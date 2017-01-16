Calling all Art, History and Charity Lovers

Start the weekend off right by meeting local artists and creatives and supporting the Children’s Cancer Center. The historic Santaella Studios for the Arts will be hosting the annual Open House & Art Show this Friday, January 20, 2017 from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. Enjoy an evening touring the historic old cigar factory that is home to 22 artists and creatives. The annual community event is co-chaired this year by Stacy Larsen, Stephanie Ong and Theresa NeSmith, who all have studio space in Santaella Studios.

“We want to open up the space to bring the community to West Tampa and see all the creative happenings inside,” said Stacy Larsen. “The Studios creates a great synergy between the artists, painters and photographers and keeps us from getting isolated.”

The cost of the event is $10 and guests will enjoy live music, Cigar City beer, food trucks and more. In addition to the wandering through various working artists studio, the Children’s Cancer Center will have a special artwork created by the children through their art therapy programs. “It was important to select a local charity and their programs, particularly the art therapy, at Children’s Cancer Center, are a natural fit with all the creatives in the building,” said Larsen.

Event sponsors include: Cigar City, FH Weddings & Events, Kate Ryan Linen, DJ Jacob Towe and Tampa Bay METRO.

Details:

What: Annual Open House and Art Show

When: Friday, January 20, 2017, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: 1906 North Armenia Ave., Tampa, FL 33607

Why: Portions of the proceeds benefit the Children’s Cancer Center

Cost: $10 at the door

