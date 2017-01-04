Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

BEST OF FEATURE GUIDE HEALTH HEALTH & BEAUTY — 04 January 2017
Tampa Bay Health and Beauty

 

Blowbar Express Styling Salon
Best Premier Blow Dry Bar
If you’re looking for a great blow out, Blowbar in South Tampa is your place. No color or cuts here, just blow. If you’re wanting straight, curly or wavy hair for that special occasion, or even a birthday party or small event, give them a call. Now offering lash extensions, microblading and brow tinting.
813.876.2569
www.blowbarexpress.com

Pia Esthetics Day Spa & Body Shop
Best Brazilian Wax in the Bay
When it comes to passion, experience, professionalism and excellence, Pia’s Day spa shines. Known for their Brazilian Wax, and other top quality waxing services, the staff at any of Pia’s locations – South Tampa, Westchase, St. Petersburg and Orlando – will take care of your spa needs, including massage, facials, eyelash extensions, spray tan and nails.
813.831.2418
www.bypia.com

Glow Couture Day Spa
Best Overall Wellness Spa
Owner, Wesley Sherrill Winer and her experienced staff will take care of your every need at this boutique spa in Palma Ceia. From custom skincare treatments to massages, nails, waxing, airbrush tanning and more, you’ll be sure to leave GLOWing.
813.832.8000
www.glowdayspatampa.com

Spa Sudeva
Best Stress Reliever Spa
Spa Sudeva offers spa services that are far beyond the ordinary. Once you walk in the door begin a journey of relaxation and healing. Their rituals are inspired by exotic and ancient modalities of Europe and the Far East. Offering facials, massages and even Reiki Energy rituals, you will feel total relaxation the rest of the day.
813.837.4300
www.spasudeva.com

Salon Jack
Best Cutting Edge Haircut
At Salon Jack, styling hair is not an occupation, it’s a way of life. Owner, Chad Malm, and his staff are famous for their group approach to great hair, and a loyal clientele. This trendy Palma Ceia hair salon offers hair color, cut and styling for women, men and children.
813.831.8955
www.salonjack.com

You Glow Spray Tan
Best UV-Free Tanning Salon
You Glow Spray Tan, provides a superior, flawless and consistent custom spray tan. They will educate you on the benefits of sunless tanning, proper maintenance techniques and offer advice and products that will improve sunless tanning results.
813.876.4560
www.youglowspraytan.com

Sandpearl Spa
Best Spa by the Beach
A tranquil oasis designed to evoke the relaxed beach culture of the Gulf Coast, The Spa at Sandpearl pampers guests with a full menu of ocean-inspired treatments and salon services. The 12,000-square-foot Clearwater Spa features seven private treatment rooms, including two sumptuous Couples Suites.
727.674.4140
www.sandpearl.com

Spa Evangeline at The Epicurean Hotel
Best Boutique Spa
Located on the ground floor of the Epicurean Hotel in South Tampa. Spa Evangeline, a boutique day spa, features a delectable menu of body, skincare, beauty, Caudalie vinotherapies, and FarmHouse Fresh® rituals, along with couples’ spa packages (two dual treatment rooms boast a tub for two with chromatherapy lighting and a Kohler steam duet shower). Call now for some much deserved pampering.
813.999.8742
www.spaevangeline.com

Crave
Best All Natural Nail Spa
Crave has created a spa with health and well-being in mind by using all natural products and no harmful chemicals for manicures and pedicures. No appointments are needed and walk-ins welcome.
Two locations:
Bay to Bay: 813.837.2600, and Soho: 813.252.6567
www.cravespa.com

Glam & Glow Studio
Best Lash Extensions
Be your own kind of beautiful with the best lash extensions and spray tan at Glam & Glow Studio in South Tampa. Enhance your beauty and be a better version of yourself.
813.992.9920
www.glamandglowstudio.com

Pure Barre
Best LTB Place
LTB, Lift, Tone, Burn, that’s what Pure Barre is all about. With seven locations throughout the Bay area, there is a location near you. A mix of pilates and ballet, your body will transform and have you looking and feeling your best in no time.
813.254.8663
www.purebarre.com

Westchase Fit Body Boot Camp
Best Fitness & Fat Loss Workout
Workouts should be challenging and fun and Westchase Fit Body Boot Camp delivers an energetic fitness and fat loss workout program that includes motivation, accountability and dynamic resistance training. Get the body you want in a safe, fun and non-intimidating atmosphere.
813.841.3783
www.fitbodybootcamp.com/westchasefitnessbootcamp/

Massage Studio
Best Convenient Massage Studio
With two convenient locations, Tampa and St. Petersburg, Massage Studio offers affordable, convenient and luxurious massage therapy seven days a week. Soothe your mind and body with a pampering massage.
Two Locations:
Tampa – 813.879.3700, St. Pete – 727.823.3700
www.massagestudiospa.com

Salamander Spa
Best Optimal Well Being Spa
At Salamander® Spa, Tampa Bay, located at Innisbrook Golf & Spa Resort, spend the day inside a tranquil and peaceful spa with four Signature treatments to refresh and restore the mind, body and soul. The cashmere quench wrap is heavenly. Salon services and Day packages are available.
727.942.5258
www.innisbrookgolfresort.com/spa-wellness/

