inspiring permanent collection allows for complete viewing of all 96 oil paintings, plus a selection of drawings, fine prints, photographs, videos and surreal objects by Salvador Dalí.

727.823.3767

www.thedali.org

The Leepa Rattner Museum of Art

Best Modern/Contemporary Art Museum in Pinellas County

Located on the campus of St. Petersburg College, the museum strives to engage and inspire the area’s diverse community by providing opportunities for education, enlightenment, interpretation and research to students, scholars and visitors.

727.712.5762

www.leeparattner.org

Tampa Theatre

Best Downtown Movie Palace

Built in 1926 as one of America’s most elaborate movie palaces, the Tampa Theatre today is a passionately protected and beloved community landmark. Upon entering under the Theatre’s “blade sign” marquee, audiences are transported to a lavish, romantic Mediterranean courtyard, replete with old-world statuary, flowers and gargoyles. Catch an old classic or new release.

813.274.8981

www.tampatheatre.org

Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo

Best Kid Friendly Zoo

Set on 56 acres in Tampa, kids will enjoy countless experiences with over 1,000 animals to view including giraffes, zebras, manatees and more. More than 1 million people visit the zoo annually.

813.935.8552

www.lowryparkzoo.com

Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Best Theater for a Live Show

From Broadway to Opera to artistic shows and concerts, the Straz Center boasts five theaters for enjoyment. Grab a bite to eat at Maestro’s Cafe or Maestro’s Restaurant before a show.

813.229.7827

www.strazcenter.org

The Mahaffey Theater

Best Waterfront View Theater

Located in the heart of beautiful downtown St. Petersburg, the newly renovated Duke Energy Center for the Arts – The Mahaffey Theater is a 2,031 seat, cultural jewel, featuring elegant ballroom space, spectacular waterfront views and European box style seating.

727.892.5767

www.themahaffey.com

Florida Holocaust Museum

Best Living Memorial Museum

Dedicated to honoring victims of the Holocaust, the Museum has evolved into the preeminent source of Holocaust information in the Southeastern United States and one of the foremost Holocaust institutions in the country. Strives to teach the importance of human life to prevent future atrocities.

727.820.0100

www.flholocaustmuseum.org

The Glazer Children’s Museum

Best Place To Explore & Dream

The Glazer Children’s Museum is a great place for kids to experience learning environments where they can play, discover, and connect to the world around them to develop as lifelong learners and leaders. Once done inside the museum, head outside to Curtis Hixon Park to continue the fun

813.443.3861

www.glazermuseum.org

The State Theatre

Best Intimate Concert Space

Constructed in 1924, the State Theatre is an outstanding example of Beaux-arts style architecture. With its intimate space, it is ideal for smaller concerts, shows and emerging bands. Current and upcoming shows are listed on the website.

727.895.3045

www.statetheatreconcerts.com

Skipper’s Smokehouse

Best Live Outdoor Concert Venue

This Tampa Bay landmark has something for everyone to experience, from live music of rock, blues, reggae and more, to enjoying a famous fried gator tail. The Skipperdome, has the unique blend of eclectic entertainment and dining.

813.971.0666

www.skipperssmokehouse.com

Amalie Arena

Best Multi-Event Venue

This 670,000 square foot arena is the home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and a venue for sold out concerts, The Tampa Bay Storm arena football, the Frozen Four hockey championships, and more.

813.301.6500

www.amaliearena.com

Baisden Gallery

Best Local Art Gallery

Owner, Susan Baisden, has created a premier art gallery that specializes in contemporary studio glass, by some of the world’s most prestigious glass artists, along with the finest in paintings and photography.

813.250.1511

www.baisdengallery.com

Chihully Collection-Morean Arts Center

Best Collection of Colorful Glass Art

With its new location now open on Central Ave. in downtown St. Petersburg, this special collection boasts a stunning, permanent collection of world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly’s unique artwork. Come and watch a Hot Shop Demonstration or try it yourself and participate with their personal Hot Shop Glass Experience.

727.896.4572

www.moreanartscenter.org

FEATURED PHOTO: The Chihuly Collection at the Morean Arts Center, Dale Chihuly, Mille Fiori, 2010. 10½’ x 33½’ x 10½’ Chihuly Collection presented by Morean Arts Center St. Petersburg, FL Photo by Terry Rishel

