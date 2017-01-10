Creating A Culinary Destination

POSTO 9 owners, Grace and Marco Franca
POSTO 9
A Brazilian Gastropub
In the past year, the foodie scene in downtown Lakeland has grown and now is going to explode with a new Brazilian Gastropub opening in December, by owners Marco and Grace Franca. Both Brazilian-American, the Franca’s are passionate about bringing the taste of their home country to Lakeland. Centered between Tampa and Orlando, the Francas’ hope to bring diners from both cities.
The historic building in which POSTO 9 is located, was completely refurbished and brought back to its reincarnation of 3 floors of restaurant, event space and roof top lounge, with much of the components re-purposed and re-used. “We took out 69 tons of material and have 13 tons coming back into the restaurant,” said Executive Director and Owner, Marco Franca.
The team has done extensive market research with more than 1,000 people taste testing possible menu items. “We are going to elevate Brazilian cuisine with a fusion of Southern cuisine,” said Franca. Executive Chef & Restaurant Manager Michel Revy, comes from Brazil and has experience in processes and creating exceptional dishes. Chef Revy says the climates in Florida and Brazil are similar.
“We are going to take local ingredients and infuse the Brazilian flavor profile,” said Revy. “For example, with the chicken and waffle dish, I’m using Yucca flour and Brazilian spices. We are sourcing ingredients from all over the world.”
The Franca’s believe people need to eat better and spared no expense in creating their three-in-one businesses — restaurant, event space and roof top bar. There will be a $15 Prix Fix menu for lunch and a no tipping policy. “Our biggest asset is our people and we have spent the last three weeks training to provide exceptional service,” said Grace Franca. M
—Ronda M. Parag
215 East Main Street Lakeland, FL 33801 | www.posto9gastropub.com | 863.499.0099
POSTO 9 Image Gallery
click on images to enlarge or view as a slideshow
© 2017 Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
#tampabaymetro
5 Festive Cocktail RecipesDecember 24, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & SpiritsDecember 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country ExtraordinaireNovember 30, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro PubOctober 25, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet LifeSeptember 06, 2016
Grape Ideas For Heart-Healthy MealsAugust 04, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With ItJuly 29, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary BoundariesJuly 21, 2016
The Noodle CrazeJuly 18, 2016
National Mojito Day CocktailsJuly 11, 2016
Must Try: Cheese and Charcuterie at The MillMay 25, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand TastingMay 11, 2016
Metro’s Top 5 Cinco de Mayo Drink RecipesMay 05, 2016
What To Do: Got To WaZooMay 04, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard AwardMay 04, 2016
Must Try: The Wood-Fired Salsiccia PizzeApril 25, 2016
Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey SaltMarch 29, 2016
Easter Egg Dyeing GuideMarch 26, 2016
Make Your Ham Brunch Shine This SpringMarch 25, 2016
Tampa Bay, Raise A Green Glass To St. Patrick!March 17, 2016
Celebrate National Margarita DayFebruary 22, 2016
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in TampaFebruary 19, 2016
Aye … Party Like A Pirate!January 29, 2016
FarmTable KitchenDecember 31, 2015
Holiday Drink RecipesNovember 24, 2015
Sensational Sides for the HolidaysNovember 20, 2015
Sip and SavorNovember 10, 2015
Great Wines For The Holiday SeasonNovember 09, 2015
Sweet Halloween CocktailsOctober 30, 2015
Tampa Chef Performs In The Big AppleOctober 05, 2015
Chef Inspires PassionSeptember 21, 2015
PROST! HOFBRÄUHAUS ST. PETERSBURG OPENSSeptember 15, 2015
Must Try: The Rococo Steak Bacon FlightSeptember 12, 2015
Must Try: The Fabled Rococo BurgerSeptember 11, 2015
Stillwaters TavernSeptember 09, 2015
Cheers to an Endless SummerAugust 28, 2015
Savory Starters on the GrillAugust 22, 2015
Hard Rock Partners with Chef Marc MurphyAugust 18, 2015
The Perfect Mid-Week Pick-Me UpAugust 11, 2015
Dock and DineAugust 08, 2015
Must Try: BYOB at Soho BackyardAugust 08, 2015
Cork Tainted WinesAugust 04, 2015
Must Try: The VIPJuly 28, 2015
Must Try: The Cowboy PairingJuly 28, 2015
Inspired by the SeasonJuly 23, 2015
Must Try: Stinky BunsJuly 20, 2015
Imagine. Create. Inspire.July 19, 2015
10 Cocktails For The BayJuly 10, 2015
Heart Healthy GrillingJuly 07, 2015
Dazzle Friends with a July 4th FeastJune 27, 2015
Must Try: Duck and DonutsJune 26, 2015
Spice Up Your Next Summer EventJune 18, 2015
Backyard Father’s Day BrunchJune 18, 2015
Savor SarasotaMay 28, 2015
FUN & TEQUILAMay 18, 2015
3 Recipes to Shake Up Cinco de MayoMay 04, 2015
Derby Themed Dinner At Council Oak LoungeApril 23, 2015
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
Creating An Outdoor Oasis
June 04, 2015
Inspired By The Sun
July 10, 2015
Creating A Culinary Destination
January 10, 2017
HSN is Championing Heart Health
January 09, 2017
For Friends Who Want to Travel, Stay and Play Together
January 06, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Arts & Entertainment
January 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Health & Beauty
January 04, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.