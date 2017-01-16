Calling all Art, History and Charity Lovers

Start the weekend off right by meeting local artists and creatives and supporting the Children’s Cancer Center. The historic Santaella Studios for the Arts will be hosting the annual Open House & Art Show this Friday, January 20, 2017 from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. Enjoy an evening touring the historic old cigar factory that is home to 22 artists and creatives. The annual community event is co-chaired this year by Stacy Larsen, Stephanie Ong and Theresa NeSmith, who all have studio space in Santaella Studios.
“We want to open up the space to bring the community to West Tampa and see all the creative happenings inside,” said Stacy Larsen. “The Studios creates a great synergy between the artists, painters and photographers and keeps us from getting isolated.”
The cost of the event is $10 and guests will enjoy live music, Cigar City beer, food trucks and more. In addition to the wandering through various working artists studio, the Children’s Cancer Center will have a special artwork created by the children through their art therapy programs. “It was important to select a local charity and their programs, particularly the art therapy, at Children’s Cancer Center, are a natural fit with all the creatives in the building,” said Larsen.
Event sponsors include: Cigar City, FH Weddings & Events, Kate Ryan Linen, DJ Jacob Towe and Tampa Bay METRO.
Details:
What: Annual Open House and Art Show
When: Friday, January 20, 2017, 6 – 10 p.m.
Where: 1906 North Armenia Ave., Tampa, FL 33607
Why: Portions of the proceeds benefit the Children’s Cancer Center
Cost: $10 at the door
#tampabaymetro #whattodointampa
© 2017 Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2016December 18, 2016
Two New Art Leaders in St. PetersburgDecember 08, 2016
Getting A Groove OnOctober 11, 2016
Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk ArtSeptember 12, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma KamaliJuly 22, 2016
Fashion and Surrealism at The Dali MuseumJuly 18, 2016
METRO ART: Canvassing The BayMay 18, 2016
Exploring the Evolution of Portraiture ArtMay 03, 2016
Cultivating Culture in Tampa BayMarch 09, 2016
New Cirque du Soleil Show Comes To TampaFebruary 22, 2016
Ring in the New Year at Tampa’s Rooftop EveDecember 15, 2015
Christmas Town at Busch GardensDecember 11, 2015
The Vinoy Renaissance Host Alt-Pop Duo MS MRDecember 02, 2015
Ready, Set, Shop at JLT’s Holiday Gift MarketNovember 13, 2015
A PASSION FOR ARTSeptember 18, 2015
Bay Area Unites for 7th Annual FARA Energy BallSeptember 14, 2015
Tampa Theatre 2015 WineFestSeptember 01, 2015
Beat the Summer HeatJuly 09, 2015
Rockwell: A True ArtistApril 07, 2015
Time for the MoviesMarch 27, 2015
Gasparilla Music Fest Finding its Groove in 4th YearMarch 03, 2015
Gasparilla Festival of the Arts WinnersMarch 01, 2015
45th Annual Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the ArtsFebruary 25, 2015
YES & NOFebruary 18, 2015
Straz Center Previews Broadway SeriesFebruary 12, 2015
Book of Mormon Opens at The Straz CenterJanuary 19, 2015
Rooftop Eve PartyDecember 17, 2014
Art and Fashion CollideOctober 21, 2014
Celebrate the Panama CanalSeptember 08, 2014
Collaboration Between MuseumsAugust 21, 2014
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Inspired By The Sun
July 10, 2015
Spice Up Your Next Summer Event
June 18, 2015
METROHome Tour: From Beach Getaway to a Modern Gateway
January 16, 2017
Calling all Art, History and Charity Lovers
January 16, 2017
Creating A Culinary Destination
January 10, 2017
HSN is Championing Heart Health
January 09, 2017
For Friends Who Want to Travel, Stay and Play Together
January 06, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.