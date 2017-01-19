Arrrrrr … Fun For Swashbucklers Of All Ages!

2017 McDonalds Children’s Gasparilla Extravaganza

An alcohol-free event, celebrating the return of the Gasparilla Season to Tampa Bay

All Ages Welcome | Alcohol-free

Saturday, January 21, 2017

Events Begin at 11 a.m. | Parade 3:30-6 p.m. | Fireworks 7-7:30 p.m.

Mateys of all ages jump and shout for beads as over 100 parade floats make their way down Tampa Bay’s Bayshore Boulevard. Since 1947, families, friends and neighbors bring their own krewes out to take in Gasparilla’s Children’s Parade.

The parade is all about elaborate floats, impeccably dressed krewes, booming marching bands, whirling dancers, and the familiar faces of schools and community organizations.

This year’s parade begins at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Bayshore, ending along Edison Ave., nearly a mile-and-a-half away. It ends, of course, with a bang. What pirate parade would be complete without some monstrous “pirate-technic” explosions? Take a gander as they recreate the battle between Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla and Tampa.

Free. Reserved seating $35-50 a person.

Gasparilla Extravaganza details can be found at www.GasparillaPirateFest.com

Tampa’s Official Gasparilla events, including the McDonald’s Children’s Gasparilla Extravaganza, the Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest and Gasparilla Outbound Voyage are marketed, managed and produced annually by EventFest, Inc. of Tampa.