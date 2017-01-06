For Friends Who Want to Travel, Stay and Play Together

NYAH (Not Your Average Hotel) Key West
By Chad H. Vorbrich
A getaway with friends to Key West is always fun, but booking multiple hotel rooms can be expensive and often forces groups to look for cookie-cutter resort accomodations. Enter NYAH, or “Not Your Average Hotel,” an adults-only Key West property offering 36 guest rooms that can be customized according to the number of guests.
NYAH’s flexible modern room design and furniture setup features individual beds, two USB charging stations with LED reading lights for each guest, oversize flat-panel televisions, and a modern bathroom. Some of the guest room’s flexible layouts can accommodate up to six guests in individual beds, featuring memory-foam mattresses and 300 thread count cotton linens. This flexibility, without compromising comfort, helps make NYAH perfect for bachelor/bachelorette parties, guys/gals retreat, or any group getaway.
The rooms are snug, clean and modern–the beds and the bathroom take up most of the room, somewhat akin to a cruise ship–all by design. NYAH is a hotel built with the understanding that travelers don’t descend upon Key West to sit in a hotel room, but rather to partake in the bounty of food, drink, shopping, water activities, and adult-only entertainment that the island has to offer. NYAH concentrates on giving their guests a good night’s rest and a central navigation point.
Amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the grounds, a 24-hour reception desk, complimentary continental breakfast, a happy hour that provides unlimited free wine, cheese and crackers and a sky deck that reveals the breadth and beauty of Key West’s tropical landscape. The shared grounds, include three sparkling pools, two Jacuzzis, air-conditioned lounge areas, and multiple terraces.
Located in Old Town, just steps from Duval Street, NYAH offers an affordable way to experience Key West. Just a 15 minute walk from the bars, shopping and dining options on Duval Street, a 20 minute stroll from a Mallory Square sunset, a 25 minute walk from the Southernmost Point and the Hemmingway House, and a mere five minute walk from the harbor, NYAH provides its guests with the ideal base of operations for whatever a day in Key West is bound to bring. Bikes can be rented on-site and provide a fun and healthy way to explore the island.
Great group destinations within easy striking distance of the hotel abound. Get on the water with Fury Water Adventures (www.furycat.com), offering a wide array of experiences in and above the water, including sunset catamaran cruises, snorkeling and jet ski tours. Exercise with a unique paddle yoga experience at Lazy Dog Adventures (www.lazydog.com). For a beach excursion, visit Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park. For a fresh local micro-brew, visit The Waterfront Brewery (www.thewaterfrontbrewery.com). Fine dining can be had at Santiago’s Bodega (www.santiagosbodega.com), featuring a Med-Spanish tapas menu. Visit the Rooftop Café (www.rooftopcafekeywest.com) for “New-Island” cuisine and the chance to enjoy a unique outdoor dining experience. Enjoy one of the locals’ favorite hangouts just north of Key West on Stock Island, The Hogfish Bar & Grill on Stock Island (www.hogfishbar.com).
Seasonal rates range from $35 to $80 per person, per night. Call 305-296-9259 for reservations and rates, or visit www.nyahotels.com. For general Key West tourism information, visit www.fla-keys.com.
NYAH PHOTO GALLERY
click on images to enlarge or view as a slideshow
© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
#tampabaymetro
BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & DecorDecember 14, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & SpiritsDecember 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country ExtraordinaireNovember 30, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & FringeNovember 04, 2016
METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic SettingNovember 01, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro PubOctober 25, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon CooperOctober 12, 2016
METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All TimeSeptember 27, 2016
METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the WeekSeptember 26, 2016
Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk ArtSeptember 12, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 BoxsterSeptember 08, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet LifeSeptember 06, 2016
Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South TampaAugust 10, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With ItJuly 29, 2016
Sun and Sand is GrandJuly 28, 2016
Home Details: Outdoor EntertainingJuly 26, 2016
10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer EndsJuly 25, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma KamaliJuly 22, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary BoundariesJuly 21, 2016
The Noodle CrazeJuly 18, 2016
Summer’s Splash of StyleJuly 16, 2016
Glamorous Family VacationJuly 13, 2016
Metro Pix: Tampa Bay Heart Ball 2016July 05, 2016
Weekender: Paddle Into ParadiseJuly 05, 2016
METRO ART: Canvassing The BayMay 18, 2016
HOME TOUR: Tampa Resident Reveals True ColorsMay 13, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand TastingMay 11, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard AwardMay 04, 2016
Exploring the Evolution of Portraiture ArtMay 03, 2016
Hot Property: Westshore Yacht Club EstateApril 21, 2016
DRIVE: Discover The UndiscoveredApril 20, 2016
SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2016April 15, 2016
Metro Pix: 2016 White PartyApril 08, 2016
Mexico For Romance and Family MemoriesApril 04, 2016
Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey SaltMarch 29, 2016
Colors of the Year: A Compliment to Spring in Tampa BayMarch 25, 2016
Hot Property: Serenity is CallingMarch 23, 2016
METROHome Tour: Fine LinesMarch 09, 2016
Weekender: B Central To All Things DisneyFebruary 26, 2016
New Cirque du Soleil Show Comes To TampaFebruary 22, 2016
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in TampaFebruary 19, 2016
Sneak Peek of Opal Sands Resort on Clearwater BeachFebruary 17, 2016
Weekender: The End of the RoadJanuary 20, 2016
Hot Property: Stunning Waterfront BeautyJanuary 14, 2016
Family Profiles: Choosing A Private SchoolJanuary 12, 2016
Social Pix: Tuxes & TailsDecember 31, 2015
Social Pix: Pavilion XXXDecember 22, 2015
Holiday Drink RecipesNovember 24, 2015
Sensational Sides for the HolidaysNovember 20, 2015
Work Space Design TourNovember 17, 2015
Getaway: CuracaoNovember 13, 2015
Waterfront Living in South TampaNovember 12, 2015
Sip and SavorNovember 10, 2015
Great Wines For The Holiday SeasonNovember 09, 2015
David & Christina Laxer Release New CookbookOctober 29, 2015
All About The BootOctober 23, 2015
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Creating An Outdoor Oasis
June 04, 2015
Backyard Father’s Day Brunch
June 18, 2015
For Friends Who Want to Travel, Stay and Play Together
January 06, 2017
Tampa Bay Rings In The New Year With Style
January 03, 2017
5 Festive Cocktail Recipes
December 24, 2016
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.