Tampa Museum of Art
Best Museum for Public Programs
The Museum is dedicated to providing quality education to students and adults, with more than half of its programs offered free of charge. The Museum balances a growing collection with a dynamic annual schedule of special exhibitions, that bring the world’s finest visual arts to the region. Located along the Hillsborough River and next to Curtis Hixon Park, the shimmering exterior and LED lights are a sight to see.
813.274.8130
www.tampamuseum.org
CASS
Best Local Studio Space
The CASS mission is to provide space for individuals to view and appreciate an array of art and engage in the art community. The gallery is focused on art pieces from local, regional, national and international artists.
813.839.7135
www.casscontemporary.com
Florida CraftArt
Best Non-Profit Art From Fine Craft Artists
Located in a 2,000 square foot space on Central Ave. in downtown St. Petersburg, the building boasts a second floor featuring 18 artists’ studios and a classroom where workshops are designed to educate artists in the business of art. The premier event is the CraftArt Festival, a 2 day outdoor event held each November.
727.821.7391
www.floridacraftart.org
The Studio@620
Best Home for Community Visual & Performing Arts
Run by a dedicated and passionate group of people, this art studio was founded on a strong mission dedicated to artists, audience and volunteers alike, contributing to the community at large. The unique space is available to rent.
727.895.6620
www.thestudioat620.org
The Florida Aquarium
Best Natural Environment Aquarium
Since opening in March of 1995, The Florida Aquarium offers insight to some of the best wildlife in the Bay area. From the DolphinQuest ecotour boat to the Dive with the Sharks program, this family friendly aquarium has been voted as one of the top 10 aquariums in North America.
813.273.4000
www.flaquarium.org
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Best Entertainment All Under One Roof
There is plenty of construction and the addition of new gaming areas to add to the over 5,000 slots, 118 live action game tables at the Casino. There are eight restaurants to choose from, including Grey Salt and the Council Oaks Steak & Seafood, plus pampering at the Rock Spa, you have no reason to leave. Enjoy a night in one of the rooms/suites, a AAA Four Diamond Award Winning Destination.
1.866.502.PLAY
www.seminolehardrocktampa.com
Florida Museum of Photographic Arts
Best Museum Dedicated to Photography
A museum dedicated to exhibiting photographic art as central to contemporary life and culture. FMoPA collects, preserves, and exhibits historic and contemporary works by nationally and internationally known photographic artists. FMoPA also enriches the community by operating outreach programs to educate children and adults.
813.221.2222
www.fmopa.org
USF Contemporary Art Museum
Best Contemporary Art Museum in Hillsborough County
The USF Contemporary Art Museum (CAM) opened its current facility in 1989, adjacent to the USF College of The Arts. The museum has presented numerous significant and investigative exhibitions of contemporary art from Florida, the United States and around the world.
813.974.4133
www.usfcam.usf.edu
Museum of Fine Arts
Best Art For Diverse Audiences
The photographic collection at the Museum of Fine Arts now boasts more than 16,000 photographic items that span the history of the medium. The Museum has an encyclopedic collection of art from around the globe and across the centuries, with almost 5,000 years of civilization represented by more than 20,000 objects, extending from antiquity to the present including Monet, Cezanne, Renoir and Georgia O’Keefe.
727.896.2667
www.mfastpete.org
The Palladium Theater at St. Petersburg College
Best Affordable Venue for Music
The Palladium, located in downtown St. Petersburg’s cultural center, has been consistently ranked as one of Tampa Bay’s best music venues. Come see a show at Hough Hall, the 850 seat, main stage performance hall with nearly perfect acoustics.
727.822.3590
www.mypalladium.org
Salvador Dalí Museum
Best Mind Bending Arts Museum
The Dalí Museum has a proud heritage with its roots in a family collection that continues to grow with the help of collectors, experts and partners. The museum’s awe-inspiring permanent collection allows for complete viewing of all 96 oil paintings, plus a selection of drawings, fine prints, photographs, videos and surreal objects by Salvador Dalí.
727.823.3767
www.thedali.org
The Leepa Rattner Museum of Art
Best Modern/Contemporary Art Museum in Pinellas County
Located on the campus of St. Petersburg College, the museum strives to engage and inspire the area’s diverse community by providing opportunities for education, enlightenment, interpretation and research to students, scholars and visitors.
727.712.5762
www.leeparattner.org
Tampa Theatre
Best Downtown Movie Palace
Built in 1926 as one of America’s most elaborate movie palaces, the Tampa Theatre today is a passionately protected and beloved community landmark. Upon entering under the Theatre’s “blade sign” marquee, audiences are transported to a lavish, romantic Mediterranean courtyard, replete with old-world statuary, flowers and gargoyles. Catch an old classic or new release.
813.274.8981
www.tampatheatre.org
Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo
Best Kid Friendly Zoo
Set on 56 acres in Tampa, kids will enjoy countless experiences with over 1,000 animals to view including giraffes, zebras, manatees and more. More than 1 million people visit the zoo annually.
813.935.8552
www.lowryparkzoo.com
Straz Center for the Performing Arts
Best Theater for a Live Show
From Broadway to Opera to artistic shows and concerts, the Straz Center boasts five theaters for enjoyment. Grab a bite to eat at Maestro’s Cafe or Maestro’s Restaurant before a show.
813.229.7827
www.strazcenter.org
The Mahaffey Theater
Best Waterfront View Theater
Located in the heart of beautiful downtown St. Petersburg, the newly renovated Duke Energy Center for the Arts – The Mahaffey Theater is a 2,031 seat, cultural jewel, featuring elegant ballroom space, spectacular waterfront views and European box style seating.
727.892.5767
www.themahaffey.com
Florida Holocaust Museum
Best Living Memorial Museum
Dedicated to honoring victims of the Holocaust, the Museum has evolved into the preeminent source of Holocaust information in the Southeastern United States and one of the foremost Holocaust institutions in the country. Strives to teach the importance of human life to prevent future atrocities.
727.820.0100
www.flholocaustmuseum.org
The Glazer Children’s Museum
Best Place To Explore & Dream
The Glazer Children’s Museum is a great place for kids to experience learning environments where they can play, discover, and connect to the world around them to develop as lifelong learners and leaders. Once done inside the museum, head outside to Curtis Hixon Park to continue the fun
813.443.3861
www.glazermuseum.org
The State Theatre
Best Intimate Concert Space
Constructed in 1924, the State Theatre is an outstanding example of Beaux-arts style architecture. With its intimate space, it is ideal for smaller concerts, shows and emerging bands. Current and upcoming shows are listed on the website.
727.895.3045
www.statetheatreconcerts.com
Skipper’s Smokehouse
Best Live Outdoor Concert Venue
This Tampa Bay landmark has something for everyone to experience, from live music of rock, blues, reggae and more, to enjoying a famous fried gator tail. The Skipperdome, has the unique blend of eclectic entertainment and dining.
813.971.0666
www.skipperssmokehouse.com
Amalie Arena
Best Multi-Event Venue
This 670,000 square foot arena is the home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and a venue for sold out concerts, The Tampa Bay Storm arena football, the Frozen Four hockey championships, and more.
813.301.6500
www.amaliearena.com
Baisden Gallery
Best Local Art Gallery
Owner, Susan Baisden, has created a premier art gallery that specializes in contemporary studio glass, by some of the world’s most prestigious glass artists, along with the finest in paintings and photography.
813.250.1511
www.baisdengallery.com
Chihully Collection-Morean Arts Center
Best Collection of Colorful Glass Art
With its new location now open on Central Ave. in downtown St. Petersburg, this special collection boasts a stunning, permanent collection of world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly’s unique artwork. Come and watch a Hot Shop Demonstration or try it yourself and participate with their personal Hot Shop Glass Experience.
727.896.4572
www.moreanartscenter.org
