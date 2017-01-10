Creating A Culinary Destination

POSTO 9 owners, Grace and Marco Franca

POSTO 9

A Brazilian Gastropub

In the past year, the foodie scene in downtown Lakeland has grown and now is going to explode with a new Brazilian Gastropub opening in December, by owners Marco and Grace Franca. Both Brazilian-American, the Franca’s are passionate about bringing the taste of their home country to Lakeland. Centered between Tampa and Orlando, the Francas’ hope to bring diners from both cities.

The historic building in which POSTO 9 is located, was completely refurbished and brought back to its reincarnation of 3 floors of restaurant, event space and roof top lounge, with much of the components re-purposed and re-used. “We took out 69 tons of material and have 13 tons coming back into the restaurant,” said Executive Director and Owner, Marco Franca.

The team has done extensive market research with more than 1,000 people taste testing possible menu items. “We are going to elevate Brazilian cuisine with a fusion of Southern cuisine,” said Franca. Executive Chef & Restaurant Manager Michel Revy, comes from Brazil and has experience in processes and creating exceptional dishes. Chef Revy says the climates in Florida and Brazil are similar.

“We are going to take local ingredients and infuse the Brazilian flavor profile,” said Revy. “For example, with the chicken and waffle dish, I’m using Yucca flour and Brazilian spices. We are sourcing ingredients from all over the world.”

The Franca’s believe people need to eat better and spared no expense in creating their three-in-one businesses — restaurant, event space and roof top bar. There will be a $15 Prix Fix menu for lunch and a no tipping policy. “Our biggest asset is our people and we have spent the last three weeks training to provide exceptional service,” said Grace Franca. M

—Ronda M. Parag

215 East Main Street Lakeland, FL 33801 | www.posto9gastropub.com | 863.499.0099

