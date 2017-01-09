HSN is Championing Heart Health

Behind the Scenes with HSN’s Mindy Grossman at Tampa Bay METRO Photo Shoot
HSN‘s Mindy Grossman is a great supporter of the American Heart Association Tampa Bay. Today METRO had a sneak peek behind the scene photo shoot that will be featured in the February/March 2017 issue of Tampa Bay METRO – Championing Heart Health. METRO has partnered for 13 years with the American Heart Association in raising awareness and educating our readership about heart health and supporting AHA’s mission to build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of Americans and stroke is No. 5.
Publisher Steve Parag reviews poses with Mindy Grossman
Mindy Grossman champions for the American Heart Association
